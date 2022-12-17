Farah Khan vouches for Gritzo in new ad with daughter Anya
The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
Gritzo, a brand of Healthkart and the first of its kind brand in the personalized nutrition drink for children, today unveiled a digital film featuring Farah Khan, who is a doting mother to triplets. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
The video features Farah Khan alongside one of her teenage girls, Anya. Farah in the film highlights how mothers are constantly fighting a battle with the world to ensure they feed their children with the right nutrition.
On her association with Gritzo, Farah Khan expressed, "Being a mother of three children, I have realized that all of my children have totally different nutritional requirements to support their growing needs. Children's dietary demands vary depending on their physiology, level of activity, habits, interests, and other things. Thus, with Gritzo's SuperMilk, the journey has been simple. The SuperMilk combines the best of science and nature, and it is power-packed with all of the essential macro- and micronutrients that the body requires. With an AI-based tool on their website that offers a tailored Gritzo SuperMilk based on a child's specific needs and goals, Gritzo has made it possible”.
Speaking about the association and the unveiling of the digital film, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Brand Head at Gritzo commented, "We are thrilled to have Farah Khan on board with us and join us in the journey of personalizing nutrition for children. With the ability to provide essential nourishment at every stage of the child's growth, Gritzo has become the most dependable companion for all parents in their journey of raising their children. We would like to thank Farah Khan for having faith in our product and thus coming on board for this digital film.”
CoinSwitch unveils new brand identity, logo
The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 3:53 PM | 3 min read
CoinSwitch, a crypto investing app, has revealed an all-new brand identity, which includes a new logo, colours, font, and a refreshed mobile app.
The brand-new app encapsulates multiple asset classes with a simple intuitive design by bringing a unified view across multiple asset classes. The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions.
The new logo is built on the idea of choices and a diverse portfolio — each portfolio is a composition of different dreams, plans, financial goals, and aspirations. The different shapes in varying sizes and colors convey these values and showcase how every user’s financial journey is different but CoinSwitch accommodates them all.
"At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto — simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.
"Many Indians are yet to start investing in any asset class. There is a dearth of reliable information from dependable sources. As part of our vision to be a one-stop destination for all investment needs, we have conceptualised this unique inclusive design to attract the new, bold, independent people who want to be wise in making their investment decisions. We want to tell people not just to consume and spend money but to invest money and grow their money. Our new brand identity has taken an approach of no-jargon, bite-sized info, and interesting visuals to aid text. We have also added quizzes and polls where users can apply their learning," said Swati Pincha, Senior Director - Growth, CoinSwitch.
CoinSwitch's design overhaul flaunts a range of user-friendly sections including a 'portfolio' section that gives a clear view of how the user's investments are performing, a ‘market' section that helps users keep a close eye on the price movements, and a dedicated 'learn' section with bite-sized content that helps investors stay up to date with everything that's happening in the market in a simple and quick way.
The new design has adopted a soothing mix of colours — the blueish purple, complemented by darker and lighter blue tones juxtaposed with a bold, zesty lime — that articulates the brand’s personality and enhances the visual appeal of the product. The secondary range of warm but bright colours will assist the primary palette. The dash of pink muted lush of light green, and aesthetically bleached shades of blues and purple will bring our illustrations and other product creatives to life. The brand-new sleeker-looking font, Nexa gives the brand’s visual identity a major lift through its minimal characteristic.
Kiara Advani becomes face of Kimirica
Our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 3:04 PM | 2 min read
Actress Kiara Advani has joined Kimirica as a brand ambassador.
“A few months ago, I was traveling to Mumbai from Hyderabad after a shoot and I came across this beautiful-looking store at the airport that had amazing products,” says Kiara. “I ended up picking up a gift for my mum as she loves bath products and beautifully scented candles. The best part was that everything was 100% vegan & cruelty-free. Also, the store was so inviting. Soon after the brand reached out to me and having used the products I was sure this is a brand to watch out for”. With a mutual passion for creating things that are good for you and the planet, this partnership between Kiara & Kimirica is written in the stars.
Kimirica’s focus on creating not just products but luxurious experiences means there’s a story in every bottle. Each collection offers a sensory escape, and with such a wide variety of products and fragrances, there is something for everyone to enjoy. “I particularly adore the Love Story Collection. It smells amazing,” Kiara shared.
Founder Kimi Jain, she said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kiara Advani. I couldn’t think of a better face to promote our brand. The story of Kimirica, in a true sense, is a Love Story, and I am elated to see that Kiara loves the brand as much as we do. Kimirica is redefining luxury. Our passion is to spread joy through natural, sustainable, luxurious experiences. And our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of.”
Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse
The brand aims to reach a global audience and give them a memorable moment to share around holidays
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Hershey India has forayed into the metaverse with the launch of ‘Hersheyverse’. The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and an immersive branded experience around holidays.
In Hersheyverse, there will be non-player characters (NPC) who will guide users to explore the space. The space is centered on a larger-than-life Hershey’s Kiss where all the interactions will take place. There are shopkeepers who represent different markets like India and will highlight the most popular Hershey’s products during the holidays from the country. There will also be various quests such as Holiday Quest, Social Quest, A Sweet Surprise and A Flying Hershey’s Kiss. These quests will entail distinct storylines which will activate different aspects of the space, the player will eventually earn rewards in terms of power-ups and an exclusive wearable.
Talking about Hershey India’s venture into the metaverse, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, said, “Hersheyverse is an experience of all of Hershey’s products in one digital space. As a digital forward brand, we at Hershey India want to familiarize our consumers with our products through the metaverse experience. We are looking forward to having Gen-Z users, especially creators and influencers on Hersheyverse, try a never felt before experience. Through this immersive digital environment, we want to build a next-generation space for consumers who want to connect with us.”
Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India, said, “Metaverse has become a trending topic around the world, likewise in India, for millions of Millennials & Gen-Z. Bringing the delicious Hershey’s range alive through the metaverse, instantly struck a chord with us. With Hersheyverse, we will provide an interactive experience that blends the virtual and real worlds. This is a great space to spread awareness about our range of products in an engaging way that resonates with the TG. We are certain that our consumers will find Hersheyverse appealing and will love the memorable experience built on the universal language of chocolate.”
Byju’s may scrap BCCI sponsorship deal: Report
The sponsorship deal may last only till March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read
Byju's may drop out of the jersey sponsorship deal with BCCI, media networks have reported.
The decision is reportedly due to its efforts to rationalise media expenses.
The sponsorship deal may last only till March 2023, reports said.
Atit Mehta, Byju’s Marketing Head, had earlier told e4m, “As far as the BCCI association is concerned, we have already renewed our deal and that will continue till 2023. The ICC deal will end in November 2023, after the 50-over cricket world cup."
The edtech major’s recent disclosure about a Rs 4,500 crore losses in FY21 had initiated debates over the valuation of start-ups and their big-ticket sponsorships.
The good, the bad and the ugly: What 2022 taught marketers
e4m spoke to some of the top marketers in the country, asking how they would remember this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:25 AM | 7 min read
From the omicron wave and lockdown at the beginning of the year to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and global economic downturns, 2022 has not been a good year for everyone in the marketing and media world.
Many view the year as the first “normal” year post pandemic in which businesses and consumers sentiments returned to pre-Covid levels. It has been a year when performances of the brands that boomed during the pandemic were tested. Marketing strategies evolved quickly in 2022. Brands gravitated towards influencer marketing posing more faith in content creators than celebrity endorsers. The massive churns kept marketers on their toes.
e4m reached out to some of the top marketers in the industry, asking how will they remember year 2022, and which platform, they think, can give the maximum ROI in today’s times. Take a look at what they said.
Rajiv Dubey, Head-Media, Dabur India Ltd
After two years of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, one hoped that this year would bring some relief. But that did not really happen as the year began with omicron in January followed by Ukraine war in February. The war led to inflation, resulting in lower demand for certain categories. The holiday season was tepid, and one hopes that as inflation eases, volume growth will settle into the high single digits in the coming months. However, automobile, travel, airlines, hotel industry folks laughed their way to the bank.
Similarly, growth in the television industry in terms of viewership was negative. In 2022, the consumption of television has gone down as compared to earlier two years. Bad news for television meant that advertising on digital grew leaps and bounds and saw almost 90% growth over last year’s numbers. As more money moved into the performance side of the business, one is seeing slowdown/rationalisation of spends in app-based businesses, e-com, edutech and downfall of crypto economies. Digital business, however, is still likely to grow in low double digits next year.
Platform giving best ROI: Influencer marketing has seen massive growth in the last few years, that’s likely to grow even bigger. While it's difficult to predict what will work better in terms of ROI, I sincerely hope that sports starts to give better ROI.
Dipali Patwa, Group Head, Brand, Digital and Community, Fabindia
This year has been the year of the customer who is the creator. Content marketing, more so than ever before, has been driven by the consumer. The business of advertising and marketing has been and will continue to be more diverse, inclusive and connected to real customer needs. Marketing has moved beyond branding and advertising and brands are adapting building great customer experiences and engaging them for their longer term loyalty. Post pandemic, 2022 has altered consumers’ behaviours and attitudes, upending brands’ marketing strategies and plans.
