JSW Sports to represent Dhruv Jurel

JSW Sports has announced that they had signed former India U19 vice-captain and wicketkeeper batsman Dhruv Jurel as its exclusive athlete. The 21-year-old, who is part of the Uttar Pradesh squad for the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, was picked by inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the 2022 Indian Premier League auction.

“At JSW Sports, we’re always looking out for talented young athletes and Dhruv has enormous potential. While he improves as a cricketer, we want to ensure that he is able to grow his brand in the right direction. We look forward to working closely with him,” said Divyanshu Singh, Head of Sales, and Marketing at JSW Sports.

Agra-born Jurel, who made his T20 debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, captained India U19 to the 2019 Asia Cup trophy and was vice captain of the national team at the 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. A right-hand batter, Jurel was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in a Youth ODI final.

“I’m really glad to have signed with JSW Sports and excited to see how this will help me in my career. I believe that the right representation is very important for any athlete in the current scenario and having suitable people around me to look after the commercial aspects will help me focus on my cricket,” said Jurel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)