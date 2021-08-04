Masaba Gupta is the first-ever brand ambassador for Chicnutrix

Chicnutrix,an innovative nutrition supplements company to bring world-class supplements to India inks fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta as its first-ever brand ambassador. Masaba will be spearheading several initiatives for the brand in the space of health, wellness and nutrition.

Commenting on the collaboration, Designer-actress Masaba Gupta said, “I have always felt that there is a need to take care of oneself from a very holistic approach, whether it is wellness, beauty, nutrition or overall related health. Vibing with our proud stories of womanhood, I am elated to join Chicnutrix as their first-ever brand ambassador. I swear by something which is science-backed nutrition with premium ingredients and that is exactly what Chicnutrix brings to the table. It is a start to a very interesting journey and I am looking forward to take this common goal of forming good habits help achieve good health inside-out.”

Speaking on the development, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO at Chicnutrix said, “With immense pleasure, we welcome Masaba to our Chic Tribe. She is someone who is unabashedly unique, unarguably fearless, undeniably original and most importantly unquestionably inspiring. As a woman who has disputed all the 'so called' norms of normal to create a global brand name for herself is truly an incredible feat. It feels great to associate with an authentic voice who resonates so well with the brand. Her transformation over the years has been truly inspirational to many across the globe. With this association, we aim to amplify brand awareness across urban and rural markets to create many more captivating stories fuelled by pure, clinically proven and convenient nutrition.”

