Meat lovers Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor squabble hilariously in new Licious ad

Licious has roped in uncle-nephew duo Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor for the brand's "biggest ever mass-media campaign" targetted at meat lovers.

Says, Meghna Apparao, Chief Business Officer, Licious, “There are meat eaters & then there are meat lovers. For meat lovers, great quality meat & seafood is a lot more than just food; it is a thing of joy, it is a great time shared with family & friends over a meal, it is the immense satisfaction of creating a dish that is heart-warming. Meat lovers go to great lengths to ensure the meat they buy is perfect in every sense - fresh, hygienic, safe & free of antibiotics. That’s where Licious comes in! Over the last 5 years we have been working towards a deeper understanding of meat-lovers' nakhras and combining them with our own, in a continuous process of product development. We pride ourselves in our ability to devise and improve on our stringent quality control measures, animal rearing and handling best practices, so that our consumers get nothing but the best - every single time. Licious is a brand created by the meat lovers for the meat lovers. It is a delight to see Anil Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor showcasing their love for meat in a way that strikes a chord with us. After all, it is only one nakhrebaaj that understands another!”

Adding on, Apparao also mentioned, “The role Licious plays is more pertinent now than ever. We have been working very hard since last year to serve our consumers the best of meat & seafood while keeping them safe & homebound. A good meal is great comfort- specially in times like these. The Licious promise in to ensure that we keep inspiring your inner cook & be an innate part of your culinary journey.”

Licious has worked with TILT to craft two light-hearted advertisement films with uncle-nephew duo Anil Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor to portray the many nakhras that meat lovers have. The film shows the duo bonding over cooking, sharing some fish-fry and tangdi kebab and overall having a great time. The choice of the actors was driven by the fact their personal connect would leave an impression on the on-screen presence.

Commenting on his experience of working with the brand, Anil Kapoor said, “I had such a great time working on the films! Good food and great culinary experiences – I could not really ask for a more enjoyable way of spending my time. And just like with food, this experience was made even better with Arjun's company, so it was a win-win situation for me! I am super impressed with all the good work that Licious is doing in disrupting the meat & seafood ecosystem of the country. It is truly heartening to see the impact of their transformative work & I'm happy to be a part of their story.”

Adding on to the above Arjun Kapoor commented, “I am delighted to be associated with the brand Licious. The high-octane, positive energy is palpable on the set. I had a great time collaborating with Anil chachu and I hope people will enjoy the ad film as much as we did shooting for the same.”

The campaign sees manifestation through TVCs & digital films other than its ramification across all brand assets.

The campaign was launched on 3rd June 2021.

