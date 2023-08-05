Kajol turns 49: Brand journey of the evergreen star
Besides winning hearts in theatres, Kajol has created an everlasting impression in the brand world too
One of the most loved names in the word of entertainment, Kajol has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. Making her debut with film Bekhudi in 1992, the actress has made a mark for herself essaying some of the most memorable and loved roles in Hindi cinema in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Not just the film industry, Kajol has been a favourite among brands as well. And with each endorsement, the actress has embraced the opportunity to make a significant impact, not just on the brands she represented but also on the lives of people around her. She believed in choosing products that aligned with her values and ethics, making her journey of endorsements even more fulfilling.
On Kajol’s 49th birthday today, e4m rewinds her branding journey.
Olay
Kajol’s association with Olay began in 2010 when she was chosen as the face of the brand. As the brand ambassador, Kajol has appeared in advertisements and promotional campaigns for Olay products, including anti-aging creams, moisturizers and cleansers. Her authentic and relatable persona has resonated with consumers, making her a compelling advocate for the brand.
Knorr Soupy Noodles
Almost a decade back, Kajol endorsed Knorr Soupy Noodles. Her endorsements for the brand showcased the brand’s range of flavourful and easy to prepared noodle soups. Her partnership with the brand emphasised the brand’s commitment to providing delicious and convenient meals for people of all ages.
Whirlpool
Kajol started endorsing Whirlpool in the mid-2000s when she became the brand ambassador for the company in India. As the face of Whirlpool, Devgan was featured in various advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves. Her warm and relatable personality added a touch of familiarity to Whirlpool’s communication, making the brand more appealing to consumers.
Tanishq
Kajol started endorsing Tanishq in 2000. Her elegance, grace, and timeless beauty made her a perfect fit for promoting Tanishq’s exquisite jewelry collections. During her collaboration with the brand, Devgan emphasised the significance of jewellery not just as adornments but as cherished heirlooms that hold emotional value for generations.
Joyalukkas
Kajol’s brand endorsement journey with Joyalukkas began in 2010 when she became the face of the brand. Through her partnership with Joyalukkas, Devgan conveyed the emotional value of jewellery and how it becomes a celebrated symbol of love, family and tradition. She appeared in many brand campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.
Alpenliebe
Almost two decades back, Kajol endorsed Alpenliebe, a renowned confectionary brand known for its caramel candies. Her playful and sweet personality perfectly complemented the brand’s positioning as a delightful and exciting candy brand.
Tata Indicom
In the same series, Kajol also endorsed Tata Indicom almost two decades back. During her association with Tata Indicom, Kajol conveyed the message of staying connected with close ones and the significance of reliable communication in modern life. Her credibility as a celebrity ambassador resonated with customers, making Tata Indiacom a trusted name in the telecom industry.
Lifebuoy
Kajol’s journey with Lifeboy began in 2010 when she became the brand ambassador. Her association with the personal care brand focused on spreading awareness about the importance of handwashing. Devgan’s popularity as an actress contributed to making Lifebuoy a trusted name in the personal care and hygiene segment.
Electrolux
Almost two decades back, Kajol was featured in advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators and other household products. Through her partnership with Electrolux, Devgan conveyed the message of modern living with advanced appliances.
McVitie’s
As the face of McVitie’s, Kajol was featured in various brand campaigns for the brand’s biscuits and cookies. Her warm and relatable persona added a touch of joy and delight to the brand’s communication, making it more appealing and exciting to the customers.
ITC Limited Charmis
In 2018, ITC relaunched its iconic brand Charmis with Kajol. A new TV campaign that captures the values and essence of the brand – ‘Achchaai Jo Chehre Par Nazar Aaye’ was rolled out to celebrate the goodness, painstakingly nurtured and instilled in children by every mother. The campaign recognised and celebrated the lessons best learned from mothers - ‘Maa ki Seekh’ and how they guide children to make the right choices as they navigate through the maze of life and respond to challenges and conflicts thrown up each day.
IGP
Almost three months back, Gifting platform IGP did a partnership with actress Kajol for their Mother's Day campaign. Kajol, known for her versatile acting and playing popular mom roles across films too, has a loving relationship with her children. She will be the face of IGP's Mother’s Day campaign to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.
Our brand values are different from Shein's: Rahul Dayama, Urbanic
With a refreshed brand identity, Urbanic is also looking forward to upgrading the quality of its collection in the coming months, says Rahul Dayama the Head of Marketing at the UK-based company
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 4, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
UK-based fashion company Urbanic recently had a brand makeover. It introduced a new logo and brand image, showcasing its revamped identity centred around inclusivity with the tagline ‘We are because you are’. The app and the website of Urbanic will also get a new visual identity.
