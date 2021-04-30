EPIC ON rolls out 'Kid Safety Pin' feature

The pin login feature will help the parents monitor children's viewing habits and protect them from unsuitable content for the age group

EPIC ON, the OTT platform by IN10 Media Network, has announced the launch of the Kids Safety Pin feature on the platform.

With the increase in Smart TV and smartphone usage by children, the OTT platform decided to add a kids-safe enabled login via a PIN for the content available for the audience (aged 5+).

The pin login feature will help the parents monitor children's viewing habits and protect them from unsuitable content for the age group.

The platform, which has a separate section for children, offers a mix of VODs and a linear feed of the network's children's channel, Gubbare. The platform, with its 360 degrees’ offerings for children targeted for the 5+ years, has a whole section of VOD libraries from Gubbare (ViR The Robot Boy, My Bhoot Friends, Marcus Khiladi among others), Amar Chitra Katha, Jam Studio, E-books, and many unique Podcasts.

Commenting on the feature, SourjyaMohanty, COO – EPIC ON, IN10 Media Network said, “We at EPIC ON are constantly working towards bettering our audiences’ viewing experience. With children being indoors due to the pandemic, there has been an increase in viewership in the kids’ category, the latest feature will give control in the hands of the parents so that they can create the best experience for their children. We encourage parents to talk openly about these safety features with kids.”

The platform also plans to create originals and acquire children's movies, edutainment, and gamification around quizzes for its young audience making it a one-stop 24/7 entertainment OTT app with parental control.

EPIC ON, available on Jio Fibre, Airtel Xstream, Apple TV, FireTV, and many more, crossed 20 million downloads across multiple app stores recently.

