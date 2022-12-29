‘India is now among the top 5 markets for Budweiser globally’
Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at AB InBev, shares the brand’s marketing strategy and talks about its partnership with the FIFA Qatar World Cup
Anheuser-Busch InBev has now entered India’s whiskey market, which has been projected to grow at 4.2% CAGR (2021-26), 17% (2021-22). As Magnum Double Barrel come to the market for the first time in India, Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at AB InBev, speaks in-depth about the marketing strategy. He further discusses how being a sponsor at the FIFA Qatar World Cup will boost AB InBev liquor sale in India.
After 11 years, Anheuser-Busch InBev is entering the whiskey segment for the first time, can you explain the strategy as to why India was chosen as the first country to launch Magnum Double Barrel?
There are two to three reasons why we went in this direction. We are the world's biggest beer manufacturer, and being a very consumer-centric company, we realized that today's millennial population or this fast-growing Gen Z population who are above the legal drinking age are experimenting. We have seen that these individuals try out new products, flavours and brands. Secondly, the Indian market is the second biggest spirits market in the world. India contributes to around 10% of global spirits consumption. The third reason is that when we launched Magnum in 2011, it was an extension of the Budweiser brand. Now we are extending brand Magnum into the whiskey category. But it is important to say that we are committed to beer and we want to lead and grow the category. But we also want to diversify our portfolio into categories beyond beer. India is now amongst the top 5 markets for Budweiser globally.
Who is your Target Group, and where does Magnum Double Barrel fit in the whiskey category?
Magnum Double Barrel fits into the premium blended whiskey segment as a brand. Budweiser is the leader in the premium beer segment, and we want to extend that brand love that we have in the segment to not just beer, but also to whiskey. This premium blended segment whiskey is filled with a lot of other brands, such as 100 pipers, Black & White, Red Label, Jameson, and Balentines. These brands are premium in this segment, of course, India's whiskey market is filled with a lot of value segment brands.
Today when consumers are looking forward to ready-to-drink liquor products, will AB InBev move towards that segment as well?
We did a soft launch of one of our key offerings in Maharashtra and learnt a lot of things there as well. The ready-to-drink is a very close category to beer. So, there is a lot more overlap between the beer and the RTD segment. So, the answer is yes. We are closely looking at not just Indian brands, but also global brands. The RTD category is an exciting one. It is something that we are closely watching as well, and when we have a strong viewpoint on this, we will obviously go big on this segment.
With your brand being one of the sponsors for the FIFA World Cup, do you think it will help boost sales of AB InBev liquor brands in India?
We have been partners of the FIFA World Cup for over 35 years now, and Budweiser is the brand that is a partner. We celebrate high-energy occasions as a brand, and the partnership with the FIFA World Cup has been amazing for us. What we see with FIFA, it is a sport and an event, and a celebration of the biggest football festival in the world. It is where people come together, they enjoy and create moments which are truly unforgettable.
People were huddled up in homes due to the pandemic, and for the last two years we were reflecting on what should be done when the world opens up, and the FIFA World Cup is a great carnival for that. The time zone is quite conducive for India, as the matches were being played in the evening. It is a great time for our products to be consumed. So, we leveraged this not only in the minds of the consumer, but also at the outlets, bars, pubs, and wherever people watch football. The beer of their choice should always be Budweiser.
The Indian government had set fresh guidelines on surrogate advertising. Has that become an obstacle for a liquor brand like yours to advertise and reach out to the masses?
I think we as a global entity have always adhered to the local applicable laws, and we ensure all our businesses operate within those guidelines. For us, the law of the land is supreme. Not only the law of the land, but also our internal, there's a marketing code that we follow to ensure a lot of responsible marketing. We are still working with authorities to understand how we can market the right way.
But as the world's leading brewer, we are committed to respecting the laws of the land and reducing the harmful consumption of alcohol. We are very focused on building smart drinking and positive consumption of our products. It is not very different from how we operate it internally as well. We don't want to do anything that we are not proud of, and we respect the laws of the government. We will ensure that we work in that domain to create the right proposition and to create the right products, and advertise the way the laws of the land state. We were already operating with much stricter codes within our internal AB InBev teams, and it doesn't change a lot for us because we were already on the right side of the law.
