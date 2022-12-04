Lux Parker promises warmth and comfort this winter

Lux Industries Limited has released a new advertisement campaign film ‘Garam Bhi, Patla Bhi’ for the brand ‘Lux Parker.' It highlights the ultimate comfort in staying warm from within during winter by wearing Lux Parker thermal wear. It is a perfect addition to the winter closet of every consumer. Targeted to every individual consumer across ages, the campaign film stars popular television actress, Pooja Gor as the lead cast. The campaign is live across television, social media, outdoor, print, and on-ground channels.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries said “Over the years, Lux has always developed innovative product offerings that are driven by customer demand in response to shifts in consumer tastes and preferences; and this campaign is a testament to this ideal of ours. Since winter season is almost upon us, we picked this up as an opportunity to highlight how Lux Parker has the perfect design, thickness and material to be worn as an undershirt, under trousers or individually and is truly the best warmer for the entire family. Our products are thin, light, comfortable, and well-fitting, but most importantly, it gives the wearer the much-needed warmth to keep the chilly weather at bay. We really hope that consumers would enjoy our products as well as the new campaign.”



The collection consists of premium quality thermals and comes in standard sizes ranging from 75-100 with prices ranging from Rs 248 to Rs 293 for men and women and sizes ranging from 45-73 with a price range of Rs 145 to Rs 170 for kids. The products come in two shades, Dark Grey and White in both Round and V-Neck shapes and trousers with I/E for both men and women. Lux Parker products are enriched with 100% cotton, bringing in ultimate comfort and designed to cater to the winter needs of men, women and kids. The material is soft and light which makes it comfortable to wear. Side body panels remove the need for a seam under the arm and give a defined body shape.

Lux Industries has always been proactive in adopting newer methods of production developing innovative products and targeting the right audience through first-of-its-kind branding and promotional activities. Its customer-centric approach has helped the brand to expand its visibility and created strong brand equity for the entire brand portfolio across 47 countries. A strong assortment of 15 brands offering mass, mid-premium, and premium products across demographics, has helped the brand outperform the market and generate a pricing premium.

