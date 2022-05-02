Shilpa Shetty Kundra roped in as brand ambassador of Chicnutrix

Chicnutrix, a women’s wellness, nutrition and beauty brand in India, is delighted to announce its association with fitness icon, actor, entrepreneur and yoga aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its official Brand Ambassador.

As a brand that has a holistic approach to wellness, beauty and nutrition, Chicnutrix aims to cement its commitment to women’s wellness with pure, effective, and clinically proven best nutritional supplements for a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s dedication to living a healthy, balanced lifestyle perfectly complements the brand's values and products for achieving wellness and beauty from the inside out. This association also marks the launch of Chicnutrix’s new product, India’s first vegan, effervescent ‘Chicnutrix Plant-Based Collagen Builder’ for skin rejuvenation with clinically proven ingredients that is dermatologist-approved.

This one-of-a-kind collagen builder has three unique blends for comprehensive skin support- Collagen Builder Blend, Cell Renewal Blend & Skin Protection Blend. 100% vegan and sugar-free, the Chicnutrix Vegan Collagen Builder comes in a delicious Blueberry flavor in an effervescent format. It’s nutrition on the go and can be digested easily while being gentle on the stomach.

Speaking on the development, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO at Chicnutrix said, "With immense pleasure, we welcome Shilpa Shetty Kundra to our Chic Tribe. She is an inspiration for women across categories. We at Chicnutrix being a brand made for women by women, aim to cater to all age groups and categories. Who better than the iconic wellness guru to endorse our values and core philosophy. As a woman who herself is a firm believer in fitness and natural ingredients, she joins the brand with an authentic voice that helps spread this positive message of healthy living. With this association, we aim to amplify brand awareness across urban and rural markets to create many more captivating stories fuelled by pure, clinically proven, clean and convenient nutrition."

Commenting on her new role, wellness guru and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "Nutrition is the core to well-being. Our lifestyle today is such that it is difficult to keep up with all the nutrients and essentials required by a woman on a daily basis for her hair, skin and general well-being. One brand that does that for me is Chicnutrix. I have been using their products for a while, especially Bounce and Glow and now, it's an absolute delight to associate with them at a larger level. I have been fond of their communication and the fact that it is a brand by women for women, and I really like their approach to wellness and beauty through science-based nutrition. It’s great to announce this association alongside the launch of my ultimate favorite- Chicnutrix Plant-Based Collagen Builder. I love how it makes my skin look healthy! As a fitness enthusiast, I believe in the saying that you are what you eat and that wellness and beauty start from within. I am extremely excited to embark on this partnership."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be joining ace fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta, who is our nutrition BFF and brand ambassador for Chicnutrix.

