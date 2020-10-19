Lakmé Fashion Week signs ‘Chicnutrix’ as nutrition partner

In a first-time initiative, Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), will be showcasing a digital first, season fluid edition. For this marquee edition, the fashion platform has partnered with women’s beauty and nutrition brand Chicnutrix to provide quality nutrition to the models and participants. Chicnutrix will provide the participants with the effervescent supplements to improve overall health, with a specific focus on nourishing the hair and skin of those walking the ramp.

Talking out the collaboration, Chicnutrix Co-Founder Shilpa Khanna Thakkar said, “We are thrilled with this collaboration being the official nutrition partner for Lakmé Fashion Week. This event represents an annual celebration of creativity and all things beautiful. But that journey to wellness and beauty starts from within. I firmly believe that beauty is inside out, it is about feeling strong, healthy, and confident about who you are. We look forward to working with the participants and enhance their beauty and wellbeing with our nourishing hair and skin supplements as they prepare to scorch the fashion runaways.”

Speaking on the partnership, Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales, IMG Reliance, said, “Talent is always at the forefront at Lakme Fashion Week. We are delighted to partner with Chicnutrix that aims to give our models and other experts at Lakmé Fashion Week the added boost for skincare and haircare solutions. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Chicnutrix.”