There are five central disruptive shifts that have influenced consumers’ attitudes, engagement and behaviours-digital & mobile shopping, marketing localization, experience-led retail & personalization at scale, live and conversational commerce, social accountability and sustainability and rise of the crib economy.
Platform for best ROI: Seamless customer experience from initial interest to customer service after sale, a customer-focused culture throughout the customer journey; a business that delivers quality experience across all channels is more likely to deliver the ROI. Simply put, focus on “word of mouth” and “real life customer service” but using digital tools and data to engage the consumers in a more meaningful way and help solve their needs. Simple right!
Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head-Eyecare Division, Titan Company
This year, it was back to brand love. 2022 saw brand building and storytelling making a comeback. The top concerns expressed by marketers was the rising costs of new customer acquisition and over-indexation on performance marketing. Brand budgets came back after a two-year hiatus and the conversation to build successful moats through brand love became acceptable once again.
Also, this year, brand endorsers were not just celebs. The trend of founders and consumers featuring in advertising took a big leap.
Platforms giving best ROI: Affiliate channels (PhonePe, Paytm, Jio and GooglePay) trumped social media (Google and Facebook) in new consumer efficiency. We were also surprised by the continued efficiency of SMS over WhatsApp in customer retention.
Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry
The last two years have witnessed fast-track growth in advertisements online. The rise of influencer content, short-format videos, conversational commerce has all paved a way for limitless possibilities for brands to explore new formats and engage with audiences almost anytime, anywhere.
At Pepperfry this year, we reached out to our consumers across channels, be it TV, outdoor, digital, audio streaming platforms or others, depending on the campaign. Our Diwali 2022 campaign, ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ with brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was a first-of-its-kind 360-degree campaign where we brought about this amalgamation of the online and offline world, through a ‘MemeVerse’ concept.
Platform giving best ROI: Digital should continue its bullish run given the higher visibility on returns and in general, the higher ROI. Within digital too, it would be interesting to see how brands capitalize beyond the regular SEM and shopping channels. Influencer-led advertising is also expected to become larger and at the same time, take better shape as the norms fall into place. It would also be hopefully the year where we figure out how to capitalize and monetize the newer channels better, for example metaverse. The surprise I think could be from traditional formats reinventing themselves, offering better tracking and thereby better ROI.
Pragya Bijalwan - Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
The year has been both a challenging and exciting one at the same time. After two years, people started stepping out of their homes, festivities went back to pre-covid times and life returned back to normalcy. However, the Ukraine war, inflation and global slowdown weigh down overall business sentiments. Nevertheless, as an organization, we remained committed towards investing in brand building initiatives across all our key categories.
We were active on impact property in India; IPL as well as top channels on TV in key genres across India during the key summer season. We have increased our spends on digital platforms significantly, knowing that more than 80% of information seeking is happening online while a large part of the sales may still be through the traditional channels.
On digital, we significantly increased our presence on high-reach platforms like YouTube, Google Search and Social Media to drive awareness.
Platform giving best ROI: The number of smart TV and OTT users exceeds 1bn now. With this, the role of connected devices is increasing and advertisers will wisely use it to target relevant consumers with curated content. Data suggests that streamers spend 66 hrs per week to watch video content and 64% pay most attention to ads on streaming services (more than 3X the attention driven by video ads on social and websites). With higher engagement on streaming platforms, the role of CTV will increase and marketers will tend to get higher ROI with the right content.
Tanveer Khan, GM, Brand Marketing, Dunzo
This has been a year of firsts for us when it comes to national campaigns. Earlier, we focused on growing the brand and building the q-commerce category through digital channels & targeting, strong content strategy, and brand communication on select channels and social media. In 2022, we decide to take a step further and be a part of national events such as IPL.
The year also presented the opportunity for us to experiment and learn with campaigns like Fridgesh Coolkarni, QR Code TVC, and Bored Games that garnered success and a lot of brand love, helping us grow the category and business. Through other campaigns like Dunzo Wali Diwali and city-specific campaigns, we learnt consumer preference, shopping behaviour and intent, which we will definitely replicate and scale across India in the coming year.
Platform giving best ROI: There is a massive potential in the regional and HSM (Hindi Speaking Market) space, which is gaining a lot of attention and traction across all age groups and is bound to be a prospect for the coming years.
The other trend is sports. While cricket is still a very popular sport in our country, other sporting events like kabaddi, badminton, and football are seeing the audience take up a newfound interest in them. These new avenues will open up new doors for marketers to find new niches.
