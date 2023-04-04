Indian sports industry surpasses Rs 14,000 cr in spends: GroupM ESP report
The GroupM ESP Sporting Nation Report 2023 reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85% of the sponsorship spends
GroupM ESP on Tuesday launched the 10th edition of the Sporting Nation Report 2023 on sports sponsorship in India. The Indian sports industry witnessed a significant growth curve in 2022, with spends crossing over Rs 14,000 crore.
Sporting Nation 2023 highlights the unprecedented growth of sports sponsorship in India, with spends on-ground, team, and franchise rising by Rs 3021 crore, a 105% growth from 2021, making the total sponsorship spends Rs 5907 crore.
The report says that the overall increase in spends was due to the rise in the number of IPL matches, the addition of two new IPL teams, the ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the return of sports events and tournaments like PKL, Maharashtra Open, and Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian women athletes and women cricketers also saw a phenomenal rise with the Indian women's cricketers making a name for themselves on the international stage.
The report highlights key aspects of how brands are expected to approach spending on sporting events differently with the rise of OTT, and the sports industry is one of the better-performing sectors in the economy with a 14% CAGR. Two big international racing events, Formula E & Moto GP, are to be held in India for the first time in 2023.
The renewal of IPL Sponsorships post the 2023 season, BCCI Home Series Title and Central Sponsorship along with team India sponsorship, BCCI Home Series Media Rights, and the inaugural season of WPL in March 2023 will be the tipping point for Indian cricket. Overall, the rise of Indian cricket, the performance of Indian athletes and the number of emerging sports leagues have all contributed to India becoming a sporting nation in the last ten years.
The report reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85% of the sponsorship spends, while emerging sports like football, kabaddi and marathon have seen a massive upsurge in the sponsorship spends, contributing to the remaining 15%.
The growth of cricket sponsorship can be attributed to several reasons, including the Indian cricket team playing almost the double number of matches, as compared to 2021. The Indian Premier League (IPL) contributed the major revenue by adding two new franchises – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, and a full house of central sponsorship.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “The Indian sports ecosystem is experiencing a revolutionary transformation, with athletes becoming influential role models for the youth and sports sponsorships gathering immense momentum. In this scenario, brands hold tremendous potential to tap into the passion and loyalty of Indian sports fans. Despite facing unprecedented pandemic challenges, the exceptional performance of the sports industry in 2022 reflects its resilience and unwavering commitment. As we move forward, technology will play an increasingly pivotal role in content management and fan engagement, while opening new and exciting opportunities in sports. Live sports will continue to be highly coveted as monetizable properties, making it a promising sector for investment."
Commenting on the report's findings, Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, said, "The Sporting Nation report illuminates the explosive growth of sports sponsorship in India, a testament to the nation's fervent passion for sports and the industry's enormous potential for brands. With the rise of new sports and leagues alongside the unparalleled popularity of cricket, brands have unprecedented opportunities to connect with fans through sports. The report also highlights the burgeoning trend of sports celebrity endorsement, with cricketing stars blazing the trail. Brands can leverage these insights to tap into the power of sports sponsorship and accomplish their marketing goals with unmatched effectiveness."
According to the Sporting Nation Report, the sports celebrity endorsement market in India has seen a 20% increase with total value of Rs 729 crore. Out of the 505 brand endorsement deals, 85% of the total brand endorsement value has come from cricketers. The top athletes in sports celebrity brand endorsement include Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, and PV Sindhu. Cricketers' endorsement has grown by 18%, with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma endorsing over 30 brands each, and adding new brands in 2022. Other cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Surya Kumar Yadav are also scoring big in the endorsement space. Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu continue to be leading the non-cricketing athletes leading the endorsement deals.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints Saif & Kareena as brand ambassadors
the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from the company through commercials and other branding activities
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike, has announced onboarding the actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
During the period of association, the glamorous and powerful image of the couple will complement the lifestyle and lively products that Joy E-bike has to offer to its customers. Their mass appeal will add more value to the brand reputation and bring the products to life on screen, the company said.
Speaking about the collaboration, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd., said, "We are pleased to onboard Mr. Saif Ali Khan and Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements. We, at Wardwizard, are making consistent efforts to offer products that today’s style-conscious consumers want to improve their style statement. This collaboration will fuel our passion to create and provide stylish products to consumers and strengthen our bond with them.”
Hardik Pandya named first-ever brand ambassador of Taco Bell in India
Hardik’s first brand campaign is the renewed partnership between Taco Bell and Microsoft Xbox
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Taco Bell has onboarded cricket all-rounder and youth icon Hardik Pandya as its first-ever brand ambassador in India.
