Korra wins creative mandate for Mamaearth

We look forward to building the brand with Korra through meaningful and insightful communication, says Varun Alagh, Co-Founder & CEO, Mamaearth

Korra has been appointed as the creative and content partner Mamaearth. Korra won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch competing against well-known global network agencies.

With this win, Korra continues to strengthen its credentials as a partner of choice for creative storytelling and a digital first agency as it expands its base across sectors.

The communications mandate entails shaping the narrative for the Mamaearth brand and product campaigns. As part of its duties, Korra will provide strategic counsel for content creation and amplification across mediums. The new alliance will also include the agency working closely with the marketing team and other agency partners to create consolidated integrated communication programs for the brand.

The agency recently designed, produced, and released Mamaearth’s first brand initiative, a manifesto film about their philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’. This is the first of many initiatives being planned to position Mamaearth as a leader in the personal care category in India.

Speaking about the association, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder & CEO, Mamaearth said, “Korra demonstrated innovative thinking and a deep understanding of our brand philosophy. Being a digital first brand for millennials, we were looking for a bright, young and talented set of individuals who reflect our philosophy. We are excited about our partnership with Korra and look forward to building the brand with them through meaningful and insightful communication”.

Speaking about the association, Sambit Dash, Vice President Marketing, Mamaearth said, “We were looking for partners who understood the brand and the objective behind our communication strategy. We are a brand for millennials, by millennials, and hence we chose Korra because of their understanding of this segment of audience and their knack for differentiated storytelling. Our combined goal is to increase desirability for the brand while engaging with all our stakeholders.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Nabh, Founder & CEO- Korra India said, “It’s not every day that you find partners that share the same core philosophies. We are excited to partner with Mamaearth– one of the fastest growing D2C personal care brands in India. With the challenger DNA fueling both brands, we look forward to delivering more path-breaking work in the times to come. We are working towards further strengthening the brand’s foothold in this hyperactive category through an innovative approach aimed at creative storytelling and targeted, digital-first campaigns that raise aspiration for the brand.”

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Kumar, Director at Korra remarked “Mamaearth is a key milestone in the journey of Korra and a recognition of our capability and talent. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with the team at Mamaearth to make it the most preferred personal care brand in India.

The creative strategy was led by Deepak Kumar, Chief Creative Officer at Korra, who said, “Mamaearth is not just redefining the category but also redefining the way we look at products with their ‘Goodness Inside’ philosophy. Mamaearth being a strong D2C brand, one can forge strong loyalty among the user base through multiple touchpoints on social media, app & web content. Our pitch had to bring this to life, and I am glad we did a winning job.”