'IPL's consumption on TV gives brands the best reach'
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of industry observers discussed why television was still a relevant platform to advertise during IPL
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit saw marketers from a varied category of brands gathered to discuss the role of TV as a medium for advertising during IPL.
On the panel were Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital; Deepa Bhatia, GM, YouGov, India; Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel; Kaushik Khushal Bhai Thacker, Marketing & Growth, Winzo, and Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy. The panel was moderated by Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker.
On the IPL vs Superbowl question - which one does well for the audiences as well as advertisers - Bhatia of YouGov said, “IPL is bigger than Super Bowl in terms of viewership but everyone will also say that our population is 3x so it should be bigger. When we see that across different sports and different leagues what we see is IPL is actually double over Super Bowl or EPL of the United Kingdom in terms of top interest for the consumers.”
“IPL is made for co-viewing. Any other league is 60-65% to watch it together, and IPL goes up to 83%. We see 45% of consumers say they like to order food while watching IPL.”
Speaking about the brand recall value going up, Bhatia said, “IPL is such a huge event for brands and for new launches of commercials. IPL has doubled the recall value for brands. What we forget is that IPL is a much longer event. People are not watching it for one day, they’re constantly watching it.”
She stressed that IPL is watched by people, indoors and outdoors. “IPL is a huge event that Indians are engaging with, and of course, they are engaging with on television because live sports is made for connective watching. We all feel it together and we want to watch it together with friends and family or outdoors.”
Speaking about TV as a medium and how well it is doing for sporting events for Indian audiences, Taurani said, “In terms of trends, if you see TV as a medium you have seen a sharp decline in terms of consumption patterns but that is more to the other genres, not sports. If you look at the movie genre or GEC genre, catch-up is happening on OTT platforms, so that is where the decline is coming from. Our view primarily here is that sports will sustain on TV mediums because of live consumption. It will have very little impact in terms of the shift to digital, which of course will grow at a faster pace as compared to TV, but there is a very low likelihood of digital surpassing TV.”
“If you look at the data point around TV AdEx for sports, figures have moved from 8.5 per cent to about 17 to 18 per cent, it has doubled in the last 5 years. Sports as a genre in terms of consumption has actually seen a huge pick. Advertising dollar is a function of viewership and consumption patterns. Hence, sports on TV is here to stay for a long time,” he added.
Talking about cord-cutting, Taurani said, “We don't force the rapid cord-cutting as well. India, as a market is a very price-sensitive market. 60% of the revenue comes from the pay-first market whereas for other mediums of media, the numbers of phenomenally lower. We don't see rapid cord-cutting trends, I think sports is one of the silver linings of TV medium. In terms of ads spending, TV is somewhere close to 35 per cent and I don't see this medium going the print way in terms of decline or becoming half from here.”
“I think sport is going to be a big driver as a genre. Most developed markets also see TV and digital co-existing.”
Sharing the brand point of view, Verma of PharmEasy said, “We got into IPL 3-4 years back. We have been dabbling with cricket on the side, a little bit, I think we found that there was no other platform to announce our arrival in India like IPL. IPL is a place where a start-up can be and people take it seriously.”
“We have also seen many new audiences coming to TV because of IPL - audiences that don't come through any other GEC. This allows you to reach audiences that you will never reach otherwise. It also allows you to tell the narrative you want to. We have been doing experiments around the same for better ROI, each time we have gone wider so connected TV and SD and HD.”
Sharing his views, Thacker of WinZo said, “We went live on IPL for the very first time last year and our experience has been great in terms of widening the reach. Gaming as a category in India is at a very nascent stage and we are not just looking at expanding our user base but we are talking about category creation as well we need to educate our users at the same time. IPL gives you that platform to expand the top funnel of your category. It becomes a very key media, to widen our top funnel bring more users into the existing ones, and try and experiment with our products. At the same time gaming is a business which is largely given by tier 2 - tier 3 markets of the country sports and cricket in India is basically something that is far out reach, the reach of GEC impacts combine.”
