FIH signs JSW as global World Cup partner
The partnership is for upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on January 13
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership with The JSW Group for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on 13 January 2023.
Commenting on the partnership, Parth Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports said: “It is a matter of immense pride that the hockey World Cup is being held in India. Hockey is a sport that is in the heart of every Indian and to see it happening in the very state that has revived the game in our country, Odisha, makes it all the more special. To have the opportunity to be associated with the Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of great pride for every JSWite. I am certain the tournament will set the benchmark for future Hockey World Cups and will be truly World Class”.
FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “We’re thrilled to welcome JSW as global partner for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which promises to have a resounding success both in India, a country passionate about the sport, and across the world. On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to JSW. We look forward to a great collaboration!”
The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 to 29 January in Odisha, India.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited acquires METRO Cash & Carry India
The acquisition is expected to complete by March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 12:10 PM | 3 min read
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent equity stake in Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd (Metro India) for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, subject to closing adjustments.
METRO India, a wholly owned subsidiary of METRO AG, operates cash & carry stores primarily under ‘METRO’ brand in India, with a history of 19+ years of experience & innovation in the B2B segment. It will add uniquely positioned multi-category large format stores to Reliance Retail’s store footprint across India, further strengthening our new commerce business
METRO India started in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce a cash-&-carry business format; operates 31 large format stores across 21 cities with ~3.5k employees and has a reach of 3 mn+ B2B customers in India, of which 1 mn are frequently buying customers, through its store network & eB2B app. A trusted partner for kiranas, other small businesses, and merchants. In FY 2021/22 (FY ended Sept 2022), generated sales of Rs 7700 cr (€ 926 million), its best sales performance since its market entry into India
Reliance Retail gets access to a wide network in prime locations across key cities, a large base of registered kiranas & other institutional customers, a strong supplier network & global best practices implemented by METRO in India, further strengthening physical store footprint, better serving consumers & small merchants, synergies & efficiencies across supply chain networks, tech platforms & sourcing capabilities, create greater value for all stakeholders in the retail ecosystem
Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL said, “The acquisition aligns with our new commerce strategy of building a unique model of shared prosperity through active collaboration with small merchants & enterprises. METRO India is a pioneer & key player in the Indian B2B market & has built a solid multi-channel platform delivering strong customer experience; healthy assets combined with our deep understanding of the Indian merchant/kirana ecosystem will help offer a differentiated value proposition to small businesses in India”
Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG, said, “With METRO India, we are selling a growing & profitable wholesale business in a v dynamic market at the right time. In Reliance we have found a suitable partner who is willing & able to successfully lead METRO India into the future in this market environment. This will benefit our customers & our employees, for whose loyalty & performance we are v grateful; will enable METRO to focus on accelerating growth in the remaining country portfolio”
With the acquisition of METRO India, Reliance Retail will continue to build reach to serve the entire spectrum of Indian society i.e. households, kiranas & merchants, HoReCa & small & medium enterprises & institutions, be the partner of choice, enable win-win opportunities for producers, brand companies & global suppliers.
Subject to regulatory, customary closing conditions the acquisition is expected to complete by March 2023.
IPL Auction Live: Jio Cinema onboards 5 sponsors, 12 partners; Disney Star gets 18 brands
The players’ auction for IPL 2023 is slated to be held in Kochi today
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 7:20 PM | 2 min read
Jio Cinema, the official streaming platform of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has signed five sponsors and 12 partners for the live telecast of the players auction on December 23 in Kochi.
The streaming platform has signed Cred, HSBC, Paisabazaar and Vision 11 as co-presented by sponsor and Pokerbaazi as an associate sponsor.
Mastercard, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Phonepe, Thums up, Voltas, Hero, Swiggy Instamart, Spinny, Eatfit, Vimal, Kamla Pasand and Royal Challenge have been signed as partners.
JioCinema is reportedly seeking Rs 20 lakh for sponsorship packages, another source informed.
Disney Star has onboarded 18 brands for the live telecast.
- Vision 11
- Asian Paints
- Havells
- Mastercard
- Coca Cola
- Pepsi Foods
- Phonepe
- Mondelez
- Ultratech Cement
- Rapido
- Tata Motors
- Meesho
- Spotify
- Groww
- Ashiqui Pan Masala
- Swiggy Instamart
- Philips Trimmer
- Acko
IPL media partners have reigned as sponsors in the past auctions as well, but their rates were not in this range, experts said.
