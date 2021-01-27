Soch Apparels names Salloni Arora as Vice President, Marketing

Arora will be responsible for all marketing efforts for the brand, firmly establishing Soch in the women’s wear segment in India

Bangalore headquartered ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has appointed Salloni Arora Nanda as the Head of Marketing. In her new role, Saloni will be responsible for all marketing efforts for the brand, firmly establishing Soch in the women’s wear segment in India.

Salloni has over 15 years of experience in the field of Brand and Retail Marketing, PR and Digital Marketing and enjoys spending time on getting to know the consumers better. Prior to this, Saloni was the GM and Head of Marketing at Forever 21. She played a pivotal role in setting up the agency structure network, social media launch, SEO strategy for ecomm, amping up the SEM marketing strategy, CRM programme and Mission Happiness Consumer Feedback Platform.

Speaking about her appointment, Salloni Arora said, “Super excited on joining the Soch family. Soch is a strong ethnic wear brand and is a stalwart when it comes to carving new routes matching the brand’s strong values with the expectations of the consumer. The Soch brand is excellently poised for strong growth, be its expansion plans, dynamic product and assortment strategy, pricing policy and new marketing initiatives planned to excite the consumer. I look forward to making inroads along with the team and setting new benchmarks as we go along together.”

Salloni’s commitment towards fitness keeps her busy when she is not working. She is an avid marathoner and has run the famed world majors - Berlin Marathon 2018 and London Marathon 2019. Salloni will be working closely with Vinay Chatlani, M.D and CEO of the company, to steer the brand’s marketing effort to fuel the next phase of growth.

Vinay Chatlani, M.D and CEO of Soch, said, “As we enter our next phase of growth, Salloni's diverse experience in digital, fast fashion and deep understanding of the needs of today's women will help propel Soch to greater heights. Under her marketing leadership we look forward to having a high-performance marketing engine which sets the bar for customer growth and media innovations. She will lead the task of brand building and to bring alive the true Soch experience at every touchpoint and forge deeper connections with our consumers."

Soch has had retail presence in the country for nearly 16 years and the brand has 133 stores across 48 cities in the country as well as a strong online retail presence.

