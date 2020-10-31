Manforce Condoms takes up cudgels against child pornography in new campaign

The campaign brings to light the considerable increase in child pornography material that has been put across various social media platforms in the past five months

Manforce Condoms has come up with a new video campaign #ProtectChildhood to curb the rise in child pornography material. The campaign brings to light the considerable increase in child pornography material that have been put across various social media platforms in the past five months.

According to India Child Protection Fund (ICPF), there has been an alarming rise in the demand of child pornography material seen ever, since the Covid-19 induced lockdown was enforced in India. The world's largest pornography website in the world, also reveals that traffic from India has increased by 95 percent between March 24 and March 26 2020, as compared to the average traffic, pre-coronavirus, the ICPF claimed.

Due to the lockdown, the children are spending more time on the internet, especially with the new normal of online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through this video campaign, Manforce Condoms helps raise awareness about the rise in child pornography and brings to light about the current situation. Children are naive and vulnerable and they need to be monitored 24X7, it is the responsibility of the parents to keep their childhood intact.

Manforce Condoms wants to give a message to all parents that they should be alert and keep a close check on the content their young ones are consuming online. Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said, “For us responsibility towards the society comes first. As a part of our initiative, we want to inform and make the parents aware about the sharp rise in the content of child pornography and give a strong message to #ProtectChildhood.

Through our campaign, we request and urge the parents to not leave their children unattended and have complete control over their online activities. They should have regular conversations and build a friendly relationship with their children and keep them informed of the current situation.

While the internet has many positives, it does have a dark side, and it's the responsibility of the parents to not leave their children unsupervised.” According to the reports submitted to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography material were uploaded. The reports suggest that there has been a sharp rise in child pornography content and sadly there has been a constant decrease in the age of the victims.