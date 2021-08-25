RITU KUMAR appoints Nehha Chandra as Head of Marketing

Chandra will be responsible for developing the strategic roadmap for all RITU KUMAR brands

Nehha Chandra has been appointed as Head of Marketing for RITU KUMAR Brands.

She will be working with Amrish Kumar, CEO of the fashion and apparel brand.

With over 17 years of experience across Luxury, Chandra will utilize her expertise to identify and explore Marketing and Digital strategies for the brand. She in the past has worked with various global and Indian brands like Volvo Cars, Tag Heuer, Cosmopolitan, National Geographic Channel and Seventy EMG.

Over the years, she has created successful strategies, processes, events & preferred relationships with celebrities, sports personalities & agencies. This directly contributed to brand’s growth, incremental sales and PR value.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)