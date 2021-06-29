Khatabook lauds the spirit of India's MSME community

Khatabook has released its latest #DilSeLocal campaign to honour and express support for the MSME community in India. The 5-day campaign, comprising a series of videos and a contest to honour the local stores, has been launched in the spirit of International MSME day on 27 June 2021.

Series of videos for the #DilSeLocal campaign reiterates that MSMEs have been the first responders of societal needs by being on the front line to ensure the supply of essentials. The campaign also urges people to pledge their support to local businesses. The films are presented with the emotional tone of 'vocal for local' that strikes a chord with audiences of varied age groups. As a part of the campaign, Khatabook has launched a contest where one can nominate local stores, especially those who supported them during difficult times this past year, and win #DilSeLocal merchandise. 1000+ local businesses have been nominated in just 24 hours since the launch of this contest, indicating the value of local businesses in everyday life.

Commenting on this, Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook said, "Khatabook exists for the MSMEs. We commit every single day to make MSMEs thrive. Small businesses have been our support system during the pandemic. So, through this campaign, we would like to urge consumers to take an individual responsibility to be more supportive of the local businesses around and contribute to their success."

Ved Prakash Yadav, VP, Growth and Marketing, Khatabook, said, "The devastating second wave has severely impacted the MSME sector. We hope that with the #DilSeLocal campaign, we all will reflect on the roles of MSMEs in our lives, empathize and make a conscious choice to rely on local businesses around us for our daily needs."

The campaign is a sequel to the brand's "Thank You Dukandaar" initiative launched last year to express gratitude to small and medium local business owners for their unsung kindness amidst the pandemic. The #DilSeLocal campaign aims to take this emotion a step further by celebrating the joy and pride of supporting a local business.

