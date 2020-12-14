BC Web Wise wins social media mandate of SBI Card

Digital marketing company BC Web Wise has bagged the social AoR mandate for SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. (SBI Card).

As per the mandate, the agency will be focusing on providing a fresh look to the Social Media presence of SBI Card. The agency will create social media content strategies, lead organic social media campaigns that are highly relatable & engaging for the target audience of SBI Card. This will take the digital community for the brand up a groove.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Card said, “We are happy to onboard BC Web Wise for managing social media initiatives of SBI Card. We are confident that by harnessing their deep domain expertise, best practices and innovations they will further strengthen the presence of SBI Card on identified social media platforms.”

Commenting on the win Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise said: “The credit card industry in India is underpenetrated. In the current post-Covid scenario we can see a rapid adoption of digital payments. SBI Card has continuously and steadily bolstered its market position across all key parameters. It will be an exciting journey for us to work with the dynamic team at SBI Card.’’