Akshay Kumar, the most visible star on TV with 27 hr/day avg
The TAM AdEx report reveals that film stars featured in 80% of advertisements in the July-Sept '22 period
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 8:35 AM | 2 min read
This July-Sept '22, 29% of ads telecasted on TV were endorsed by celebrities. A further look into this, as per the recent TAM AdEx report, reveals film stars contributed to more than 80% of advertising in this period, followed by sports personalities and television stars (10% and 4%).
The report also stated that compared to Jan-Mar '22, celebrity endorsement ad volumes saw a 1% jump in July-Sep'22 but compared to Apr-Jun '22 it dropped by 2%. The gain has been constant after a drop in Jun’22.
The data further shows that more than 50% of celebrity-endorsed ads are in the top three sectors of Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Hygiene, and Services with more than 80% under sectors like Household Products, Hair Care, Personal Healthcare, Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipment, Laundry, Banking/Finance/Investment and Personal Accessories.
A look at the celebrity charts tells us that Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 27 hours per day across all channels, followed by Vidya Balan at 24 hours per day. There were six female and four male film stars in the top 10 list with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon being the other names.
Furthermore, in the July-Sept '22 period, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif advertised for more brands compared to Apr-Jun ’22. Big B endorsed the maximum number of brands in July-Sep'22 and ranked third in terms of ad volumes.
The report also looks at celeb couple endorsements. More than 70% ads were endorsed by the top five celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
In Jul-Sep '22, while F&B sector ads were dominated by male celebrities, the Personal Care & Hygiene ads featured mostly females. The average ad endorsing ratio of male and female celebrities for the top ten sectors stood at 60:40.
Plum pledges support for girls' education with 'Project Blackboard'
Plum's Founder and CEO Shankar Prasad stars in the digital film, urging the audience to make their contributions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 6:57 PM | 3 min read
Plum, India’s first 100% vegan beauty brand, with a philosophy of “Goodness that Delivers” is all set to roll out ‘Project Blackboard’ – an initiative to support girl child education. Nearly 40% of adolescent girls in India lack access to education*, stemming this thought, the brand has unveiled a digital film executed by Famous Innovations featuring Plum’s Founder and CEO- Shankar Prasad urging the audience to take one step in the right direction today that can create a positive impact for generations to come.
What happens when one little girl goes to school? She becomes an inspiration for millions of others. Her education not just empowers her, but also drives many others to go to school, and has the potential to improve countless lives around her. And this is exactly what Plum captures in its commemorative film. With the traditional multiplication tables forming a musical backdrop, the film opens in an empty classroom and travels through an empty school, with the voices of many more little girls reading out their tables. An interplay of little girls’ names and the crescendo of “multiplying” voices captures the joy of more and more girls inspiring each other to come to school. Beautiful cinematography, real people, and memorable music together pay a fitting tribute to the noble objectives of Plum's initiative 'Project Blackboard'.
As part of the initiative, the brand along with its brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna flipped text on their social media handles for a day to show how little girls feel when they don't know how to read. Plum also roped in Ananya Pandey and Mithila Palkar to mobilize even more support for the cause.
Speaking about the initiative, Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer, Plum, said, “At Plum, we have always believed in goodness that delivers – be it through our efficacious products or through our innovative recycling initiatives. With Project Blackboard we wish to further solidify our intent to add value to people’s lives and especially the girl child, who holds the key to a happier future for all of us. The campaign intends to bring to light the multiplier effect of girl child education and the simple joy of seeing children learn in school.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Anvesha Sinha, Account Director, Famous Innovations – the agency behind the conceptualisation of the brand film, said, “What’s a classroom without the pitter patter of its young students. That’s the spirit that Plum wanted to bring alive with its new campaign and initiative #ProjectBlackboard. The campaign builds on the simple insight that when one girl goes to school, she inspires a hundred others.”
The brand will be collaborating with multiple NGOs for the initiative. The campaign is currently being initiated with Save the Children, India’s leading independent child rights NGO, who, since their inception have impacted the lives of more than 14 million children across 16 states. Under this initiative, whenever a customer chooses a Plum product, a part of the sales proceeds will go towards girl child education.
To drive more awareness about this cause, the brand has undertaken innovative and fun activities across media touchpoints and also collaborated with several content platforms. Perhaps most tellingly, the brand sent out PR kits sent to key opinion leaders and a host of influencers with the message: “This is NOT for you”.The kits which are school bags with essentials have been given with the simple request that it should go to a little girl who needs it.
And with this, the power of education continues to multiply.
