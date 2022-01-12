Hotstar’s Gaurav Shahlot joins Khatabook as Head of Product

Khatabook has announced the appointment of Gaurav Shahlot as Head of Product. The fintech startup plans to continue to drive growth by building a seamless product experience under Shahlot’s product leadership.

In his new role, Shahlot will be responsible for leading the product strategy and development along with team building and setting systems and processes for the product team to operate at scale. His key focus area would be to scale the products aligned to ongoing and new business initiatives of the company. Shahlot will also be a part of the core leadership team at Khatabook.

A seasoned leader in product management, Shahlot comes with a track record of building amazing products at scale. He brings expertise in identifying customer pain points and predicting future market needs to build innovative products. Before joining Khatabook, he was associated with Hotstar where he headed product management to make Hotstar the largest subscription-based video streaming platform over the last 5.5 years.

Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook, said, "Over the last 3 years, we have built a product with mass acceptance based on first-principles. With increasing use cases on Khatabook, we needed a leader who has the experience of solving product problems at scale in a high-growth environment. Gaurav has extensive experience with scaling and running products at scale. With his experience, leadership skills and passion for Khatabook's mission, Gaurav is a natural fit to lead the product at Khatabook."

On his appointment, Shahlot said, "I strongly believe in Khatabok's mission to enable MSMEs in India with the power of technology. Nothing gives me more joy than building and scaling products, so I am incredibly thrilled to be part of Khatabook's journey as it continues to transform small businesses in India, impacting the lives of millions.”

Before Hotstar, he worked with Myntra, leading mobile products. Always keen on building something new, Shahlot co-founded Musicfellas, a music discovery platform to help users listen, share and support independent music all over the world, which was later acquired by Times Internet. An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, he has done BE, Computer Science. Shahlot believes in using the power of technology for creating equal opportunity in the society.

