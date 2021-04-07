ANTHEM names 21N78E as its AOR

ANTHEM a new age apparel brand from Bangalore, has awarded its creative business to 21N78E. The account will be serviced and led by 21N78E Bengaluru office.

ANTHEM stands for brotherhood, pride & passion, the brand belief is to energies the awakened minds and the brave souls to build a community which is progressive. ANTHEM is the symbol of a strong community where people share the same values. The brand embodies modernity, creativity, bravery, free movement, unity, and brotherhood.

ANTHEM aims to build awareness for its product offerings primarily through digital media and create a strong community of ANTHEM users.

Speaking on this development, Velakaturi Sai kumar and Meda Venkat Ram Reddy, Founders, ANTHEM Co. Ltd. said “ANTHEM was born from a need-gap that exists for good quality products which is also accessible and available for the masses. ANTHEM talks to Indians who are free-spirited and are looking to create their own identity. Beyond being an apparel brand, ANTHEM will also hopefully become a platform for people to come together without being judged. We were looking for a partner who could simplify and articulate what we do and push the envelope on communicating our uniqueness. We liked the way 21N78E approached the brief through its strategic thinking and subsequent manifestation of the thought. It was simple yet contemporary and we are sure it will bring out our core beautifully.”

Sudhir Nair, Founder and CEO, 21N78E said “ANTHEM is a great win for us in many ways. It will add to our growing presence in Bengaluru. The core of ANTHEM makes it a brand to look forward to in the future and that adds to this win. We are looking forward to work on the brand and believe that we will do some great work together, as our core philosophies line up perfectly. We have had a good run this year, particularly in Bengaluru, and this win is also a reflection of the solid team we have.“

Speaking on the win Don Bosco, CSO and Head – South, 21N78E said “ANTHEM’s brief was challenging and 21N78E’s way of thinking made it easy to identify and solve the brand problem. Fashion is a very interesting category and very rarely does one get a chance to be part of a growth journey from the inception of a brand. With ANTHEM we have this rare chance and are looking forward to create some memorable work “21N78E started its Bengaluru operations in April 2017. It is headed by Don Bosco who has dual responsibilities as the Chief Strategy Officer and Branch Head, Bengaluru.

