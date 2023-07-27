Kriti Sanon asks 'Why not have it all?' in campaign for entrepreneurial venture HYPHEN

Hyphen is a premium skincare brand co-founded by PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine and celebrity entrepreneur Kriti Sanon. The brand was launched to meet the need for an uncomplicated skincare regime, providing simplified and realistic skincare solutions. It aims to make skincare journeys effortless, achievable, and affordable for everyone. By combining multiple benefits in a single multi-purpose product, this innovative Indian skincare brand seamlessly merges the power of nature with the potency of science. It is dedicated to shattering the complexities and challenges that surround daily skincare rituals.

"PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, has formed an partnership with Sanon. This unique collaboration combines mCaffeine's expertise in R&D, marketing, supply chain, distribution, logistics and digital marketing with Kriti's strong influence and passion for skincare. As industry leaders, they aim to revolutionize their respective fields. In addition, Kriti Sanon has "skin in the game," showcasing her commitment and belief in the partnership's potential, further solidifying her dedication to the venture's success. PEP Technologies will invest 30 crore in Hyphen as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success. The alliance promises groundbreaking advancements, a broader market reach, and unparalleled innovations. Together, they embark on an exciting journey to create an ideal and impactful partnership," said the company.

Commenting on the brand launch and partnership, Kriti Sanon, Co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Hyphen expresses, "We are very excited to unveil our extraordinary brand, Hyphen, to the world. Teaming up with my partners and co-founders Tarun, Vaishali, Vikas, Saurabh and Mohit fills me with excitement as we prepare to introduce a range of revolutionary products capable of addressing numerous skin concerns. Our journey starts with rigorous research and comprehensive market studies, and the experience that the PEP Technologies team has, enabled us to truly understand the industry and pave the way for Hyphen's creation. From a young age, I've been passionate about skincare, and as I've grown older it has only intensified. Hyphen serves as the perfect amalgamation of these two aspects. In my role as the Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, I have tried and tested all three products from the brand, and I have been applying them since the past four months, and believe me, it really made a difference in my skincare regime. My utmost desire is for our valued customers to experience the same sense of satisfaction after using our products. With the power of nature and the potency of science, I can proudly say that we have created a powerful yet balanced and rightly priced solution for skin concerns. With PEP technologies firmly established in the industry, their profound knowledge and extensive experience position them as one of the industry's pioneers. Their proven track record and expertise makes them an ideal partner for us as we launch Hyphen and venture into the skincare market. As we embark on this exciting journey, we eagerly anticipate receiving feedback from our cherished customers. We are "the more" you deserve."

Commenting on the partnership, Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder, and Chief Growth Officer of Hyphen, says, "The excitement of partnering with Kriti Sanon to launch Hyphen knows no bounds. Her meticulous attention to detail and genuine curiosity about ingredients captivated us from the start. At PEP Technologies, as we gear up to launch a new brand, Kriti's idea seamlessly merges with our concept, creating the perfect synergy. This collaboration opens up boundless possibilities, allowing us to cater to a diverse audience and tackle numerous skin challenges head-on. Our vision for Hyphen is ambitious yet promising; we are striving to make Hyphen the fastest-growing 100 Cr D2C skincare brand in India. With unwavering determination and an exceptional team, we are set to redefine the skincare industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our valued customers."

The products at Hyphen are made with multiple ingredients, and all the products are Vegan, PETA-certified and cruelty free. The brand claims to maintain a zero-plastic footprint throughout its operations. Their dedication to sustainability extends to their commitment to clean ingredients, ensuring that the products are free from harmful chemicals. With Hyphen, you can trust that you're not only taking care of your skin but also making a positive impact on the planet.

Hyphen, as a problem-solving skincare brand, dedicates itself to empowering individuals to "have it all" by hyphenating their skincare experience, their identity, and breaking norms. The name itself derives from the concept of hyphenation, symbolizing the ability to go beyond what is considered standard or normal. The brand believes that by embracing the power of hyphenation, one can truly achieve more and embrace their unique beauty.

Stay tuned as the brand continues to innovate and introduce more exciting products to simplify and elevate your skincare journey.

