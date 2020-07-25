Khatabook says ‘Thank You Dukandar’ in new campaign

Khatabook has released a campaign named “Thank You Dukandar” that includes a series of videos lauding the efforts of local shop owners of India. While thanking them, the videos highlight the importance of uninterrupted services provided by small businesses, merchants, grocers and vendors during the extended nationwide lockdown.

Throwing light on the thought behind this campaign, Ved Prakash, VP - Marketing, Khatabook said, "During the nationwide lockdown when all the big names were unable to deliver, it was the small shop-owners, sellers, merchants and SMBs who put themselves in the service of the entire nation. We are indebted to these frontline workers for supplying everyday necessities to countless households of India. Their resilience can be seen in the way the number of transactions has increased by 2.5 times in essential categories in the past 3 months. For non-essential, we are now seeing a recovery of 20-30% in the last 3-4 weeks. This initiative is a small attempt to express our heartfelt gratitude to these heroes."