Jemimah Rodrigues signs with JSW Sports

JSW Sports has announced the signing of 21-year-old Indian women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on a multi-year deal. As part of the association, Rodrigues’ commercial and brand partnerships will be managed by the sports wing of the JSW Group.

Jemimah became only the second Indian woman to score a double-century in ODI cricket when she scored an unbeaten 202 for Mumbai against Saurashtra in 2017. She made her debut for the Indian Women’s Team in a T20 encounter against South Africa in February 2018, and went on to make her ODI bow for India against Australia only one month later.

“I’m really excited to have signed with JSW Sports. Over the last decade, the JSW Group, through JSW Sports, has done a lot for several sports across the country, and I am really happy to know that they believe in my potential. I look forward to working closely with their team over the coming years,” said Rodrigues.

“We’re really happy to welcome Jemimah to the JSW Sports family. At JSW Sports, we are big supporters of women in Sport, and we believe she has immense potential to grow both as an athlete, and a brand. We’re looking forward to working closely with her,” said Divyanshu Singh, Head of Sales and Marketing at JSW Sports.

JSW Sports also handles commercial partnerships for Neeraj Chopra, Rishabh Pant, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and several other Indian athletes.