Experiential marketing is the way to go in 2023
Guest Column: Mark Titus, AVP Marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative) shares his take on the marketing trends that will rule in 2023
By Mark Titus | Dec 27, 2022 9:25 AM | 3 min read
Marketing events have made a huge comeback in 2022, especially after their long hiatus during the pandemic. Brands and event agencies are coming up with bigger and better events and on-ground activities to engage with their consumers and other stakeholders. Interest in virtual engagements, especially virtual events have seen a steep decline - decrease in Metaverse’ popularity is testimony to that. These experiential events are going deeper and wider. In 2023, it is advisable for brands to engage and connect with consumers at a micro-level and reach the grassroots, in terms of geography and demography.
Here are some other marketing trends that will rule 2023.
Purpose-driven marketing
The economic and social unrest caused by the pandemic has thrown a spotlight on how important it is to not just sell to consumers but also to care for the well-being of consumers and other stakeholders like employees, and business partners. This will continue to be at the heart of many marketing initiatives in the coming year. A brand’s marketing initiatives should be aligned with the causes that the consumers care about – health, eco-friendliness, climate change, and so on.
Focus on Gen-Z & millennial consumers
Resonating with woke consumers that are GenZ and millennials should be high on every marketer’s priority list. While Gen-Z values practicality and values of a product/service, millennials place high importance on convenience and customer experience. For both generations though, it is important that the brand’s values align with theirs. An eco-conscious consumer will choose a brand that provides eco-friendly products/actively engages in eco-friendly initiatives, even if their products cost a little more than their competition.
Sports marketing
Many brands have been successfully connecting with consumers by partnering with their favourite sports leagues/teams, as sponsors/functional partners. The steep rise in sponsorship value of major sports events and teams is a testament to the value and impact brands are seeing in such tie-ups.
Brands can choose to partner with their all-time favourite sports leagues like IPL (cricket) and ISL (football) or even support upcoming sports like basketball, hockey, kabbadi and Kho Kho through events like Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League and TN Kho Kho Premier League. Regional/geo-specific event activation can have an even higher impact on brands that want to connect with their consumers at a grassroots level.
MarTech & Social commerce
In the last few years, we have seen the combined power of MarTech, SEO and Social commerce. With the rising popularity of Instagram, Instagram ads and Google searches will continue to be hugely relevant. Further, advanced MarTech helps in reaching the right TG and motivated buyers. Marketers should continue to leverage marketing technology to influence consumers to consider their brand and click on the ‘Buy’ button. MarTech is the right medium to reach tech-savvy millennials and Gen-Z who are more online than offline. This is a marketing spend that will give you measurable and high ROI.
Salman Khan turns 57: A 'dabangg' brand journey
Khan is among the most valued celebs in India and has added scores of brands to his endorsement kitty in the recent years
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 27, 2022 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Despite the years behind him, Salman Khan is counted among the top actors in India. He has given us evergreen movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dabangg and Wanted. His successful Bollywood career apart, Khan also has many other feathers added to his hat. He is the presenter of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss and also a humanitarian who supports charitable causes through his Being Human Foundation.
As per Duff & Phelps's Digital Acceleration 2.0 report, Khan ranked on the list of the most valued celebrities. His net worth in rupees according to the report is Rs 3000 crores in 2022. His fan following is also 56.2 million strong on Instagram.
As the star turns 57 today, we look at his endorsements and his stellar brand journey, which he has built over the years.
Campa Cola
Khan appeared in the homegrown cola brand Campa Cola's advertisement in 1983. He was in his late teens when he appeared in the soft drink ad with other unknown models. This is widely believed to be his first TV ad.
In the course of his career, he will go on to represent other soft drink brands such as Pepsi, Appy Fizz, Limca, Mountain Dew, and Thums-Up.
Hero Honda, Suzuki Motorcycles
Before his first movie Biwi Ho toh aisi, Khan appeared in Hero Honda ad in 1985.