Basking on the journey of Airtel advertising for a very long time on IPL, Aggarwal noted, “Historically Airtel has a very close relationship with cricket. We have always been on cricket and if I look at the last many years, the way IPL has evolved, Airtel has also. Communication is now more product-focused, given that now the objective is more about a reach and getting those eyeballs. We have changed the way we bought IPL, we used to buy IPL because it is a very good reach conductor. You can build reach literally in 7 to 10 days. We use to buy alternate matches at one time. Now if we have a campaign, we buy a couple of matches for at least 10 matches minimum.”
“Last year, we bought IPL in two crunches because we had two different campaigns. We bought the first 10 matches and we bought the middle 10 matches. In 2018, we did a campaign for the re-launch of the Thanks app. We had different communications targeting different audiences. We actually broke up our creative in a manner where the top creatives for the platinum segment were only on HD.”
Throwing some light on how TV will grow in the coming years, Taurani said, “In terms of sports as a genre for consumption you are watching it live, you have got connected TV but the numbers are small there. You also have the issue of data if you look at the broadband penetration in the country. It's not more than 15% to 17%. Smart TV numbers will definitely grow over the next 5 years. They will go to 35 to 40 million houses but TV penetration is very high and it's very massy. You have got a variety of audiences right from middle age to youth to the old age. Digital is more consumed by the youth, slightly the middle age as well. For sports, TV is important consumption for sports like cricket, 80% of viewership comes from TV.”
Thacker of WinZo also noted that “the beauty of IPL is that you cannot buy many spots as they are very expensive”.
“You can immediately see your downloads because we are a totally digital company. So apart from the longer-term matrix like your performance marketing funnel improvement, the short-term impact is also much more visible if you are there on TV on IPL.”
'Broadcasters' belief in leagues led to the rise of indigenous sports like kabaddi'
Speaking at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Vita Dani, the Co-Owner of Chennaiyn FC and UTT, weighs in on what could drive the growth of sports apart from cricket in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:09 AM | 4 min read
At the inaugural edition of e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit- Shaping the Future of Sports Business, Vita Dani, Co-Owner, Chennaiyn FC and UTT spoke about the Rise of Challenges of Non-Cricket Sports in India in her keynote address.
According to Dani, only a collaborative effort at the grass root level with the help of media, Central and State Governments, corporate sponsors and broadcasters will launch Indian sports to its next phase.
The Indian Olympic contingents brought back seven medals in 2021; Dani believes that this is only the starting point for the country. “It's not a short-term aim, it takes 10 years for any player to really mature. So there's a lot of potential of young people of India, the tech-savvy, the passionate young India that wants to give back to the society.”
Dani mentioned that India will host the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in 2023 after almost 39 years. She pointed out that the games are not only about building physical infrastructure but also identifying talent from rural India from the real grassroots all across the country. "It's all about encouraging people to play one or multiple sports,” she emphasised. Dani also noted that sports have the power to amalgamate the diversity of India and integrate India and Bharat.
She believes that the Khelo India program is a testament to the Narendra Modi government's commitment to and support for sports. In the last five years, India has hosted a maximum number of global sporting events including the historic Chess Olympiad in Chennai, which witnessed the participation of 187 countries. Dani believes that this can be replicated in many other sports. “If you look at the Hockey World Cup- currently ongoing in Odisha, international athletes and sports associations enjoy coming to India and I'm glad that we have successfully embodied the sense of Atithi Devo Bhava as part of our sports initiative.”
Speaking about inclusivity and diversity in sports, Dani is confident that it will bring more consumers and sponsors since there will be more consumption. “Today I don't think there is enough CSR money coming into sports. But CSR contribution can go up if we see value-based self-development, be it in grassroots or elite sports, philanthropy can keep medal prospects and pursuits. This lays emphasis on the importance of sport science and medicine.”
She also spoke about women's contribution to Indian sports. “Once again, data shows that women have won more medals for our country be it PV Sindhu for badminton or Manika Batra for table tennis as key members of the athlete commission Lovlina Borgohain for boxing. Women are also playing a role in defining the course of sports globally.”
She said that India's appetite for multi-sport events is clear. The Olympics, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, as well as multiple sports leagues helped pique the interest of not only sports fans, but also brand marketers. As fans choose their sports, brands have also chosen or identified sports they'd like to support and be associated with. “One such story is also about Apollo Tyres and football," she pointed out.
As per CII and KPMG report, sponsorship of values have seen a 300% rise in Kabaddi, 92% in Football, and 53% in Marathon.
“The number of sporting leagues have followed suit after the advent of the IPL in 2008. Sporting leagues inject the ecosystem of sports with professionalism, exposure, competitiveness, and economic boost," she said.
She also spoke about UTT which was conceptualized by her a few years ago. The idea was to do precisely the same for Indian table tennis, she said.
“The starting point was to make noise and boost fanfare around the sport rather than focusing just on economics. But of course, having said that, we actually run our league in a cost-effective manner in order to encourage participation not only from the franchisees but also from the broadcasters and brands. So our primary objective is to bring world-class table tennis action to India on a regular basis and familiarize Indian paddlers to sport fans in our country," Dani explained.
She also went on to praise the role of "fantastic broadcasters" that believe in sport for its growth. “If broadcasters did not believe in the power of such leagues, we would have never seen an indigenous sport like Kabaddi go through such an exponential rise that it has in the last few years.”
She also spoke about the emergence of e-sports. “eSports is a big part of the future. Here we have to target five to ten-year-old kids and the data available has democratized access to this young India. We can be leaders or pioneers in these emerging areas.”
Took IPL teams 10 yrs to make money, other sports will also take time: Mohit Burman, Dabur
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Burman, Director, Dabur India, recounts his journey as an IPL franchise owner and his views on the scope of sports other than cricket in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 3:14 PM | 3 min read
Indian Premier League (IPL), which is now the world’s second biggest sports property in terms of media rights, took ten years to evolve and reach where it is today, said Mohit Burman, Director, Dabur India on Wednesday during Let’s Play Sports Marketing Summit 2023 organized by exchange4media group in Delhi.
Speaking to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM in a Fireside chat, Burman shared his experience and insights into sports marketing as an IPL franchise owner.
Kings XI Punjab is co-owned by Burman (Dabur), Ness Wadia (Wadia Group), Priety Zinta (PZNZ Media) and Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group). It is one of the original eight franchises that launched the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.
Burman said, “It all sounds very rosy now. However, we had no idea what we were getting into when we bought the IPL franchise. Not a single sponsor came on board for the first season. The situation remained the same in the second season as well.”
“In the initial six-seven years, many teams were in revenue losses. Two teams were barred. IPL was shifted to South Africa as the tournament’s dates dashed the general elections, and then the IPL chairman (Lalit Modi) left. In the 10th year, the cost of media rights went up dramatically. Central revenue helped everyone to grow then. If cricket took 10 years to make money in India, other sports will also take time to grow,” Burman said when asked about the challenges of sports marketing.
He further said that initially, his IPL franchise hired many people from abroad which punched holes in their pockets. "Later on, they relied on Indians for sustainability. People used to ask how we expected the team to win without spending on players," he recounted.
Burman said that in recent years India has made significant achievements not only in cricket but other sports like badminton, kabaddi, kho-kho and tennis. He reiterated that multi-sports tournaments are needed in building a nation. He also added that more Indian sports needed a boost in the country.
“To boost the marketing of sports, we need to start sports from schools”, said Burman, adding, “You can’t just expect your people to come and watch games or follow sports. We all played sports in school but it was never a priority to take it up as a profession. While studying in the UK and the US, I saw a lot of students going to colleges on sports sponsorship which took care of their expenses,” he said, adding that his company is supporting many sports as part of its CSR.
According to Burman, “When the IPL became popular, other sports federations also started their leagues. We have multiple Leagues like the Badminton league and Tennis league and Hockey League. Several federations came up to organize the same sports. Their focus was not to popularize the game and attract more people but to make money because the BCCI was making money. Some leagues folded up in 4-5 years. Sometimes, many federations started tournaments for the same sport creating confusion among players.”
Burman says that it is the right time to start women's IPL. "As Punjab kings, we would bid for a franchise in the women’s IPL as well," he noted.
We're very bullish about prospects and opportunities of sports industry: CVL Srinivas, WPP
At the first e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, the Country Manager of WPP India gave a little sneak peek into the GroupM industry report, which is set to be published in March
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
WPP India head CVL Srinivas gave a little sneak peek at the GroupM industry report, set to be published in March, at the inaugural e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi. The cover of the 10th edition of the annual GroupM report, by now an industry barometer, was revealed at the event today.
"At WPP, we're extremely bullish about the prospects of the sports industry and the opportunities it presents, the reasons for which are fairly obvious. The first is, of course, the extraordinary performance by Indian sportspersons over the last few years. India has shown that we can compete with the best all over the world, and without such great performances there would be no sports industry to speak of," he said.
He went on to elucidate how the entire Indian sports ecosystem, from the fans to the players to teams management, has evolved over the years into a living, breathing and thriving behemoth.
"We also can't forget the large role the government has played in ensuring the growth of the industry and are excited to partner with e4m and, over the course of the day, explore the exciting opportunities and developments in sports marketing," he said.
The first-of-its-kind summit dived into the vibrant sports industry, and community, of India, and explored its broad strokes as well as minutiae, the future potential and present challenges. As the very media we use to consume and engage with sports continue to diversify, the opportunities are there for winning.
Wavemaker India’s Spotlight 23 focuses on big tech platforms & emerging trends
The inaugural edition of the report captures 23 strategic focus areas and observations curated by a team of digital experts at Wavemaker India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 8:58 AM | 3 min read
Wavemaker India has launched Spotlight 23, a report on the top 23 strategic focus areas in digital and emerging technology for 2023. These areas include big tech, e-commerce, AI, cloud computing, Web3, digital payments, and some potentially disruptive technologies that may impact the industry and business, at large.
In this inaugural edition, the report shares point of view and observations for the coming year. Spotlight 23 has been curated by a team of digital experts at Wavemaker India.
Speaking on the launch of this report, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We've always had a strong focus on innovation and creativity, and this report proves that we're leading the way when it comes to helping our clients navigate the changes. We’re so excited to present the inaugural edition of this enriching report and I hope you find it useful as you steer through this new era of digital transformation.”
“One of the philosophies at Wavemaker is pushing boundaries and striving to set new benchmarks. Spotlight23 is intended to serve as a reference point for all marketers and relevant stakeholders across industries. In this report, we hope to act as a reference point and raise awareness of upcoming trends. There are a number of trend highlights in the report, including Metaverse, WhatsApp Business, big companies using digital advertising to increase revenues, innovation in networks and connections, retail media expansion, a new type of shopping experience infused with technology, new stuff in the creator landscape, and a lot more,” he said.
Commenting on the launch of the inaugural edition of this report, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “The world around us is evolving at a much faster pace than anyone of us imagined. It is, therefore, imperative for us to adapt to these changes. Spotlight 23 is an attempt by our team to chart out potential disruptive technologies that may show some advancement in 2023 and how they will have an implication on the businesses.”
The report highlighted how Meta is diversifying with a focus on Reels, WhatsApp Business, Marketplace and Metaverse, while Apple is now planning to increase revenue from digital advertising.
