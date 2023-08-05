Kajol turns 49: Brand journey of the evergreen star

One of the most loved names in the word of entertainment, Kajol has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. Making her debut with film Bekhudi in 1992, the actress has made a mark for herself essaying some of the most memorable and loved roles in Hindi cinema in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Not just the film industry, Kajol has been a favourite among brands as well. And with each endorsement, the actress has embraced the opportunity to make a significant impact, not just on the brands she represented but also on the lives of people around her. She believed in choosing products that aligned with her values and ethics, making her journey of endorsements even more fulfilling.

On Kajol’s 49th birthday today, e4m rewinds her branding journey.

Olay

Kajol’s association with Olay began in 2010 when she was chosen as the face of the brand. As the brand ambassador, Kajol has appeared in advertisements and promotional campaigns for Olay products, including anti-aging creams, moisturizers and cleansers. Her authentic and relatable persona has resonated with consumers, making her a compelling advocate for the brand.

Knorr Soupy Noodles

Almost a decade back, Kajol endorsed Knorr Soupy Noodles. Her endorsements for the brand showcased the brand’s range of flavourful and easy to prepared noodle soups. Her partnership with the brand emphasised the brand’s commitment to providing delicious and convenient meals for people of all ages.



Whirlpool

Kajol started endorsing Whirlpool in the mid-2000s when she became the brand ambassador for the company in India. As the face of Whirlpool, Devgan was featured in various advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves. Her warm and relatable personality added a touch of familiarity to Whirlpool’s communication, making the brand more appealing to consumers.

Tanishq

Kajol started endorsing Tanishq in 2000. Her elegance, grace, and timeless beauty made her a perfect fit for promoting Tanishq’s exquisite jewelry collections. During her collaboration with the brand, Devgan emphasised the significance of jewellery not just as adornments but as cherished heirlooms that hold emotional value for generations.

Joyalukkas

Kajol’s brand endorsement journey with Joyalukkas began in 2010 when she became the face of the brand. Through her partnership with Joyalukkas, Devgan conveyed the emotional value of jewellery and how it becomes a celebrated symbol of love, family and tradition. She appeared in many brand campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.

Alpenliebe

Almost two decades back, Kajol endorsed Alpenliebe, a renowned confectionary brand known for its caramel candies. Her playful and sweet personality perfectly complemented the brand’s positioning as a delightful and exciting candy brand.

Tata Indicom

In the same series, Kajol also endorsed Tata Indicom almost two decades back. During her association with Tata Indicom, Kajol conveyed the message of staying connected with close ones and the significance of reliable communication in modern life. Her credibility as a celebrity ambassador resonated with customers, making Tata Indiacom a trusted name in the telecom industry.



Lifebuoy

Kajol’s journey with Lifeboy began in 2010 when she became the brand ambassador. Her association with the personal care brand focused on spreading awareness about the importance of handwashing. Devgan’s popularity as an actress contributed to making Lifebuoy a trusted name in the personal care and hygiene segment.

Electrolux

Almost two decades back, Kajol was featured in advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators and other household products. Through her partnership with Electrolux, Devgan conveyed the message of modern living with advanced appliances.

McVitie’s

As the face of McVitie’s, Kajol was featured in various brand campaigns for the brand’s biscuits and cookies. Her warm and relatable persona added a touch of joy and delight to the brand’s communication, making it more appealing and exciting to the customers.

ITC Limited Charmis

In 2018, ITC relaunched its iconic brand Charmis with Kajol. A new TV campaign that captures the values and essence of the brand – ‘Achchaai Jo Chehre Par Nazar Aaye’ was rolled out to celebrate the goodness, painstakingly nurtured and instilled in children by every mother. The campaign recognised and celebrated the lessons best learned from mothers - ‘Maa ki Seekh’ and how they guide children to make the right choices as they navigate through the maze of life and respond to challenges and conflicts thrown up each day.

IGP

Almost three months back, Gifting platform IGP did a partnership with actress Kajol for their Mother's Day campaign. Kajol, known for her versatile acting and playing popular mom roles across films too, has a loving relationship with her children. She will be the face of IGP's Mother’s Day campaign to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.

