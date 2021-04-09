JSW Sports partners with business accelerator firm India Accelerator

The partnership aims to mentor start-ups working in the arena of Sports, Sports Data, Gaming and e-Sports space and create a holistic ecosystem for them

JSW sports – an Indian sports management company that also co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Delhi Capitals has recently partnered with India Accelerator – a business accelerator firm. The partnership aims to mentor start-ups working in the arena of Sports, Sports Data, Gaming and e-Sports space and create a holistic ecosystem for them.

The sports industry has been a front runner in adopting technological advancements and disrupting global markets. With the widespread integration of new-age technology, the number of sports-tech start-ups is increasing at a fast pace.

Every start-up player in the sports ecosystem seeks to adopt innovative solutions backed by expert mentorship to revolutionise the market and generate more revenue.

As part of the partnership, both firms will jointly offer a sixteen-week-long accelerator programme to a cohort of five to seven seed-stage start-ups. The program will cover areas such as Sports Data Analysis, Wearables and Performance, e-sports, Stadiums and Venues, Fan Engagement followed by extensive support and funding.

“The sports culture has always been a big crowd puller and a uniting force across the country. With the mindset and widespread acceptance of this vertical, it has grown multi-fold to encompass wider and multiple streams. There are lots of unidentified and unexplored gaps in the products and services, and in making this truly reachable for the masses. This is where innovative start-ups can bring changes" Ashish Bhatia, founder and managing director of India Accelerator said in a statement.

The selected start-ups in the programme will gain product and technical support, strategic delivery guidance, opportunities for concept testing, and network-building opportunities. The closure of the programme will involve a demo day attended by Corporates, VCs, Mentors and other partners, as well as external investors.

Elaborating further, JSW Sports Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Ghouse said: “The sports industry in India is only going to expand and innovative sports-tech solutions can be game-changers in a market that is dynamic and fast-evolving. India has been at the forefront of technological advancements across sectors, and we see huge potential for homegrown players to revolutionize the sports and entertainment space in India and beyond. We are excited about the opportunity to mentor and work with promising start-ups in the cohort and are looking forward to opportunities of mutual collaboration with the participants.”

The program will also see the appointment of one selection and execution board comprising representatives from both parties. The board will carry out and manage timelines set for screening and sourcing, onboarding and acceleration of start-ups, mentoring board formation to ensure the pre-set growth milestones are met along with marketing and promotion of the vertical, among others.

