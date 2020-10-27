SBI Card inspires people to celebrate #ApnepanWaaliDiwali

SBI Card has announced the launch of its new brand campaign“#ApnepanWaaliDiwali”. The film reminds us how Diwali gifting can be a true source of joy for those around as well as for oneself.

The campaign demonstrates how we can step out of the boundaries of our inner circle to spread joy and brighten up the festivities for those who need it the most. The film, launched on 25th October, will play across all key media.

The campaign reminds people that Diwali means much more than gifting, it is a time to cherish relationships, celebrate togetherness and touch the lives of those around us.

Through a heart-warming story, the film conveys that relationships can only be built by getting to know each other and connecting emotionally.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “SBI Card, during past few months, has rolled out campaigns aimed at inspiring communities to stay positive and connected. #ApnepanWaaliDiwali campaign has been initiated to inspire people to celebrate the true joy of this festive season by connecting emotionally and touching lives of those around. SBI Card has curated a vast spread of festive offers so that our customers can bring delight to those around with handpicked Diwali gifts. Through this new festive brand campaign, we encourage everyone to live and embody the spirit of Diwali and spread joy to those around, by gifting some love and care along with their gifts.”

Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, Publicis Groupe said, “Gifting is an important ritual during the festive period. Earlier people would put a lot of thought and effort to select the right gifts for their loved ones. However, in a world where relationships are becoming more transactional, gifting has become obligatory. Through this campaign we wanted to evoke a sense of appreciation for people around us, to reinvigorate the joy of finding the right gift and cherish every relationship.”

The film begins with a couple busy with their preparations for Diwali. As their driver hands over the car keys to leave for the day, the husband in a strict voice points out to the driver that he has been arriving late to work. The driver apologises for his tardiness and promises to be on time in future. The wife questions him on how he would be on time and still be able to ensure that his daughter continues attending her online classes on his smartphone. As the driver looks on in nervous confusion, the couple breaks into an empathetic smile and the husband hands over a brand-new smartphone wishing the driver a Happy Diwali. The film`s core message is ‘Iss Diwali, sirf tohfe hee nahin, apnepan ka ehsaas bhi deejiye...’. The film ends on #ApnepanWaaliDiwali, SBI Card ke festive discounts aur offers ke saath’.