For Hardik’s first campaign with the brand, he will be seen promoting Taco Bell’s partnership with Microsoft Xbox for a month-long giveaway. To bolster participation in the contest and ensure active consumer engagement, the brand will go-live with multiple digital activations throughout the month, featuring Hardik Pandya. To kick off the campaign with the all-rounder, Taco Bell has launched an engaging digital film that captures the collaboration for its audiences.
Commenting on his appointment as the brand ambassador and his first campaign with Taco Bell, Indian cricketer, Pandya said, "I’m excited to partner with a super cool brand like Taco Bell as their first brand ambassador in India. I’m a big foodie. Whenever I can, I feast on their tacos. I’m sure the consumers will enjoy the innovative experience Taco Bell offers in this campaign. I look forward to being a part of this journey with Taco Bell across their partnership with Microsoft Xbox."
Talking about Hardik’s appointment as the brand ambassador, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “Hardik Pandya is one of the world’s greatest cricket superstars, a brilliant athlete, and a wonderful role model. Taco Bell India is honoured and delighted that as a result of his love for our food and brand he has agreed to become Taco Bell India’s first Brand Ambassador. Taco Bell India has over 130 stores and is adding a new store every 100 hours, our success has been a result of our focus on delivering our customers the most innovative food at the most affordable prices. We believe the partnership brings together a brand and an athlete who both strive for excellence.”
On their continued association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, commenting on their continued association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, “Taco Bell India is delighted to partner with Microsoft Xbox for the third year in a row. This partnership is the perfect opportunity for Taco Bell India to offer our consumers a chance to win the best gaming console in the world. We at Taco Bell celebrate this ongoing promotion which brings. two of the world’s leading brands together.”
Somany Ceramics is the Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants players will flaunt Somany’s logo on the helmet and cap
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 10:41 AM | 2 min read
Somany has announced its association with Lucknow Super Giants - the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner.
With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY's logo on the helmet and caps.
Expressing his gratitude at the launch, Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO of Somany Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY's rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG's “Gazab Andaaz” slogan. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they're backed by.”
The Lucknow Super Giants team also expressed their delight as they look forward to associate with the global leader in ceramic tiles. Expressing their happiness, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play - plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”
“This is a key milestone for us at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and Somany Ceramics, ” added Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of Somany.
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri unite for the love of sport at PUMA Conclave
Moderated by Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the 'Let There Be Sport' Conclave witnessed two fireside chats with PUMA athletes Kohli and Chhetri
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 12:07 PM | 4 min read
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri for the first time ever converged on a single platform at the ‘Let There Be Sport’ Conclave, organised by sports brand PUMA India. The notable line-up voiced the growing need to prioritise sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country.
Moderated by Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the Conclave witnessed two fireside chats with PUMA athletes Kohli and Chhetri, on Friday.
During the chat, Kohli and Chhetri went down memory lane and plumbed out inspiring tales from their individual sporting journeys that will stand as bright beacons for those who want to add sports and fitness as a part of their daily life.
Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “Sports is a pivotal part of growth, be it for good physical and mental health, or to provide people with valuable life lessons. Only sport holds the power to transcend social, economic, and gender barriers to unite people on a single platform. So, it is about time that we stop viewing it as an extra-curricular activity and motivate people to start valuing it as a critical life skill which is extremely crucial for the growth of our nation.”
Ganguly added, “Through the #LetThereBeSport initiative, we aim to develop an ecosystem at the grassroots level that prioritises fitness and motivates people to take up sports and physical activities.
Virat Kohli, an inspiration for millions with his strong work ethic, discipline and passion for fitness, stated the central need for kids and adults of the country to adopt a strong sports culture in order to succeed in life.
Commenting at the Conclave, Virat Kohli said, “Sports and fitness has always been an integral part of my life and my career as a cricketer has positively shaped my personality and emotional wellbeing. I am happy to be a part of PUMA’s Let There Be Sport Conclave. We are confident that our journeys as sports professionals shared today on this platform will inspire the nation to make fitness a way of life. We have taken a long-term pledge to actively create more opportunities to deeply engage with people, underline the importance of a thriving sports culture and find ways to contribute towards developing a fitter India.”
Like thousands of youngsters in the country, Kohli at the conclave was asked to address his preference as a kid— studies or sports?
“I was pretty decent at studies, except for maths. I just couldn't understand maths. I’m scared. How am I gonna teach anything to my daughter? She asked me some questions and that really scares me. I didn't have enough time to do maths. But when I focused on it, I was pretty good. So, I never had trouble at school, never bunked classes, said Kohli while taking a quick trip down the memory lane.
