Kriti Sanon asks 'Why not have it all?' in campaign for entrepreneurial venture HYPHEN
Sanon has teamed up with mCaffeine parent PEP Technologies to launch the skincare brand Hyphen
Hyphen is a premium skincare brand co-founded by PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine and celebrity entrepreneur Kriti Sanon. The brand was launched to meet the need for an uncomplicated skincare regime, providing simplified and realistic skincare solutions. It aims to make skincare journeys effortless, achievable, and affordable for everyone. By combining multiple benefits in a single multi-purpose product, this innovative Indian skincare brand seamlessly merges the power of nature with the potency of science. It is dedicated to shattering the complexities and challenges that surround daily skincare rituals.
"PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, has formed an partnership with Sanon. This unique collaboration combines mCaffeine's expertise in R&D, marketing, supply chain, distribution, logistics and digital marketing with Kriti's strong influence and passion for skincare. As industry leaders, they aim to revolutionize their respective fields. In addition, Kriti Sanon has "skin in the game," showcasing her commitment and belief in the partnership's potential, further solidifying her dedication to the venture's success. PEP Technologies will invest 30 crore in Hyphen as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success. The alliance promises groundbreaking advancements, a broader market reach, and unparalleled innovations. Together, they embark on an exciting journey to create an ideal and impactful partnership," said the company.
Commenting on the brand launch and partnership, Kriti Sanon, Co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Hyphen expresses, "We are very excited to unveil our extraordinary brand, Hyphen, to the world. Teaming up with my partners and co-founders Tarun, Vaishali, Vikas, Saurabh and Mohit fills me with excitement as we prepare to introduce a range of revolutionary products capable of addressing numerous skin concerns. Our journey starts with rigorous research and comprehensive market studies, and the experience that the PEP Technologies team has, enabled us to truly understand the industry and pave the way for Hyphen's creation. From a young age, I've been passionate about skincare, and as I've grown older it has only intensified. Hyphen serves as the perfect amalgamation of these two aspects. In my role as the Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, I have tried and tested all three products from the brand, and I have been applying them since the past four months, and believe me, it really made a difference in my skincare regime. My utmost desire is for our valued customers to experience the same sense of satisfaction after using our products. With the power of nature and the potency of science, I can proudly say that we have created a powerful yet balanced and rightly priced solution for skin concerns. With PEP technologies firmly established in the industry, their profound knowledge and extensive experience position them as one of the industry's pioneers. Their proven track record and expertise makes them an ideal partner for us as we launch Hyphen and venture into the skincare market. As we embark on this exciting journey, we eagerly anticipate receiving feedback from our cherished customers. We are "the more" you deserve."
Commenting on the partnership, Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder, and Chief Growth Officer of Hyphen, says, "The excitement of partnering with Kriti Sanon to launch Hyphen knows no bounds. Her meticulous attention to detail and genuine curiosity about ingredients captivated us from the start. At PEP Technologies, as we gear up to launch a new brand, Kriti's idea seamlessly merges with our concept, creating the perfect synergy. This collaboration opens up boundless possibilities, allowing us to cater to a diverse audience and tackle numerous skin challenges head-on. Our vision for Hyphen is ambitious yet promising; we are striving to make Hyphen the fastest-growing 100 Cr D2C skincare brand in India. With unwavering determination and an exceptional team, we are set to redefine the skincare industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our valued customers."
The products at Hyphen are made with multiple ingredients, and all the products are Vegan, PETA-certified and cruelty free. The brand claims to maintain a zero-plastic footprint throughout its operations. Their dedication to sustainability extends to their commitment to clean ingredients, ensuring that the products are free from harmful chemicals. With Hyphen, you can trust that you're not only taking care of your skin but also making a positive impact on the planet.
Hyphen, as a problem-solving skincare brand, dedicates itself to empowering individuals to "have it all" by hyphenating their skincare experience, their identity, and breaking norms. The name itself derives from the concept of hyphenation, symbolizing the ability to go beyond what is considered standard or normal. The brand believes that by embracing the power of hyphenation, one can truly achieve more and embrace their unique beauty.
Stay tuned as the brand continues to innovate and introduce more exciting products to simplify and elevate your skincare journey.
InsanelyGood rolls out multi-pronged ad campaign
The campaign encompasses billboards, radio ads, social media and influencers like Danish Sait
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
InsanelyGood, the grocery delivery service, launched its innovative and creative advertising campaign that is ‘not-just-good-but-InsanelyGood’. The campaign, designed to captivate consumers' interest has been rolled out in Bangalore across outdoor media, digital channels, radio, and through influencer marketing.
InsanelyGood advertising campaign is strategically curated, much like the groceries it delivers, to reach and engage consumers across the city. Conceptualized and executed by the in-house creative team - the InsanelyGood Creative Studio.
The campaign encompasses billboards, radio ads, social media and influencers, including Danish Sait.
The campaign highlights the extensive range of high-quality products such as chakki fresh atta, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, small batch homemade-groceries like batters, jams, paneer, and an assortment of over 2000+ products. The vibrant creatives that reflect across platforms compel the modern consumers to rethink about mass-produced, factory-made products with greater shelf life, and shift towards an InsanelyGood experience.
Malaika Arora named brand ambassador of artisanal spice brand Orika
'The purpose of this collaboration is to highlight Orika's dedication to providing exceptional flavors,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:37 PM | 3 min read
Orika, a modern artisanal spice brand from the house of Paras Spices, known for its gourmet spices and seasonings, has announced a strategic partnership with Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador for the next two years. "The purpose of this collaboration is to highlight Orika's dedication to providing exceptional flavors, sourcing the finest origin, and grade spices, and fostering the delight of gourmet cooking at home, all while staying true to its core principles of sustainability," said the brand.
With this campaign with Malaika, Orika has unveiled its new packaging in an illustrations-based design format that highlights the cultural and application relevance of the respective products in an attractive way. The brand recently launched a range of new origin and grade-specific spices. These include Black pepper sourced from Malabar, a bold grade of Green Cardamom from Idukki, and Lal pari grade of cloves, among others.
Akshita Budhiraja, Director at Paras Spices, said, "Malaika Arora, as an actor, has inspired generations with fitness, glamour, and yet a down-to-earth approach with an independent carefree mindset. These are the attributes that relate to Orika as well. Our spices and seasonings, with a small pinch, can transform everyday meals into something special with ease. Behind-the-scenes efforts include sourcing the best grades from the best origins. Our R&D team ensures that each seasoning is authentic and bold in taste and yet can be innovatively used in a wide range of everyday meals. With a brand ambassador of Malaika Arora’s stature on board, I feel we tick all the boxes to take the brand to the next level.”
Paras Budhiraja, Director at Paras Spices, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Orika recognizes how consumers and their taste buds are evolving; they like to experiment in cooking but expect purity, authenticity, and high quality.The brand’s tag line is ‘Bring home the gourmet,’ but Gourmet for me is a fluid term and not restricted to fine-dine restaurants or fancy places only. We see Oregano being added in Indian Sabjis and Tandoori versions of Italian pizzas. Everyone has their own version of morning omelets. Our efforts to address the genre of connoisseurs reflect in everything we do, be it quality, innovation, packaging, or communication approach. With Malaika on board, I hope we're able to convey our thought process to larger audiences.”
This game-changing collaboration not only celebrates Malaika's fiery passion for cooking but also epitomizes Orika's unwavering commitment to its brand attributes. It celebrates culinary creativity and encourages individuals to explore gourmet cooking at home in less time and without too much effort. Orika’s seasonings range offers multiple applications and exemplifies the company’s commitment to providing premium spices.
Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do, be it sourcing, production, or processing. Orika also does considerable work for sustainability at the farm level, where initiatives like tree plantation, seed distribution, etc., are done. The farm-level traceability initiative is spread to 7 different states of India. Orika aims to improve farm practices, enhance produce quality, and uplift farm income on a larger scale. The campaign promotes Orika's premium spices, which are sourced ethically from the best origins and can be used to make gourmet meals at home.
The initial month-long brand campaign showcases a short audio-visual clip that depicts a scenario where Malaika’s friends are planning to go out for lunch, whereas she plans to surprise them with gourmet food made by her in under an hour. The use of Orika’s innovative spice products in Malaika’s cooking will be highlighted, adding to the interest generated among viewers.
Plum Goodness retains Team Pumpkin for Performance Marketing mandate
The new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:35 PM | 1 min read
Integrated Marketing Agency Team Pumpkin has announced its extended association with the fast-growing Indian beauty and personal care brand Plum Goodness.
Team Pumpkin will function as performance marketing partner for Plum Goodness, focusing on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives as a part of the mandate.
Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, Ranjeet Kumar commented, “The team is ecstatic with this retention. The brand’s ethos is one that we resonate with strongly, and we look forward to doing more work together that is both meaningful and memorable.”
Celebrating the success of the 9th birthday sale, Chief Business Officer, Plum Goodness, Abhishek Agrawal said, “We are delighted by the positive reception of the birthday sale by our wonderful consumers. Team Pumpkin has helped in the efficient execution of our strategy. We look forward to the continued association to drive bigger and better results.”
The new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted, the performance marketing and SEO unit formed after recent restructuring in the company and formation of specialized agencies.
Wieden & Kennedy India is the AOR for Casio's G-SHOCK
'We are delighted to join forces with W+K India,' said Hideki Imai, Managing Director at Casio India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Wieden & Kennedy India announced the appointment as the official Creative Agency on Record for G-SHOCK in India.
