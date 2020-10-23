mFilterIt announces 2-month Diwali Care programme

The programme aims at helping advertisers resume their digital marketing activities with trust, confidence, and transparency to get the best RoI on ad spends and resurrect after Covid-19 impact

mFilterIt, leading holistic digital advertising safety solutions provider today announced ‘Diwali Care’ programme under which it has opened the entire solutions stack for the advertisers and their partners to resume and resurrect with trust, transparency and confidence as the economy is attempting to restart after the complete lockdown due to covid-19 pandemic.

Amit Relan, Director & Co-Founder, mFilterIt launching the programme said, “Digital is everyone’s hope of resumption and there is no scope of any inefficiency or trust deficit to go to market with. Keeping this in view, we decided to help all form of businesses, including SMEs to help them optimise, making the returns more visible and clearer.”

Under the ‘Diwali Care’ offer, mFilterIt is offering its entire digital advertising trust and transparency solutions, which cater to over 90% of the digital spends done by advertisers, for absolute free assessment for a period of 2 months. These solutions cover Brand Safety and Ad-Fraud protection on both browser and app based digital applications accessed over Smartphones, Smart TVs, Tablet PCs or Laptops/Desktops. With this programme, mFilterIt expects brands to achieve 20-25% efficiency in their ad spends making a tangible contribution in these challenging times when there is extra effort to minimise any sort of wastages.

mFilterIt solutions are unique in the nature that offer an end-to-end transparency and validation of any sort of digital events or transactions at the advertisement level as well as the actual online purchase stage. This gives a marketer including partners a periscopic view to look for frauds and trust deficit challenges even over the surface.

To avail the ‘Diwali Care’ offer, simply visit https://mfilterit.com/2monthsoffer/

About mFilterIt – A leader in trust, transparency and validations of digital ad spends covering over 90% of the digital advertising mediums, mFilterIt uniquely offers end-to-end platform agnostic Brand Safety and Ad-Fraud solutions relied upon by leading digital and mainstream advertisers globally.

With a neutral and third-party partner to the digital partners, mFilterIt helps in eliminating trust deficit in transactions and events that take place through the digital value chain right up to the end consumer. The scalable and robust technology platform from mFilterIt validates over 2 billion transactions every year resulting in savings of over $30 million to the digital ecosystem. mFilterIt is headquartered out of NCR, India and has global operations in Middle East, South Asia, Europe and America.

A thought leader in the space, mFilterIt actively contributes to the standards and best practices in the industry on global platforms. Recently, mFilterIt was recognised as Top Ad Fraud prevention tool by BusinessofApps in its 2020 research.