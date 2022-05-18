Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Khatabook

The SEO company has partnered with the Bangalore-based SaaS FinTech company to help achieve its marketing objectives via organic channels

Khatabook has roped in Infidigit to harness the potential for Search Engine Optimisation.

With this association, Infidigit would be responsible for helping Khatabook reach more customers organically with illustrious off-page activities.

Infidigit will work closely with the brand to expand its organic reach and develop a distinctive identity in the country's business landscape. Furthermore, they are also responsible for delivering organic recommendations to help drive traffic and further strengthen their SEO processes.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Kaushal Thakkar, Infidigit’s founder and MD, said, “Khatabook is a visionary brand that I know will revolutionise how Indian SMEs manage business finance. We are delighted to collaborate with them to create organic digital growth via the Khatabook website. We will be creating the SEO strategy, roadmap and content assets to make Khatabook's digital journey even more successful and boost organic growth.”

Expressing how they zeroed in on Infidigit to create organic growth for them, Khatabook’s SEO manager Kiran Kurnool said, “We are partnering with Infidigit to strategise and elevate our brand image. The team identified the key attributes of our SEO and developed a strategy that has a higher chance of becoming a success. Also, we were impressed with the team's enthusiasm when it came to optimising our site, and I am hopeful that it will help us reach out to the appropriate audience.”

