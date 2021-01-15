VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 signs Chicnutrix as beauty vitamins partner - virtual edition

In a first-time initiative, beauty pageant VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 is going digital. For this virtual edition, India’s leading women’s beauty and nutrition brand, Chicnutrix has been signed as the official Beauty Vitamins Partner.

A brand by women for women, Chicnutrix will provide quality nutrition to the models and participants. Backed by innovative Swiss technology, the brand will look after the nutrition needs of the participants with the highest quality of effervescent supplements to improve overall health, with a specific focus on nourishing the hair and skin of those participating in the pageant.

Femina Miss India is an iconic brand that has shaped the career of many women including Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta to name a few. The pageant has always been synonymous with quality and substance.

Talking out the collaboration, Chicnutrix Co-Founder Shilpa Khanna Thakkar said, “Miss India is a pageant that every woman in India has grown up watching and has idolized. To collaborate with this iconic pageant is truly a proud moment for us at Chicnutrix and we share similar values. This association highlights our core belief of being beautiful inside out. It is a great platform for us to tell all women, we’ve got your back.”

Natasha Grover, Brand and Operations Head, Miss India Organization said, “We are delighted to associate with Chicnutrix, a leading beauty and nutrition brand powered by women, for the development of women. Our ideals of beauty and vanity are rooted in shared beliefs of holistic persona and well-being. It's been our constant endeavor to create an ecosystem to foster and nurture the discipline of wellness, be it mentally or physically, with the appropriate influx of nutrition and more importantly creating awareness around leading a healthy lifestyle. We hope, through our conscious and synergized efforts, we can contribute towards the well-being of our young generation of women and to play our part in community building.”