Later on, he also endorsed Suzuki Motorcycles.
Chlormint
He also endorsed the gum brand Cholrmint and it is counted amongst Khan's funniest ads.
He also starred alongside his brother Sohail Khan in another one of the brand's hilarious spots.
Relaxo
Khan has also endorsed the footwear brand Relaxo for which he remained a brand ambassador for a few years.
Dixy Scott and Lux Venus
Salman also endorsed innerwear brands like Dixy Scott’s and Lux Venus.
Emami Navratna
Khan has endorsed the oil brand Navratna in a Dabbang-inspired ad.
Himani Best Choice Oil
The superstar also endorsed the edible oil brand Himani and starred in many ads for the brand.
Revital
The star has also endorsed the men's nutraceutical brand Revital. The association also inspired many memes when he controversially stated he was a virgin on Koffee with Karan a few years ago.
Bharat Pe
Two to three years ago, he also endorsed the Bharat Pe Payment app.
Pepsi
The actor's most recent ad is for Pepsi.
Being Human
Perhaps the most impactful endorsement of Khan has been his association with Being Human since 2007. The establishment is synonymous with Khan himself. On the occasion of his birthday, Being Human announced a 50% discount on all merchandise between 25th and 27th of December.
CEO, Sanjeev Rao said, "Our campaign is based on an insight of connection that Salman has with his fans. To his fans he is Bhai. Hence the campaign "BhaiKaBirthday”. The idea is to extend the large heart that Salman has to the consumers of Being human clothing. This “Aadha Bill Bhai Bharenge” was our way of announcing our biggest annual sale around his birthday, where we have our entire stores on a flat 50%. If you are from the armed forces, we offer you an extra 5%. We also tied up with ICICI to offer an additional 7% benefit to their card holders.”
Himalaya's new ad for baby oil celebrates the best of both worlds
The brand has released the campaign to mark the launch of its Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company, India’s leading wellness brand, recently announced the launch of Himalaya Baby Massage Oil – with the goodness of Mustard and Coconut. The Company unveiled a new digital campaign in three different languages, titled, ‘Naye Zamaane Ka Traditional Oil.’
The brand has curated a customized and comprehensive marketing strategy with this new digital campaign and is collaborating with several e-commerce and social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Chakravarthi N.V, Business Head – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “The Himalaya Indian Heritage series of Baby Massage Oil is inspired by age-old traditional Ayurvedic practices that emphasize the importance of body massage (Abhyanga) in your baby’s daily regimen.
Moreover, millennial parents are increasingly becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients and products they use on their babies. They look for chemically safe products along with giving the right nourishment to their babies. Hence, we believe our new Baby Massage Oil – Mustard and Coconut will resonate with the parents of today. With the launch of this new oil, we want to provide an all-in-one solution to parents with a tidy residue-free option for their babies.”
“Over for 16 years, we have created a product portfolio of over 14 babycare products and reached over millions of customers Pan India. With such new launches, we intend to anchor our presence 'across India, along with strengthening our position nationally,” he further added.
Himalaya’s new Baby Massage Oil is a well-defined combination of traditional wisdom and modern science and is clinically tested. It is made without parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances, making it a safe skincare product for newborns. The oil is specially formulated with carefully selected herbs and ingredients that help nourish baby’s skin with a non-sticky formula. The essence of four herbs – Aloe Vera, Vetiver, Winter Cherry, and Country Mallow, when combined into one traditional oil, will improve blood circulation, strengthen muscles, and promote baby’s growth.
McDonald’s is a global brand with local appeal: Sanjeev Agrawal
McDonald’s Sanjeev Agrawal shares insights on the restaurant chain's northeast expansion, connection with Kartik Aaryan and being a local brand in the truest sense
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 26, 2022 3:58 PM | 3 min read
Over the years, McDonald's has maintained its spot among the leading food service retailers in the world, with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. It opened its first restaurant in India more than 25 years ago in 1996. Since then, the fast food chain has become synonymous with quality fast food. With its customer-centric approach, McDonald's operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions, including standalone restaurants.
