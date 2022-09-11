Indya Luxe celebrates sisterhoods in maiden campaign

The digital film encapsulates the sentiments and moods of a bride and her bridesmaids on her wedding day

Indya Luxe launched its first campaign - “Sakhis for Life''. Celebrating the love, joy, togetherness, and the beauty of the lifelong bonds that a bride shares with her sakhis -her best friends, her sisters, her bridesmaids - the campaign sets the tone for the season of weddings fueled with emotions.

As a brand that is by women and for women, Indya’s campaigns have always celebrated the various facets of womanhood. While previously the brand’s films have spoken of how the new age global Indian woman proudly owns her heritage and traditions while chasing her aspirations, this campaign touches an emotional chord by shedding light on female friendships and sisterhood.

The campaign is led by a digital film that encapsulates the sentiments and moods of a bride and her bridesmaids through all the joyous functions of her wedding. Laced with nostalgia, the film talks about their journey and shared experiences that bind them together in friendship and love. It shows the girls reminiscing the laughter and tears, victories and failures, and special moments that go on to become precious memories.

The film features the brand’s Festive ‘22 line of masterfully crafted wedding-ready ensembles, blending Indya’s fashion-forward design DNA with heritage crafts. For cocktail hours that command glitz and glamour to daytime ceremonies that call for delicate details, this new lineup presents Indya's signature riffs on classic festive silhouettes.

The film will also be showcased across cinema screens and various other digital content platforms and will be supported by an OOH cover in metros and mini-metros.

