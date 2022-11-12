Bummer celebrates the joy of childhood in new Children's Day campaign

In a bid to connect with its growing consumer segment, new-age innerwear brand - Bummer has announced the launch of its latest children's day campaign - #BloomersToBummer. Intended to make individuals realise that adulthood comes with great responsibilities; it is essential to forget the stressful situations and keep the fun and carefree factor inside you alive because that is precisely what it feels like wearing Bummer. The campaign seeks consumers to take a trip down memory lane by recreating their childhood picture with a wide range of soft, breathable, stylish innerwear designs.

Founded by Sulay Lavsi in 2020, Bummer today is a household name - selling over 1L+ products since its launch, with nearly 30% of its sales coming from repeat purchases. Being accepted widely, the brand has also been proactively launching new products to its existing collections. With this, Bummer is now set to maintain their top position in the apparel and fashion industry.

Sulay Lavsi, Founder of Bummer, commented on the campaign, "Our innocent attractions and kiddish fights rapidly turned into career rat races and salary appraisals. While we were unaware of how quickly this transition happened, we must remind ourselves of simpler times in order to stand out amidst corporate hagglers and maintain our mental sanctity. As we fight against the dark atrocities of the world, Bummer's new campaign reminds people about their colourful inner selves and reminds them of the need to #KeepTheSparkAlive".

Bummer believes that innerwear is no longer just a basic need. Still, it has evolved to offer comfort, style statement, and intimacy and has become an extension of a person's personality. The brand is on a mission to provide ultra-soft, breathable and eco-friendly products that will make people feel good inside their clothes and help them to break stereotypes in the traditional innerwear market.