Recently, McDonald’s India – North and East unveiled its new brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, a popular actor and a youth icon, for North and East India. After seeing success in the UK, McDonald’s India – North and East also launched the brand’s global flagship music IP "I'm lovin’ it Live" in India, in partnership with MTV.
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18.
In a chat with e4m, group chairman, MMG and CPRL ((McDonald’s India – North and East), Sanjeev Agrawal shares various inputs on McDonald’s North-East expansion, Aaryan's onboarding as a brand ambassador and being a true-blue local brand.
How does Kartik Aaryan connect to McDonald's as a brand and the youth of India?
Kartik Aaryan is a young vibrant icon who has an influence over the masses and brings happiness to people, which is quite on-brand for McDonald's. While this will obviously reflect well on our sales, it is not our target. With the association, we intend to make our people happier.
We also need some strategies to create an impact on the local audience because sometimes it's very difficult for the regional audience to understand the concept because it's a global brand.
By roping in Aaryan, who has a regional appeal, he will help in establishing the best local connection.
McDonald's plans market expansion in the north, in East India. How does McDonald's plan to expand the market, specifically in the northeast regions?
We have a great plan for North East. We recently opened the first restaurant in Guwahati and plan to open more next year. Then we are going to expand in all the Seven Sisters.
Will McDonald's see an absolute localization in 2023? What marketing strategy does it currently plan to implement to cater to the demands of the local area?
McDonald’s is a global brand but has been in India for more than 25 years. It’s already a very locally relevant brand featuring menu items inspired by local tastes and preferences. Everyone knows about McDonald's and we have so many core products like the McAloo Tikki Burger. Recently, we also launched Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Burgers. So it's safe to say that McDonald’s is a global brand with local appeal.
As per the customers’ demands, we'll keep on innovating and launching new products. Right now, our market is 65% vegetarian. Since Northeast has a more non-vegetarian population, we will bring in more chicken products to cater to them.
Strength is in flexibility, says Shyam Steel in new ad with Virat and Anushka
The TVC created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions is an extension of the brand's 'Hamesha Ke Liye Strong' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Shyam Steel has launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s "Hamesha Ke Liye Strong" campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that strong bond of relationship is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.
The balance of strength and flexibility keeps the foundation of the relationship strong which is also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever. This is the third TVC in line with the Hamesha Ke Liye Strong Campaign.
The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a winter evening. To provide comfort to Anushka in this chilling weather, Virat offers his jacket to her but when Anushka sees Virat shivering too they both decide to share the jacket. This signifies the flexibility and understanding between the couple that strengthens the foundation of a relationship. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable and have a strong foundation.
Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said " The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group
The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile." said Ms Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. The TVC will be showcased in Digital platforms along with in News, Sports, Entertainment and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year.
The revised definition of marketing, the 4Ps & more
The American Marketing Association has come up with their definitions of marketing and marketing research based upon certain findings approved by a panel of active researchers
By American Marketing Association | Dec 26, 2022 12:16 PM | 5 min read
Marketing research is the function that links the consumer, customer, and public to the marketer through information—information used to identify and define opportunities and problems; generate, refine, and evaluate actions; monitor performance; and improve understanding of it as a process. It specifies the information required to address these issues, designs the method for collecting information, manages and implements the data collection process, analyses the results, and communicates the findings and their implications.
Definition of Brand
A brand is a name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identifies one seller’s goods or service as distinct from those of other sellers.
ISO brand standards add that a brand “is an intangible asset” that is intended to create “distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefit/values.”
TYPES OF MARKETING
Influencer Marketing
This focuses on leveraging individuals who have influence over potential buyers and orienting activities around these individuals to drive a brand message to the larger market.
With this, a brand inspires or compensates influencers (which can include celebrities, content creators, customer advocates, and employees) to get the word out on their behalf.
Relationship Marketing
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), relationship marketing refers to strategies and tactics for segmenting consumers to build loyalty.
Relationship marketing leverages database marketing, behavioral advertising and analytics to target consumers precisely and create loyalty programs.
