Kiara Advani says it's time to change your beliefs and your bank in AU SFB ad
The campaign will be broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has expanded its brand campaign, Badlaav Humse Hai, under a tactical theme of "Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi".
The campaign encompasses three distinct product themes - Savings Accounts, Current Accounts, and Video Banking for complete banking, each designed to empower customers with choice, and convenience offered through technology-led solutions. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is the creative agency of the campaign.
Actor Kiara Advani stars as a solution provider towards banking-related matters, celebrating the ever-increasing empowered financial decision-making by women in India.
In a world where traditional banking norms often confine customers, AU Small Finance Bank champions banking that adapts to individuals and businesses while staying within the regulatory guidelines. The campaign's overarching message is clear: It's time to rethink your existing banking solutions and embrace Badlaav that caters to evolving needs.
Speaking about this new campaign, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Extending from our previous brand campaign 'Badlaav Humse Hai', which garnered immense appreciation and amplified AU SFB brand presence, we are delighted to launch this latest brand campaign. AU has always believed in capturing customers imagination and challenging the status quo to deliver what they actually desire. This new brand campaign reflects that ideology and is tailored to resonate with the evolving aspirations of our customers. Recognizing the paradigm shift in role of women in financial decision making, we are elated to continue with Ms. Kiara Advani personifying our brand ethos. Our vision transcends beyond conventional banking—we are here to give complete banking through financial journeys that are convenient, accessible, modern, and attuned to the customers’ requirements. Our message is to empower every individual with banking like never before. The ‘Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi’ campaign celebrates that change that redefines banking.”
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi & Publicis Worldwide India, added "AU Small Finance Bank has had an incredible journey over the last six years and gained the trust of millions. It’s the largest SFB in the country. Our philosophy of being the agent of change in the banking industry is at the heart of our success. This campaign builds on the philosophy of ‘Badlav Humse Hai’ and highlights the superior quality of AU Bank’s products which are designed keeping the consumer pain points in mind. It also urges consumers to question their banking choice. AU SFB is already a respected bank. Now, we have to build a powerful brand that will resonate with millions of Indians and transform their banking experience.”
The campaign is strategically crafted to resonate with diverse audiences across the country highlighting the monthly interest payment with competitive interest rates of up to 7.25% per annum on Savings Account, complete business banking solutions starting with a feature-loaded current account and state-of-the-art AU 0101 Digital Banking platform with 24x7 Video Banking to provide branch-like experience.
The campaign will broadcast on TV, Print, Radio, OOH and digital platforms, targeting a wide audience, and consolidating AU SFB’s position as the first preference of customers.
Khadim launches festive campaign in regional languages
The brand has launched the campaign in its key markets that resonates with the consumers
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 4:44 PM | 2 min read
Khadim India, a home-grown retail footwear brand, has launched its festive campaign to add to the celebrations. The campaign portrays the time honoured legacy of the brand over seven decades in the footwear industry and captures it’s emotional connect with the consumers. The brand has launched the campaign in different regional languages in its key markets that resonates with the consumers.
The brand is celebrating Durga Puja fervour across Bengal, Assam & Tripura with ‘Swargo Theke Morto Cholche Khadim Cholbe Khadim’.
Dusshera would be ushered in across key markets with ‘Aapka Khadim Sabka Khadim’
The brand campaign reinstates amongst its consumers that their beloved footwear brand still believes in the same philosophy of offering fashionable products at an appropriate price range to its patrons across generations.
Speaking about the campaign, Rittick Roy Burman, Whole-Time Director, Khadim India, commented, “To welcome the festive season in style, we launched our festive campaign in different regional languages for our key markets so that our consumers can connect with the localised content and engages with the brand. The campaign showcases the brand’s emotional quotient with its consumers over decades and spread the succinct message that Khadim is there with its patrons across generations.”
The campaign reassures its users that their beloved footwear brand is a one stop destination for fashion footwear and accessories for all. The brand has launched its festive range of footwear under the primary brand Khadim and its sub brands British Walkers, Lazard , Turk, Sharon, Cleo, Softtouch, PRO, Bonito & Adriana. Also have introduced in store offers for consumers on purchase of Rs.1000 & above.
The festive campaign has been brought to life through integrated promotions across ATL, BTL and Digital Media.
Kingfisher celebrates friendship without filters
The ad has been conceptualized and created by Ogilvy India
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 12:15 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher “#NoFilterFriendships”. The campaign aims to celebrate genuine and unscripted conversations among friends. The campaign, titled “#NoFilterFriendships” focuses on a simple yet profound message: "Open up and have an unfiltered conversation with your friends".
Conceptualized and created by Ogilvy India, the advertisement focuses on relatable scenarios and everyday friendships, encouraging individuals to shed pretences and be themselves when connecting with friends.
