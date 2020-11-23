Fast&Up becomes Mumbai City FC's Official Sports Nutrition Partner

With the start of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) over the weekend, sports & active nutrition brand Fast&Up today announced its association with Mumbai City FC, as the Official Sports Nutrition Partner of the club for the 2020/21 edition. The association sees Fast&Up joining hands with Mumbai City FC for a strategic partnership that will see the nutrition brand welcoming sports back in the country, and representing a team, which is also based out of Mumbai, the same city where Fast&Up's India Headquarters are situated.

“This new significant partnership with one of ISL's leading clubs is aimed at further expanding the brand's wide-ranging and comprehensive effervescent flagship products. Fast&Up will feature on the club’s back of shorts jersey position and inside the stadium on the LED perimeter boards in Mumbai City's home matches during the season, and will also be involved with Mumbai City's grassroots initiatives and activities,” the company said.

Speaking on their association with Mumbai City FC, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO of Fast&Up said, "Fast&Up is delighted and proud to associate itself with one of the most sought-after teams of the Indian Super League in Mumbai City FC as their official Sports Nutrition Partner. The pathway that the ISL and Mumbai City FC is opening up with the conduction of the 2020-21 season in a secure environment in Goa, paves the way for the sport to return to the country, and makes us elated to be joining hands with Mumbai's very own club that encourages the same habits as we do - to keep focusing on a healthy and nutritious lifestyle that can ensure our immunity levels stay strong."

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC said, "We are delighted to have active nutrition brand Fast&Up as our official Sports Nutrition Partner for the upcoming season. It is a brand that has a wide range of products that boost health, immunity and fitness, and share the values that our club stands for. We, at Mumbai City FC, have always believed in representing the excellent spirit of our home city, and to have a brand from our city as our Partner, will make all of us feel at home when we take to the field in Goa."