Viral Marketing
A phenomenon that facilitates and encourages people to pass along an advertising message.
Nicknamed “viral” because the number of people exposed to a message mimics the process of passing a virus or disease from one person to another.[1]
Green Marketing
Refers to the development and promotion of products that are presumed to be environmentally safe (i.e., designed to minimize negative effects on the physical environment or to improve its quality).
This term may also be used to describe efforts to produce, promote, package, and reclaim products in a manner that is sensitive or responsive to ecological concerns.
Keyword Marketing
Involves placing a message in front of users based on the specific keywords and phrases they are using to search. A key advantage of this method is that it gives marketers the ability to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. For many marketers, this method results in the placement of an ad when certain keywords are entered.
Note that in SEO, this term refers to achieving top placement in the search results themselves.
Guerilla Marketing
Describes an unconventional and creative strategy intended to get maximum results from minimal resources.
Outbound Marketing
In this, the marketer initiates contact with the customer through methods such as TV, radio and digital display advertising. It is often used to influence consumer awareness and preference for a brand.
Inbound Marketing
Inbound is when customers initiate contact with the marketer in response to various methods used to gain their attention. These methods include email, events, content and web design. One purpose of inbound, is to establish the business as a source for valuable information and solutions to problems, thereby fostering customer trust and loyalty.
Search Engine Optimization
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of developing a marketing/technical plan to improve visibility within one or more search engines. Typically, this consists of two elements. On a technical side, SEO refers to ensuring that a website can be indexed properly by the major search engines and includes the use of the proper keywords, content, code, and links.
On the marketing side, SEO refers to the process of targeting specific keywords where the site should “win” in searches. This can be done by modifying a website to score well in the algorithms search engines use to determine rank, or by purchasing placement with individual keywords. Often, SEO programs are a blend of several elements and strategies. [2]
Note: When SEO is used to describe an individual, it stands for search engine optimizer.
Content Marketing
A technique of creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and acquire a clearly defined audience—with the objective of driving profitable customer action.
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), it involves various methods to tell the brand story. More and more marketers are evolving their advertising to content marketing/storytelling to create more stickiness and emotional bonding with the consumer.
The 4 Ps
Product: A product is defined as a bundle of attributes (features, functions, benefits, and uses) capable of exchange or use, usually a mix of tangible and intangible forms.
Thus a product may be an idea, a physical entity (goods), or a service, or any combination of the three. It exists for the purpose of exchange in the satisfaction of individual and organizational objectives.
While the term “products and services” is occasionally used, product is a term that encompasses both goods and services.
Price: Price is the formal ratio that indicates the quantity of money, goods, or services needed to acquire a given quantity of goods or services.
It is the amount a customer must pay to acquire a product.
Place (or Distribution): Distribution refers to the act of carrying products to consumers. It is also used to describe the extent of market coverage for a given product.
In the 4 Ps, distribution is represented by place or placement.
Promotion: Promotion includes tactics that encourage short-term purchase, influence trial and quantity of purchase, and are very measurable in volume, share and profit.
(This article has been shared by the American Marketing Association.)
Emirates 'sleighs' it with Christmas video showing reindeer pulling an Airbus
The brain behind the viral CGI video is VFX and 3D artist Mostafa Eldiasty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
UAE-based airline company Emirates has been getting all the applause on social media for its latest Christmas video, which shows an Airbus A380 drawn by a group of reindeer. The CGI transformation of the aeroplane is reminiscent of Santa Claus' sleigh.
View this post on Instagram
The aircraft, complete with a Santa hat, is pulled up into the sky to the sound of ringing bells. The runway is lined with Christmas trees and other festive paraphernalia like stockings and Santa sacks.
The caption for the video read: “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates."
The hyperrealistic video made netizens do a double take, with some wondering whether it was real. "I think it’s really cruel to have reindeer pull something so heavy. I can’t imagine this will go down well with animal welfare," read one comment.
The brain behind the viral CGI video is Mostafa Eldiasty, a creative director and VFX- 3D artist who runs the company 100pixels. The video has garnered close to a million likes on Instagram and 500k views on Twitter.