Rahul Dayama, head of marketing, Urbanic believes their brand was very much on the awareness stage and focussed on influencer marketing, but there was no personality communication about them as a brand. There was no story behind the old logo, and there was no tagline.
“We thought that it's a perfect time to set our foundation because we are also planning to launch in more countries in the coming year,” he said.
The new logo features a more rounded, softer font, symbolising unity and fostering inclusivity while celebrating each individual’s unique style.
The brand chose to go for a lowercase logo to get closer to consumers. Dayama shared, “We are a community-driven brand; we have a community, but that was not implemented in our visual identity.”
The fashion brand also incorporated five primary and 15 secondary colours. “We are colourful and inclusive as a brand, so we thought 'Why stick to one brand colour?'. We should have a whole colour palette so that we can accommodate more choices and we can select different colours for different personalities,” he added
According to the executive, the brand already has a good amount of awareness in India and they have been quite popular among Gen-Z. Now, they want to tap a larger target audience, which is from 18 to 35.
A lot of fashion brands want to create aspiration, and they end up making a lot of distance between themselves and their consumer, we never wanted to do that, Dayama shared. Hence, the brand has been trying to communicate via its marketing campaigns the vibe of a stylish yet friendly brand.
Furthermore, the kind of audience Urbanic was addressing till now, was very digital-friendly from tier-I and metro cities. So the consumption of social media was really high.
Dayama shared, “We will be focusing a lot more on social media, influencer marketing. And as we always had a very tailored plan for each platform, there's a completely different plan for Instagram. Apart from that, we're trying to have pop-up stores starting next month in multiple cities because we want people to see our quality offline as well.”
For the longest time, Urbanic was known to be a brand that replaced Shein and earned major fame after Shein exited India.
“So if you see fashion as a market, it's not a market with a single winner. For sure, Shein is a big competitor in fashion; but even when they were around, we were doing our influencer marketing strategies. They are more like a marketplace," highlighted the Urbanic executive.
He further added, “I feel Shein is not our direct competitor because they never try to do branding. Our brand ethos and the brand values are different. We don't want to do everything everywhere and be a marketplace.”
The UK fashion brand has been focusing on this rebranding and globally they've spent around $10 million in total.
For the upcoming months, Urbanic plans to reflect its refreshed brand identity in its collection with three theme-based collections every month. Their first brand campaign is set to launch very soon.
Essilor announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador in India
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 3:00 PM | 3 min read
Essilor, a prescription lenses brand, has announced cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador.
“This strategic partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies. Essilor® is a world leader in Opthalmic Industry, with over 170 years of technological innovations and state of the art manufacturing facilities, meeting consumer needs across age groups around the world. Virat Kohli, a living legend, and a role model to millions, has been at the top of cricketing world with exceptional performance standards and work ethics, right from when he led India Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2008,” read a press release.
Essilor® will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor’s brands. The campaign showcases a strong portfolio of innovative brands – Stellest®, Eyezen® and Varilux® being lenses which meet all vision correction needs across age groups and Crizal® being the famous invisible shield protecting the lenses. A combination that offers complete protection against all enemies of clear vision, so that wearer vision is at its full potential.
Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli's appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor’s commitment to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasizing Essilor’s innovative technology and superior line of products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to create a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering individuals to see the world with clarity and confidence.”
Talking about his new innings with Essilor®, Virat Kohli said, "I am delighted to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs.”
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.
Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, commented, “Essilor has for long been helping us see better without being seen themselves. This campaign is the first effort by the brand to make people aware of the mother brand. In Virat, the brand found a great fit as someone who embodies the same professionalism and excellence as Essilor. Someone who is extremely passionate and exuberant while having a calming, reassuring presence. What really matters is having the right vision. Be it Virat or Essilor.”
Dyson names Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador for hair care technologies
Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:19 PM | 1 min read
Dyson has named Deepika Padukone as a Hair Care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.
Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said, “We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionize the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”
Dyson Hair Care Brand Ambassador Deepika Padukone on her association said, "I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson's commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair.”
Schbang wins mandate for IIFL Home Loans
Giving a head start to the brand’s social media presence, Schbang Delhi has executed an onboarding reel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:09 PM | 2 min read
Schbang has won the mandate for IIFL Home Loans. After a multi-agency pitch, it has been entrusted with managing the brand’s digital/social media presence.
The partnership with Schbang Delhi aims to harness the agency's creative prowess and expertise in social media management to enhance IIFL Home Loans' brand visibility, connect with the target audience, and drive business growth.
Giving a head start to the brand’s social media presence, Schbang Delhi executed an onboarding reel. The reel impeccably captures the brand’s essence and what it stands for - the comfort and familiarity of one’s home. Whether someone is sitting in a cross-legged position in a conference room or someone is found sleeping and saying, "Bas paanch minute aur!" (Just five more minutes!) The reel conveys how IIFL Home Loans offers a sentiment closer to your heart - the feeling of home.