"At W+K, we try to design work that makes cultural inroads for our brands, making them an organic part of consumer conversations. A cult brand like G-Shock was built for this kind of work and we can't wait to get started!" said [Shreekant], [Head of Delhi Office] at Wieden & Kennedy India.
"We are delighted to join forces with Wieden & Kennedy India as our Creative Agency on Record," said Hideki Imai, Managing Director at Casio India. "Their creative prowess and strategic insights make them the ideal partner to help us connect with our Indian consumers in meaningful ways. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to further strengthen G-SHOCK's position as the go-to brand for individuals seeking unmatched toughness and style."
ITC Fiama gets Rashmika Mandanna as ambassador
Rashmika also features in the brand's campaign conceptualized by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 11:40 AM | 1 min read
ITC’s Fiama has onboarded Rashmika Mandanna as the new brand ambassador.
Rashmika brings in her youthful, free-spirited, happy-go-lucky attitude that vibes well with Fiama’s cheerful and vibrant brand repertoire.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said, “Fiama Sandal disrupts the segment with its innovative gel bar format and a unique ingredient mix which is modern yet preserves tradition. We are delighted to have Rashmika Mandanna on board. The product promises a new experience and this, coupled with Rashmika’s infectious energy makes Fiama Sandal a must try.”
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the launch film, further captures this refreshingly new vibe in the sandal soap segment.
Rashmika adds, “Since childhood, I have always seen sandal soaps in a certain ritualistic and ancient way, more so owing to my Coorgi roots. Fiama Sandal and the way it is being presented breaks every set notion of a typical sandal soap. I am proud to be a part of this exhilarating journey to redefine the emotion, promise and perception of a sandal soap.”
Calvin Klein launches new campaign with Disha Patani
The campaign will appear across digital and social media platforms, and OOH placements
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 11:15 AM | 2 min read
Calvin Klein watches has roped in Disha Patani for its new campaign.
“Disha’s confidence and strong presence make her the ideal representative for Calvin Klein watches in India,” said Ms. Caterina Miduri, Global General Manager, Calvin Klein watches and jewelry, Movado Group Inc. “Her sophisticated, sensual energy translates on and off the screen, and brings our Spring 2023 watch collection’s modern designs to life in this latest campaign.”
Xavier Gauderlot, President International at Movado Group Inc. said, “For Calvin Klein watches, we are committed to offering timepieces that embody the Calvin Klein aesthetic of timeless elegance, modernity, and superior craftsmanship. We look forward to inspiring individuals to express their personal style through our Calvin Klein watches collection and this campaign in India."
“I feel honored and proud to be partnering with such an iconic brand as the face of Calvin Klein watches for their next campaign in India,” said Disha Patani. “The brand's modernism, sensuality and simplicity are aesthetics that resonate with my style, I very much look forward to seeing the campaign featured throughout India.”
The campaign showcases timepieces from Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 watches collection. In the campaign, Disha wears a rose gold watch featuring a minimal sunray dial with a refined, crystal embellished and softly sculpted bezel on a mesh bracelet. Also featured in the campaign is a modern multifunction watch with concave sub-eyes and stud indices for a subtle edge. The timepiece is available on a carnation gold open link bracelet.
The campaign will appear across digital and social media platforms, out-of-home placements and at point-of-sale across the region.
e4m TechManch 2023: Decoding Gen Z preferences
At the conference, industry leaders will talk about how Gen Z is looking for “meaningful relationships with brands”
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 9:31 AM | 2 min read
Resonating with the needs and preferences of Generation Z (Gen Z) requires a deep understanding of their unique characteristics and interests. It has been a challenge for marketers to up their marketing game and align with Gen Z's preferences. With evolving consumer behaviour, understanding the needs of Gen Z audiences is the need of the hour.
To explore more about the digital generation, industry heads and experts will come together at the e4m TechManch 2023 on August 9 and 10 in Mumbai.
TechManch 2023 will uncover deeper insights about GenZ to understand their behaviours, beliefs, characteristics and how they are looking for meaningful relationships with brands and the world around them. This year, the exchange4media Group, will host the seventh edition of TechManch. The conference will include a mix of standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage at TechManch 2023, the conference will also see seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on a wide range of topics.
One of the highlights of the event will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘GenZ: Decoding the Digital Generation'. Experts including Prashant Sukhwani, VP-Marketing, Burger King; Damyant Khanoria, CMO, Oppo; Sumeet Singh, CMO, Infoedge; Udit Mediratta, CMO, Homelane; Mahuya Chaturvedi, CMO, Baggit; Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra; Viral Oza, CMO, Mahindra Lifespaces; Amrita Thapar, CMO, Microsoft India. The session will be moderated by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, South East Asia & Middle East, mediasmart.
The impressive and impactful session on decoding the digital generation at TechManch will witness industry leaders discussing the growing power of the GenZ audience and how brands can optimize their connection with them.