India’s sporting greats, Virat Kohli, as well as Sunil Chhetri on a single stage, echoed collectively the drive a fundamental shift in the country’s perception and commitment towards adoption of sports and fitness culture.”
The legendary Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri also emphasised the value of sports and fitness in the development of one’s character, nature and emotional wellbeing.
Sunil Chhetri, India’s most capped footballer and captain of the Indian Team, said, “India is a huge country and holds limitless potential to become a global sporting superpower. However, for that to happen we need to promote participation in sports and fitness right from the grassroots level by treating it as an essential habit of day-to-day life instead of narrowing it down to a hobby. Sports impacts millions of people all over the world in a powerful way and is capable of positively influencing one’s attitude. I urge everyone to make playing and exercising a part of their daily life.”
At the Conclave, PUMA also streamed its latest 90-second digital film as part of the #LetThereBeSport campaign. The film features PUMA’s brand ambassadors Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Avani Lekhara and Bhawani Devi, and everyday athletes, capturing the need to take sport beyond the realm of an extra-curricular activity.
PUMA had recently conducted an exclusive sports-focussed study along with reputed research and analytics firm Nielsen Sports, which shockingly revealed that only 20% of urban Indian adults meet the WHO-recommended 150 minutes or more of physical exercise on a weekly basis while kids averaged only 86 minutes of the recommended 420 minutes of fitness per week.
Shah Rukh Khan himself wrote the ending: One Hand Clap on Amazon Prime's Pathaan promos
The founders Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan of One Hand Clap share the low-down behind conceptualising the promos starring SRK and Deepika Padukone
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 1, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
There's nothing that fans love more than seeing their favourite stars being candid on camera. With that insight, the team of One Hand Clap conceptualised the promotional films of Pathaan, which have been receiving rave reviews. The promo videos feature leads Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in hilariously self-aware avatars, baulking at cliched inputs given by the directors.
The founders Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan of the agency spoke to us about the making of these two quirky films. The agency is the retainer social media marketing agency of Amazon Prime for over four years.
Many times, celebrities actively take a part in creating films and are part of the writing process and the same happened with the film featuring Khan alongside YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. The founders shared with us that the film was written but the ending was written by SRK on set itself.
Speaking about the brief given by the OTT platform, they said, “Pathaan on Prime” was the brief. Because while it is coming on prime it is still running in theatre so Pathan on Prime had to be attributed well. We brainstorm with the Amazon team a lot so this specific idea of an artist getting pestered because of bad ideas. The challenging part for Amazon and us was to attribute the film more to Prime," said the founders.
“It was written, the ending was something different, it was the iconic Shahrukh pose, but everyone said that cannot be the ending. SRK came on set and we narrated to him the two endings in our mind and then he came up with the ending himself. The ending was written by SRK.”
Deepika Padukone's promo is also made on a similar vein with influencer Danish Sait. While Bam and SRK has worked together previously and so did Padukone. That's why the agency deicded to go with the pairing.
The founders said, “Bhuvan is the internet’s rockstar, SRK and him coming together created a moment.” Sait and Padukone, they have already worked and their chemistry which helped the founders to get the quirkiness out.
The only challenge that the founders had while making the film was the time crunch, in one day they had many things to do apart from making these films. They said, “We shot it in an hour. We had less time. 1 hr for SRK and 45 Mins with Deepika Padukone.”
Pathaan revived people’s love for Bollywood movies and gave SRK a major comeback. The film is a great case study for many film marketers to work on a smart strategy, slowly seeding hints in the minds of the audience thereby creating buzz.
e4m Chill Out: Suchit Sikaria has staycation plans for Kashmir
Sikaria, Chief Business Officer at SUGAR Cosmetics, talks about his life outside the office in this weekly edition
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
In this special column by e4m, this week, we chatted up Suchit Sikaria, Chief Business Officer at SUGAR Cosmetics who told us about his life outside the office.
Sikaria shared with us that on a weekend, we may find him chilling on his couch watching test cricket.
His hobby includes both cooking and eating and his favourite food is aloo paratha or anything that involves aloo. “Anyone who makes bad aloo should be banned from the kitchen,” he quips.
An ideal vacation for him is in the hills where the weather is cold, and naturally, his next staycation destination is in Kashmir.
When it comes to skilling up, he wants to master intra-trading. “I think I had cracked it, but I lost a lot more money than I realised,” he chuckled.
Watch our conversation with him here:
