Indya Luxe celebrates sisterhoods in maiden campaign

The digital film encapsulates the sentiments and moods of a bride and her bridesmaids on her wedding day

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 11, 2022 10:00 AM  | 2 min read
Indya Luxe

Indya Luxe launched its first campaign - “Sakhis for Life''. Celebrating the love, joy, togetherness, and the beauty of the lifelong bonds that a bride shares with her sakhis -her best friends, her sisters, her bridesmaids - the campaign sets the tone for the season of weddings fueled with emotions.  

As a brand that is by women and for women, Indya’s campaigns have always celebrated the various facets of womanhood. While previously the brand’s films have spoken of how the new age global Indian woman proudly owns her heritage and traditions while chasing her aspirations, this campaign touches an emotional chord by shedding light on female friendships and sisterhood.  

The campaign is led by a digital film that encapsulates the sentiments and moods of a bride and her bridesmaids through all the joyous functions of her wedding. Laced with nostalgia, the film talks about their journey and shared experiences that bind them together in friendship and love. It shows the girls reminiscing the laughter and tears, victories and failures, and special moments that go on to become precious memories.  

The film features the brand’s Festive ‘22 line of masterfully crafted wedding-ready ensembles, blending Indya’s fashion-forward design DNA with heritage crafts. For cocktail hours that command glitz and glamour to daytime ceremonies that call for delicate details, this new lineup presents Indya's signature riffs on classic festive silhouettes. 

The film will also be showcased across cinema screens and various other digital content platforms and will be supported by an OOH cover in metros and mini-metros. 

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags apparel brands Indya Luxe Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Indo-Pak

Thunderous clashes between India & Pakistan bring early festive cheer for viewers
1 day ago

Asia Cup

Asia Cup breaks all records on television
1 day ago

EV

Trontek observes week-long EV awareness campaign
19 hours ago