In today's world, it's hard for Gen Zs to have real, unfiltered conversations. Social media and digital communication have created a culture of curated personas and edited conversations. This can make it difficult to find genuine friends and connections. This campaign offers a refreshing change by inviting Gen Z to be themselves and have honest, unfiltered conversations. It's a call to action to come together, open up and forge meaningful connections that transcend the superficiality of social media.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Kingfisher has always been a progressive brand, and through this Pan India campaign we aim to echo the tension in the lives of Gen Z audiences, who hesitate to open up freely, fearing judgements from others. This campaign is a celebration of opening up and having judgement free conversations.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India said, "For an iconic brand like Kingfisher which enjoys such widespread popularity, the emotion and sentiment of its core audience - Gen Z, needed to be expressed in an entertaining yet meaningful way in the new campaign. Even in today's world where 'sharing' is an accepted way of life for this audience, there are still nuances about their lives they hesitate to express. #NoFilterFriendships was borne from this tension. Among the many stories that we thought of, the one we chose to debut this thought in, carries a little more social currency amongst our Gen Z audience. The story is executed with a light touch and uses all the loved brand elements like the oolalala jingle".
The campaign will make its presence felt across diverse platforms, spanning TV, OTT, social media, influencers, and on-ground activations to champion the central message and maximize its impact.
Expecting 8-9% growth this festive season: Tarun Garg, Hyundai
Garg, the COO of Hyundai, talks about the carmaker's association with GECs, expectations from the festive season, media mix and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:57 AM | 5 min read
Advertising is critical to a brand image and it is important to have the right budget for the right media mix, Hyundai’s Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said in a conversation with exchange4media as the carmaker collaborates with the 17th season of the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss, that commenced on Sunday.
Garg was elevated as Hyundai’s COO overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service and product Strategy in January this year.
Here are the excerpts from our conversation with Tarun Garg:
What are your expectations from this festive season?
Very good. 2023 has been a great year for Hyundai because we have refreshed our portfolio. So many new models have been launched. We have grown by about 9% from January to September. We believe that this 8-9% growth will continue in this festival season. And we're talking about growth over a very good base of last year because 2022 Hyundai had the highest ever sales, domestic sales in India. We have a healthy pipeline. Also, there was a semiconductor shortage during the last two festive seasons, so people could not really get delivery of the car. This year we are happy that the supply issues are behind us. And we will be able to give Hyundai cars to our customers when they want them.
How does partnering with GECs impact your brand?
As you see, we have been in India for 26-27 years. We have always believed in raising the bar and creating some new benchmarks. The GEC channels give us access to tell the people of our country, what we are doing, and how we can really make their lives even better. Like recently, we had this campaign called “6 HAI TOH SAFE HAI”. We made six airbags mandatory in all our cars. So now it's a standard in all cars and all variants. Now, this is something we would want every Indian to know, not only the car-buying population because it is related to safety. And we all know how important safety is for all our lives for our dear ones as well.
My point is that people watch GECs as a family and as a brand, you get access across all age groups. People want to buy cars, where all the family members can really have a good time, I think this is something very critical. Especially in the COVID, we all realized the importance of our families even more. What better way to really connect to families together, especially the younger audience, in a very normal, engaging and immersive way than when they're watching a hit shows.
Are you investing in any other big properties on TV/OTT?
We have been associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati. We believe in long-term partnerships and staying invested. So, it has really helped us, of course, so we have Amitabh Bachchan ji in KBC, the show with the ability to connect to modern India and the youth of the country. So I think all these properties help us seamlessly integrate.
What is your media mix? What are your ad spends for digital and TV?
Advertising has been an integral part of our strategy because it helps us to build our brand, which not only helps you to sell today and tomorrow but for decades together. So, I think, it’s important to have the right advertising budget to have the right mix.
In the last four years, we have seen how people's affinity to digital has gone up, especially after COVID. So accordingly, the budgets in digital have gone up. Television has really come back with a bang, now with the ICC World Cup around, and all these premium properties around the festive season, which means that people are going to be glued to the television. I think there's a good balance which has happened because in COVID times it appeared as if OTT is going to bulldoze everything else. But I think there are some sticky behaviours, there are some behaviours, which come back to normalcy, I'm very happy that we have a good strong balanced portfolio between TV digital, OOH, which has again, come back because everybody's out. And of course print as well. I think it is a healthy mix. But clearly, digital is much more than what it used to be five years ago.
What drew you to Bigg Boss? What do you expect out of this partnership?
Bigg Boss has been a stellar show. We are in the 17th season. It has really connected very well with the people of India and it brings in a lot of engagement, and people, especially the younger crowd. If I talk about Hyundai, we have our customers who are getting younger and younger by the day. So, I think it's a very natural connect, and it's all about connection, winning and collaboration. And I think all these traits are well entrenched in the Bigg Boss house. And I believe Hyundai would be a natural fit to be a presenting sponsor this year, for Bigg Boss.