Google Search, on the other hand, is facing some regulatory challenges that are likely to worsen, whereas Netflix will focus on advertisements, a no-password-sharing policy, and games to increase revenue and consumer engagement.
The report also mentions Jio Ads and its potential to become one of the country's top advertising platforms. Also discussed is Connected TV, which combines the best of both worlds - TV and Digital, and how it has become a critical touch-point for reaching out to the media-cluttered affluent audience.
The report's e-commerce section highlights that retail media will expand, resulting in more ad inventory and better attribution. Social commerce is growing as innovations reduce the frictions in consumers' existing shopping journeys. The report mentions how VR, AR, and XR are creating more immersive shopping experiences, as well as how ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is being set up and could be big in 2023.
It further emphasises that AI is for everyone - AIaaS (AI as a Service) and no-code environments continue to democratise AI. The landscape of generative AI is the creator's best friend, and there will be an ongoing push toward ethical, transparent, and fair AI.
Another important focus area outlined in the report was the rise of privacy-focused technologies and platforms. The narrative of free speech is influencing how social networks are run. The Future of Money: Governments are implementing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and the Account Aggregator (AA) Network may become the next UPI moment. Furthermore, some futuristic technologies may be introduced as early as 2023, the report adds.
e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit today
Experts to discuss the fast-changing landscape of sports marketing, the evolution of brands in the Indian sports industry & more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 8:47 AM | 4 min read
With increasing digital adoption in the arena of sports in India, this industry is looking at unprecedented growth. To share more on this, e4m and GroupM ESP are together hosting the inaugural edition of a unique Sports Marketing Summit today in New Delhi. The theme of the summit is ‘Shaping the Future of Sports Business’.
The event will enable insightful sports business conversations where brand custodians and top leaders will come together to address gaps in the industry and discuss the future of the sector. The Presenting Partner of the event is Star Sports, FanCode is the Co-Gold Partner and India Today TV is the co-partner. Sportstar is the Knowledge Partner.
The summit will focus on the forces shaping the sports sector, from unleashing the power of fans to digital ecosystems, broadcasting innovation and live experiences, all with the intent of charting a new path to progress. With a new era of sports broadcast dawning upon us, the summit will throw light on the expected changes or reassessment needed at an advertiser's end when it comes to sports sponsorships or partnerships.
The event will kickstart with welcome addresses by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW, Founder, exchange4media, and CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, India – WPP. This would be followed by a fireside chat between Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian National Badminton Team and Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar.
The opening keynote address will be given by Vita Dani, Co-owner, Chennaiyn FC and UTT on the topic ‘The Rise & Challenges of Non-Cricket Sports in India’. This will be followed by a fireside chat between Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM and Mohit Burman, Director, Dabur India Ltd, on the topic ‘Let's Play India-Building a sporting nation’.
The first panel discussion will be on the topic ‘IPL on TV - India's Super Bowl’ where the panellists will be Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital, Deepa Bhatia, GM, YouGov, India, Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel, Kaushik Khushal Bhai Thacker, Marketing & Growth, Winzo, Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy. The session will be moderated by Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker.
The next panel will be on ‘Sports Streaming becomes Mainstream’ and to talk about the same will be panellists including Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia, Abhijit Shah, SVP Marketing ICICI Pru MF, Manav Sethi, Head, Media Martech & Growth, Vida Hero Motocorp, Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise, Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, Oppo India, Ashish Pherwani, Partner, Media & Entertainment, Ernst & Young. The session will be chaired by Shalini Poddar, EVP - Head of Ads Revenue & Strategy, Disney Hotstar.
The third panel discussions will be on the topic ‘Sponsorship Rights 2.0’ with panellists that include Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM, Kaustabh Jha, Head, Assets, Influencers & Partnerships, India & South West Asia, Coca-Cola, Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles and the session chair would be Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare.
