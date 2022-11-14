Gritzo urges parents to see the world through kids' eyes

Personalised nutrition brand Gritzo today unveiled a digital film on the occasion of Children's Day titled #AcheRahoSadaBachheRaho. With this campaign, Gritzo aims to celebrate "harr bache ke nazriye ko" by capturing how every child sees the world from their own eyes through a pool of imagination in various different situations in their daily lives.

The campaign features a film that showcases four different scenarios between two children (a boy and a girl) and their mother in their day-to-day lives. It is in between these daily activities that the children in the video are shown imagining the extraordinary that may seem normal or usual otherwise. Conceptualized internally and executed with the help of the production house, SG Dream Media, the film showcases children's distinctive imagination and perspectives on life when they view the world from their own eyes.

With the ability to provide the essential nourishment at every stage of the child's growth, Gritzo has become the most dependable companion for all parents in their journey of raising their children. Gritzo recognises and takes into account the nutritional inadequacies that are likely to emerge at different stages of growth because it is every parent's chosen nutritional partner. By providing enough protein, Grtizo SuperMilk makes sure that kids don't miss out on their formative years. For instance, apart from catering to other age groups, Gritzo also provides the personalized "Super Milk" to cater to the age group of 8 to 12 years old because it recognises that this is the period when the largest amount of brain growth occurs. Today, more than 50,000 moms trust Gritzo, and as for customer loyalty, Gritzo has gained the trust of nearly 50% of its consumers who make frequent purchases.

Building on the brand ethos, during the Children’s Day Campaign launch, Subhadeep Das Gupta, Head of Business at Gritzo said, “At Gritzo, we feel every child is unique, including their strengths, inventiveness, and imagination for thought. Every effort we make focuses on offering each child's needs, whether it is physical or emotional, specific attention. With our most recent Children's Day campaign, we aim to celebrate each child’s creative imagination and hope to remind everyone how crucial it is to foster them in all situations. It's time to stop viewing the world through a stereotypical lens, encourage originality, and give these young minds wings.”

Some of the scenarios include how a young child is planting paper flowers in the soil, believing them to be identical to real ones, while his mother sees her child covered in dirt. Another scenario depicts a family at the breakfast table, where the boy is imitating his father reading the newspaper with a milk mustache on his face and the girl is seen flying her sandwich plane around him. A third scenario shows a boy emptying a basket full of empty cans and creating a big castle out of them. The final scenario offers another illustration of how children's active imaginations find something significant and colorful amidst the ordinary. The young child is doodling on the walls of the house, thinking that it is this blank canvas on which she can easily produce a masterpiece while her mother is worried about the scribble on the walls.

Thus, in each of the depicted situations, the children are seen as imagining something remarkable, whereas their mothers regard it more as normal situations such as their child in mud play, fiddling with the garbage, or scribbling the walls of the house.

The video film will be run across all the social media platforms to celebrate the spirit of children on Children’s Day, November 14th. By highlighting the creative potential of young minds, the campaign revives the idea of viewing and imagining the world through their eyes.

