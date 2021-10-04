Jaaved Jaaferi is all praises for SBI Card's 'Dumdaar Dus'

With onset of the festive season, SBI Card has rolled out its new ad campaign, today. The ad campaign featuring actor Jaaved Jaaferi is aimed at conveying the essence of SBI Card’s mega online shopping festive offer, ‘Dumdaar Dus’ that commenced on 3rd October 2021, the new campaign also includes two interesting ad films that give a peek into SBI Card’s festive offer.

SBI Card Festive Offer 2021 is exclusively for online shoppers. During the offer period, SBI Card customers can avail 10% cashback on their online spends, across leading domestic e-commerce shopping sites, and not just restricted to just one or two sites. SBI Card customers will get 10% cashback for a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500 on their online purchases. The maximum cashback will be Rs 1750 per card cumulatively. Additionally, SBI Card users will get Rs 8,250 per card on cumulative spends of Rs 1,00, 000 and above done during the offer period. All in all, the offer gives SBI Card customers an excellent opportunity to save Rs 10,000 on their spends. What’s more, the offer is also available on online merchant EMI transactions.

In line with this compelling offer, concepts of the two films exhibit a clever play on the power of ‘10’, thus accentuating the value of cashback offer and great savings. Created in partnership with Leo Burnett, these two ad films [ SBI Card Festive Offer Campaign – Akhada and SBI Card Festive Offer Campaign – Tabla], that are part of the campaign, combine the objectives of efficacy, festivity, happiness, and savings, while shopping.

The first film [SBI Card Festive Offer Campaign - Akhada] showcases a local akhada (wrestling arena) where ten bulky young wrestlers in langots (loincloth) are doing their exercise routine. Their wrestling coach (after looking at them) comments that the strength of his wrestlers can be seen and is limited to an akhada, while the power of SBI Card is unlimited as it can be used to get a 10% cashback on every shopping site.

Commenting on the festive campaign, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at SBI Card, said: “As a customer centric brand, we take initiatives that are in sync with our their evolving needs. We have observed that our cardholders are increasingly shopping online for a wide range of product categories, especially during the festive period. This year, we have thoughtfully curated an offer that empowers customers to make the most of their online festive shopping. To convey essence of this offer, we have launched ‘Dumdaar Dus’ campaign. We are delighted to collaborate with actor Jaaved Jaaferi who adds a strong punch of humor, while delivering the brand message in an effortless and engaging manner.”

The narrative of the second film [SBI Card Festive Offer Campaign – Tabla] is also on similar lines. It opens in a local music school where we see ten cute kids playing tabla in unison. The music teacher says that he might be the master of these students but SBI Card’s cashback offer is the master of all, as anyone can shop online and receive cashback.

SBI Card’s new ad campaign will be amplified across print publications, leading news channels, and social media platforms including, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, among others. Offer details are available at www.sbicard.com.

