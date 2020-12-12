ITC’s Mangaldeep's new TVC revolves around tradition and legacy

The TV commercial “The Tradition of Sandal” stars Mangaldeep’s brand ambassador, Bhumika Chawla, as the protagonist, passes-on the tradition and legacy of Mangaldeep Sandal.

Mangaldeep, ITC’s leading Agarbatti brand announces the launch of its brand new TVC campaign, “The Tradition of Sandal”. The new campaign will reinforce Mangaldeep sandal variant’s strong preference with consumers that exemplifies tradition and uniqueness of the product.

The TV commercial stars Mangaldeep’s brand ambassador, the popular star Bhumika Chawla, as the protagonist, passes-on the tradition and legacy of Mangaldeep Sandal. Bhumika has been associated with Mangaldeep for over 2 years now and has won hearts of many with her role as a caring mother.

Mangaldeep’s New TVC, for its flagship variant ‘Mangaldeep Sandal’ is a warm and heart-rending film which revolves around tradition, nostalgia and legacy associated with the variant.

The scent of Mangaldeep’s Original Sandal Agarbatti takes her back to her childhood, to the tradition of making sandal paste with her grandmother for daily puja. Now Bhumika and her children, continue the legacy of sandal with Mangaldeep Original Sandal Agarbatti

The new commercial eloquently captures the devotee’s strong association of the fragrance of Mangaldeep Sandal with the tradition of real sandalwood used in daily puja.

Mangaldeep further expands the offerings in its sandal portfolio with the launch of two new fragrances, “Mangaldeep Classic Chandan“ and “Mangaldeep Rose Chandan”. Mangaldeep Classic Chandan is a new sandal fragrance with a calming and soothing aroma, with distinct brown battis, specially crafted for consumers looking for a rich sandal fragrance. Mangaldeep Rose Chandan is an innovative new fragrance, inspired by age-old custom of mixing rose water with sandal paste. It is a perfect blend of rose and sandal fragrance, curated to provide an exceptional sensorial experience to consumers.

Speaking about the new campaign, Ravi Rayavaram, Chief Executive, Agarbatti & Safety Matches Business, ITC Limited, said “Devotion is the ethos of Indian culture, and when we talk about devotion, agarbattis inevitably become of immense significance. Our flagship variant Mangaldeep Sandal is one of the best products in this category and has long been loved and trusted by devotees across the country. Our new communication celebrates the tradition of original sandal and its close association with the fragrance of Mangaldeep Sandal agarbattis. It also announces the launch of our 2 new variants, Mangaldeep Classic Chandan and Rose Chandan in the sandal fragrance space.”

Rajesh Mani, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, said “Sandalwood has a huge legacy in India; right from the ancient times to the modern. And now times are such that people are actively seeking solace in familiarity and nostalgia. The scent of real sandalwood never fails to evoke a sense of nostalgia in people. Creatively it’s a trip down the memory lane for our brand ambassador Bhumika Chawla when she lights up a Mangaldeep Sandal agarbatti. The fragrance of real sandal transports Bhumika to her childhood. In short, Mangaldeep Sandal evokes the fragrance of real sandal.”

Now, with a range of three different sandal fragrances, Mangaldeep is catering to the evolving preferences of its consumers.