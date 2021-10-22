LupinLife ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Ayurvedic supplement Be One

The actor is a good fit for the brand as his persona appeals to new-age millennials and progressive professionals who want to be active both at work and home

LupinLife, the consumer healthcare business of global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin), announced today that it has roped in Bollywood actor and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan, as the brand ambassador for the recently launched Be One, an Ayurvedic energy supplement.

Be One is a scientifically tested supplement with the goodness of eight Ayurvedic ingredients like Ashwagandha, Pippali and Shatavari in a single vegetarian capsule. Being energetic is the new currency in today’s day and age where individuals strive to function at their optimal best self. Daily consumption of Be One capsule helps individuals to Re-energize, Rejuvenate and Revitalize in a safe and natural way.

Hrithik’s persona is akin to Be One and appeals to new-age millennials and progressive professionals who want to be active both at work and home. Hrithik Roshan embodies agility both in reel and real life. His stamina has been a pivotal factor in managing versatile roles and juggling hectic schedules round the clock.

Speaking on this association Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “We are very excited to have Bollywood’s most energetic fitness icon, Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for Be One. Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan - a proponent of healthy living and active lifestyle, Be One is specifically designed to combat fatigue and help restore an adults’ energy reserve.

Speaking on the association, Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan said, “I'm happy to partner with LupinLife’s Be One, an Ayurvedic, non-addictive daily health supplement. This meets the modern-day needs of energizing the mind and body in a healthy manner, while promoting the wellness solutions prescribed by Ayurveda.”

