Jaipur's Dhoom Detergent ropes in Raveena Tandon as brand ambassador

Jaipur-based Jugal Bajaj Group has signed the ravishing Bollywood celebrity Raveena Tandon to be the face of its detergent brand, Dhoom.

The brand’s objective with the partnership is to enhance the existing and build new consumer connect across the country, and to have 100% market coverage in the home state of Rajasthan and to strengthen its market presence in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Saurabh Bajaj, Managing Director, Dhoom Detergent says, “I am elated to have Raveena Tandon as our brand ambassador. The two core values of our company are- Customer Obsession & Value Creation for everyone in our ecosystem and this association will strengthen the foundation of our core values. It will take our brand recognition to a national level. We are rapidly expanding our general trade network and initiating other sales channels as well.”

This will mark the first time that a regional detergent brand from Rajasthan such as Dhoom Detergent has partnered with a Bollywood celebrity as the face of their brand and will be rolling out a nation-wide ad campaign.

Says Raveen Tandon, brand ambassador, Dhoom, “I am delighted to be associated with a household name like Dhoom. It gives me great pleasure to be the face of their ad campaigns. It’s necessary that we stand behind brands like Dhoom that are customer centric and have such a fantastic product for households in India.”

Talking about Dhoom’s new ad campaign, Pravesh Chaursiya, Founder and Director of Gravity Studios India says, “We are delighted to be a part of Dhoom’s vision to create a mass appeal for the detergent brand with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon. We are confident that the campaign will lead to greater customer interaction.”

Dhoom was started under the leadership of Lt. Shri Jugal Bajaj in 2012 and has also set up Jugal Bajaj Foundation for carrying their CSR activities.