Adding on the partnership, Madhvi Gupta, Head of Marketing and Social Impact at IIFL Home Finance Ltd., said, “In today's digital age, an effective online presence is crucial for any business to stay ahead. We are delighted to have Schbang on board as our digital partner. Their deep understanding of the digital landscape and creative approach to brand building aligns perfectly with our vision. We believe this collaboration will significantly enhance our brand equity and enable us to connect with our customers more deeply.
Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President of Schbang Delhi, said, “We are excited to have won the mandate for IIFL Home Loans, and we look forward to partnering with them on their digital and social media journey. Our team at Schbang Delhi is committed to leveraging our creative expertise and social media management skills to enhance brand visibility, connect with the target audience, and drive business growth. We understand the significance of having a place to call home, and we are thrilled to contribute to IIFL Home Loans’ mission of solving India's housing and business problems. We look forward to a successful partnership and positively impacting the industry."
Daikin India Chairman & MD K J Jawa to be keynote speaker at BW Festival of Marketing
The theme of the two-day event is ‘An Industry in Transition’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld is set to host the highly-anticipated 'Festival of Marketing', a grand gathering of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries, promising an extraordinary experience.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.
On August 19th, 2023, The Imperial in New Delhi will witness an insightful Day 2 of the event, focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition.' This day's discussions will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. The transformation experienced by marketing leaders is reshaping the landscape for businesses on a grand scale, making it a pivotal subject for exploration and understanding during the event.
K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD of Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan, has been invited as the keynote speaker for a prestigious ‘Festival of Marketing’ event.
Jawa's extensive expertise in the air conditioning industry makes him a valuable addition to the festival, and attendees are eager to gain insights from his remarkable journey and success in positioning Daikin India as a market leader.
Over the past two decades, Jawa's leadership within Daikin India has been exceptional, propelling the company's growth and making it a preferred choice among consumers and businesses.
Under his guidance, Daikin India has witnessed remarkable expansion, strategic initiatives, and the introduction of innovative products tailored to the Indian market. As a Member of the Board at Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, Jawa plays a pivotal role in aligning the Indian operations with the global strategy of the Daikin Group, contributing to its worldwide success.
Jawa's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned him admiration within the industry. His ability to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities has been instrumental in driving Daikin India's growth and success.
The company continues to revolutionize the air conditioning industry with cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly products, and a strong focus on customer needs, all guided by Jawa's leadership and vision.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
Social Panga expands Delhi operations
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, founded by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora has expanded its Delhi operations and strengthened its team size.
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. The new office is located in Gurgaon and has the same theme of the Bangalore and Mumbai office. The agency held a grand opening last week to inaugurate it and celebrate the growth of the company with its employees.
The Delhi office has been working with brands like Naukri, mama earth, Yatra, Bajaj Finance, DLF, Lava and others. The team will continue to offer the same Panga experience, which is across other offices.
Speaking on the expansion Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga said, “With the extension of our office, Social Panga is excited to start a new chapter in this journey. This accomplishment is a credit to our team's extraordinary dedication and intelligence. All of this was made possible by our team’s constant pursuit of innovation and quality. We will always be appreciative of the energy and perseverance, which were essential to reaching this milestone. Onward and upward!”
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga says, “In our new space, we're thrilled to foster creativity and passion for our craft. It's a true reflection of our culture and people. Our business expansion is thanks to our dedicated team, and we're grateful for their hard work in delivering top-notch solutions for our clients. With excitement, mafias are ready for their next heist.”
IDMA 2023 jury meet today
The 14th edition of the awards will be held on August 10 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:37 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA), recognising and celebrating the outstanding work done in the digital media space. IDMA 2023 will be held on August 10 in Mumbai in the presence of top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
The jury meet for the awards is scheduled for today, August 2. This year, the IDMA jury will be led by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
IDMA has eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
The winners are selected through an extensive selection process. The jury members will independently inspect each entry and rate them based on their respective judging criteria. The event will be powered by ABP News, the Growth Partner is Mobavenue while Radio City is the Co-Partner.
Here’s a detailed list of our jury members:
- Harish Bhat (Jury Chair), Brand Custodian, Tata Sons
- Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group & BW Businessworld
- Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group
- Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints
- Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International
- Anita Kotwani, CEO Media South Asia, Dentsu
- Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
- Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India
- Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network
- B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
- Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India
- Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer
- Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India
- Kamiya Jani, Founder and Chief Traveling Officer, Curly Tales
- Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks Business, ITC
- KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca
- Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co., The Good Glamm Group
- Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer , Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd
- Raj Nayak, Founder & MD, House of Cheer
- Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee
- Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur
- Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO-India, Livspace
- Tapan Singhel, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
- Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH Madison World
