Maggi, Nescafe and other Nestle India brands 'mask up' to raise Covid awareness

Nestle India has tweaked its product packaging to incorporate a "mask" on each of their iconic products like Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe and Everyday. The move is a part of the brand's initiative to raise Covid awareness.

"Nestlé India understands the ‘need of the hour’ and wants to sensitize each and every individual about the one basic practice that we must all follow – Masking up. To remind all of us and to create awareness on this very important safeguard, we have commenced work towards tweaking our product packaging that will see our iconic brands “masked up”. Our aim is to ensure that this important message gets reinforced every time when consumers look at our products.

By leveraging the power of iconic brands like MAGGI, KITKAT, NESCAFÉ and EVERYDAY, we aim to spread even greater awareness on the importance of masking. Our brands have a rich purpose and in the past as well, packaging changes have been made to reflect important societal messages such as on Educating the Girl Child," said the brand.