65% shoppers see uptick in spending in latter half of year: Carat festive report
The report aids brands in engaging with festive consumers and navigating the cluttered marketing landscape
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:41 AM | 3 min read
Inching closer to the peak of festivities, Carat - the media agency from dentsu India, has launched a festive reckoner, ‘Reimagining India's Festive Landscape 2023’. Inspired by the philosophy of the agency’s global framework - 'Designing for People', the report offers a unique perspective to revolutionize brands' approach to the upcoming festive season in India.
Every year, brands invest a chunk of their resources to decode shoppers and analyze consumer behaviour, limiting their expertise in reaching out to a sect of consumers. However, the need for marketers today is to transform their approach to holistic consideration of the fundamental shifts that consumers witness during the festive period.
The report is a quick solution that highlights profound insights into the varied phases of an individual’s journey to becoming a festive consumer. It is designed to bring a significant shift in perspectives, enabling brands to craft a robust people-centric engagement plan that can target consumers across the marketing funnel.
As per the report:
- Approximately 65% of people witness an uptick in their spending during the latter half of the year
- People in their browsing stages often spend between 1.5 to 2 months in the research phase
- 68% of women take charge of the decisions
Below are the key principles from the report for brands to break free from the festive clutter:
- Prioritize attentive reach
- Inspire celebration
- Differentiate with Distinction
Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO, Carat India said, “I am super excited to launch this study. Carat has always been a front-runner in bringing to life some core in-depth industry insights. This festive report further exemplifies our expertise in the domain. It has been created on the key pillars of our DFP framework and incorporates the learnings from our attention economy and Lumen studies. The intrinsic details captured in the report will allow brands to develop a renewed sense of purpose, better understand their TG, and tweak strategies to swiftly navigate through their journeys.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu added, “Dentsu inherits a futuristic forward-looking approach, finely driven by thought leadership. We take utmost pride in launching this first-of-its-kind festive report, a certain go-to for every marketer. In India, advertisers spend a massive 30-35% of their annual budget during the 45-day festive period. Thus, being distinctive in their media strategy can be a complete festive game changer. The report offers some deeply rooted cultural insights from across geographies to enable brands to creatively customize their media approach and maximize their attentive reach.”
Tagglabs and boAt get AI to paint a vivid picture of India in the World Cup season
The song written by Prashant Ingole and rendered by Vishal Dadlani has been set to the video generated with AI
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:17 AM | 1 min read
As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes centre stage in India, Tagglabs and BOAT bring to life "India India," a music video that's a first of its kind. Made with AI, this video, composed and penned by Prashant Ingole and voiced by Vishal Dadlani, captures the heart and soul of Indian cricket.
"The video isn't just a feast for the ears but also for the eyes. It paints a vivid picture of India through AI-generated visuals: bustling roads filled with the hum of daily life, passionate fans with painted faces cheering from stadium stands, families gathered around TVs, and individuals in quiet corners, hands folded in prayer, hoping for India's victory. These aren't just scenes; they are the heartbeat of a nation that lives and breathes cricket," said Tagglabs.
Tagglabs founder Hariom Seth expressed, "At Tagglabs, we've always aimed to push boundaries. With 'India India,' we're not just presenting a song; we're showcasing the future of filmmaking and the incredible capabilities of AI in marketing and advertising. Our commitment to innovation remains unwavering as we continue to explore new frontiers in the world of media and entertainment."
“India India” is musically backed by ADR Media Production.
Anchor makes a promise to bear the 'load' this World Cup season
Wondrlab has conceptualised the ad for the electrical brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 10:59 AM | 2 min read
This sense of community gets further amplified when it comes to Cricket. In any locality, housing society, or circle of friends, there is always that one home that plays host to all the big matches. The viewing parties, albeit always fun, come with their share of eccentric characters, over-friendly neighbours and friends who not just use, but abuse the hospitality of this host. In a light-hearted way, this film showcases how these gatherings often lead to an excessive spike in the electric load.
Sunil Narula, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing says “The Wondrlab team has excelled in vividly showcasing our category. At Anchor by Panasonic, our steadfast belief has always been to offer our consumers top-quality, technologically advanced products. With this latest campaign, we've elevated our brand positioning, further emphasizing our industry leadership.”
Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, says, “Historically, wires, MCBs and switches have been a low-involvement category for the consumer. The creative challenge here was to bring Anchor by Panasonic’s load bearing products to the fore in an engaging manner. We operated on a quintessentially Indian insight of being magnanimous and welcoming of our near and dear ones, irrespective of the load that comes with it, electric load included. In the film, we have portrayed an endearingly relatable instance centred around communal cricket-watching and contextual occasion.”
The Switches, MCBs, and Wires from Anchor by Panasonic are made with Japanese Technology that empower them to bear these excessive loads and thereby make such wonderful events just that, wonderful.