In a historic auction held early this year, Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27, and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
With $12 million per match, IPL is only behind the NFL as the world's 2nd most lucrative sports league.
The IPL 2023 auction shortlist has 405 cricketers, including 273 from India. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs, with 30 to be filled by overseas players, BCCI has said.
Rs 2 crore has been set as the highest reserve price. While 19 overseas players have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket, 11 players are with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
The auction is set to start at 14:30 IST. Fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema and the live telecast on Star Sports.
MPL and BYJU’S to exit BCCI sponsorship deals
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
Months after Paytm parted ways with BCCI, edtech major BYJU’S and fantasy sports firm MPL have also ended their sponsorship deals for jersey and merchandise respectively, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The development has come at a time when the BCCI is gearing up for the IPL Players Auctions slated to be held on Friday.
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023.
e4m reached out to both brands. Their spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.
Interestingly, the edtech major replaced Oppo back in 2019 and extended its agreement with the BCCI in June this year till November 2023, reportedly for $35 million. However, in November this year, the company decided to part ways with BCCI.
While MPL has reportedly asked BCCI to transfer its rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), BYJU’S has not named its replacement. Paytm had transferred its sponsorship rights to Mastercard.
“We had informed the BCCI about our exit much before. It's now the responsibility of the BCCI to find a new sponsor and negotiate the deal amount for the remaining period,” a company official said when asked about the financial and other arrangements after this breakup.
He added that instead of Indian sports, they have decided to focus on global sports property FIFA now. BYJU was the sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which concluded on Sunday.
It's key to note that BYJU’S ‘business promotion expenses’ stood at Rs 2,250 crore in FY21, in which the company reported a loss of Rs 4,500 crore. Amid losses and funding winters, it has curtailed its marketing and advertising budgets drastically now.
MPL’s reported losses to the tune of Rs 1,120 crore in FY22. Its marketing campaigns and multiple brand ambassadors on board accounted for 43% of the overall cost. This cost grew 81% to Rs 750 crore in FY22, compared to the previous fiscal year.
Katrina Kaif to represent Aquafina after Slice association ends
Kaif has strengthened her partnership with Pepsico after being named the brand ambassador of its packaged water brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:18 PM | 2 min read
Together with Katrina Kaif, Slice®️ has created some of the most iconic and memorable brand campaigns that have resonated strongly with consumers for over 16 years. The brand's campaigns have further strengthened the connect with audiences across the board and the youth in particular.
As the next phase, Katrina moves on from Slice®️ but continues to be part of be a part of the PepsiCo India family, as she comes on board as the brand ambassador of packaged water brand, Aquafina.
Speaking about the association, Katrina Kaif said "Hydration has always been a key area of focus for me. I've been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now and delighted to get this opportunity with PepsiCo India to be the face of Aquafina. In addition, Slice has been one of the longest collaborations that I have been a part of. It’s been an amazing association and wish them the best for the journey ahead.”
Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the audiences as they remind them of the indulgence of mangoes. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming Katrina to our Aquafina family.”
Mensa acquires Times Internet's MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Mensa Brands has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet, leading destinations in the men’s lifestyle, women’s lifestyle, and influencer management spaces, respectively. The latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company.
Together, these properties reach more than 40 million monthly visitors on-platform and 250 million monthly visits across social platforms. Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls.
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.
Speaking on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said: “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva's deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together, we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands.”
Sharing his thoughts on the strategic deal, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behaviour. Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and of Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”
Further adding, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO of MensXP, iDiva, said, “At our core, our brands have always created stories that matter to this generation. India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands. “
Famous Innovations adds 7 new accounts to its clientele
The agency has onboarded brands such as American Tourister, Jaypore, Roche, Budleaf tea, Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility, and Passport Whiskey
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the addition of seven new prestigious clients to its listings. The big win includes premium bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies Roche, finest tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Trent’s Zudio (a TATA product), Ampere Electric Mobility, and Scotland’s scotch brand Passport Whiskey.
The mandates are diverse - from strategic development to digital amplification, mirroring Famous’ hybrid media-agnostic approach.
Dentsu India wins integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”