Another panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Women's Sports - Future of India Story’. The panellists will be Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, Fancode, Yash Lahoti, Founder & CEO, Women's CricZone, Vishal Yadav, Founder & CEO, Female Cricket, Sai Narayan, CMO, Policybazaar.com while the session will be moderated by Mausumi Kar, MD, Motivator India.
The fifth panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. The panellist will be Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, Anju Bobby George, Indian Athlete, Vijender Singh, Indian Professional Boxer. The session will be moderated by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu. There will be other two parallel panel discussions on the topics ‘Marketing of a Sport: Fan Engagement for the Next Generation’ and What to expect in esports in 2023?’
The summit will bring together key stakeholders in the business of sports including franchise owners, investors, sports professionals and sponsors/advertisers to discuss the pressing issues and biggest opportunities in the sports industry. The event will be attended by some of the biggest sports media brands to learn and discuss a wide array of industry topics.
Elista ties up with Women's CricZone
The partnership is for 12 months
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
Electronics brand Elista announced its partnership with Women's CricZone – a women's cricket platform that promotes women's cricket across the world.
Commenting on the association, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista said, "Cricket is an extremely popular game. Recent developments in the women's cricketing world have grabbed the attention of many fans across the world. Trotting on the road less travelled is one of our core values and is reflected in our partnership with Women’s CricZone. This association also presents us with an opportunity to connect with those millions of fans who are following and supporting women in sports. Our women in blue have had a tremendous success rate, and we look forward to an action-packed year of cricket."
Yash Lahoti, Founder and CEO, Women’s CricZone, said, "At Women’s CricZone, we are focussed on telling the stories from the world of women's cricket. We are happy to associate and build synergies in our approach with Elista, a brand that delivers 'Make in India' products to the world. Together, we would like to promote and encourage the global audience to watch more women's cricket and cricketers and tell stories of their hard work and passion to the audience.”
The partnership between Elista and Women’s CricZone has been forged for 12 months, and interactive content in various forms – videos, graphics, and text will be featured through all major women cricketing events, which includes twin World Cups, Women's IPL, and multiple bilateral series. Interviews, analysis, feature pieces, and other fun content about the game will go live on the website and social media platforms.
Elista offers a wide range of Smart TVs, coolers, washing machines, heavy-duty monitors and tower speakers. The home-grown electronics, home appliances, information technology, and mobile accessories brand already has star cricketers Suresh Raina and Ishan Krishan as its brand ambassadors. Elista is on track to clock revenue of Rs 250 crore in FY 2022-23 and plans to start its manufacturing facility in the country.
Esha Gupta puts her game face on in Khelraja ad
The actor stars in the real-money gaming brand's #TheGameNeverStops campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 12:20 PM | 2 min read
Real-money gaming brand Khelraja which offers sports betting, casino gaming, and esports among other categories, has launched its first-ever campaign, #TheGameNeverStops. The campaign, which features the brand’s ambassador and Bollywood star Esha Gupta, is a swagger-laden celebration of the art of gaming.
#TheGameNeverStops is for every person who loves the game and lives for it, and represents Southeast Asia’s burgeoning desire for gaming, a trend that’s ushering in the industry’s golden era in the high-potential, high-growth region. The brand commercial places Khelraja at the vanguard of this gaming revolution, with Esha Gupta.
On the campaign and the commercial, a particularly inspired Japneet Singh Sethi, Country Manager – Khelraja, said: “Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid rise in the adoption of online gaming, and Khelraja has been at the forefront of this growth. With our first-ever campaign, we wanted to do something different, something outside the box.”
“Every other iGaming brand is selling the idea of winning to their users. While winning is ultimately the objective, we are also here to make a great brand and a great bond with our users. We wanted to celebrate the gaming culture and our brand ambassador, Esha Gupta, perfectly captured the essence of our message of playing the game the right way. We are confident that the campaign will resonate with online gaming enthusiasts across India and Southeast Asia,” he added.
