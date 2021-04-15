Kamdhenu Paints ropes in Preity G Zinta as brand ambassador

Kamdhenu Limited, a player in branded TMT bars and in the decorative paints segment, has signed ace Bollywood celebrity and entrepreneur, Preity G Zinta as its Brand Ambassador for their decorative paints business under the brand name KAMDHENU PAINTS. This collaboration will help enhance the brand’s pan-India reach and recall, helping catapult the brand as the preferred consumer choice.

With her wide appeal across demographics, Preity G Zinta’s inclusion as the Brand Ambassador is set to blend perfectly with the ethos of the brand, aptly representing a modern woman who performs every role seamlessly.

A dedicated team of young and dynamic professionals is behind the success of Kamdhenu Paints. Kamdhenu Paints has made rapid strides within a short span of time. It has a well-diversified and premium product portfolio comprising of brands like Kamo Hi Sheen, Weather Supreme, Kamodual Luxury, Kamodual Gold, Kamorich, Velvety, Weather Classic, Weather Classic Max, Kamoshield, and Kamosilky etc. With a focus on sustainability, Kamdhenu Paints have made all their paint products eco-friendly ensuring that beauty of nature remains intact.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Satish Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Kamdhenu Limited said: “We are excited on signing Preity G Zinta as Brand Ambassador for our decorative paints business. A successful actress and entrepreneur, she exemplifies our dream of creating a world with limitless possibilities for everyone. Her personality completely resonates with our brand ethos of delivering the best. We believe this association will further deepen the brand’s connect, increase brand recall, give users a greater sense of purpose and drive greater consumption across the country.

A young and growing brand in paints, we have been successful in creating a better revenue profile over the years through aggressive but necessary investments to build a sustainable business. Like all other Kamdhenu products, 'Quality' and 'Innovation' have enabled Kamdhenu Paints to excel with flying colours within a short span of time. We expect the rise in disposable income of the average middle class, urbanization, growing rural market, shortening of repainting cycle, upgradation, increase in sale of premium-end products and launch of many innovative products to be the major drivers of growth in the years to come.”

On her association with Kamdhenu, Preity G Zinta, said, “I am truly excited for my association with Kamdhenu Paints. I am happy to be a part of Kamdhenu family. Kamdhenu Paints is a reputed brand built on the touchstone of quality, integrity and commitment to its customers. There was a lot of common ground given the strong culture of innovation and the constant need to adapt to changing preferences. I look forward to our journey together.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)