JK White Cement teams up with Shaan to spread hope & positivity

JK White Cement has launched a new campaign for positivity and hope in collaboration with singer Shaan.

UMMEED is an effort to uplift spirits and spread the message to stay strong and keep hope alive that tomorrow will be a brighter day. It builds on the belief that we will together overcome this pandemic and #MitJayengiDooriyaan.

#MitJayengiDooriyaan has garnered a reach of over 10 million on all social media platforms. The hashtag is on Twitter’s top 3 trending list in India. Over 2000 people tweeted to appreciate the effort and shared the track on their social media handles with their followers.

In the launch of this campaign, Shaan, Bollywood playback singer and composer says - “This initiative by JK White Cement is very close to my heart as it has given me an opportunity to do my bit in spreading smiles during these tough times. Families have been separated, people have been struggling with depression and the pandemic has altered our way of living. UMMEED is a song that gives people hope that things will get better and we will reunite with families, friends, colleagues and get back to normalcy very soon. The music and lyrics are very moving and appropriate to the circumstances of today. This instantly touched a chord with me. It has been an extremely fulfilling experience collaborating on this project.”

Speaking on the success of this campaign, Niranjan Mishra, Business Head, JK White Cement said, “Through this initiative, our aim is to spread positivity and solidarity in these tough times. Music was the natural medium of choice to deliver the message of hope and uplifting spirits. I’m happy to see that people are organically sharing 'Ummeed' - this beautiful composition, with their loved ones, to uplift them and to reassure them that #MitJayengiDooriyaan!"

