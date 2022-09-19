Mountain Dew dives into ‘everyday struggles’ in new TVC

Mountain Dew has come up with a new TVC. The new film is a reiteration of Mountain Dew’s belief that in the face of any challenge there are 2 choices.

The film opens to a montage and collection of scenarios showcasing different people hesitating to take the next step of their challenges. From a boy facing the microphone in front of an audience to a boxer in the ring to a biker at the edge of the cliff to a girl standing at the edge of the diving board, a boy frozen in his steps to paraglide and a girl sending a text to break up with her partner. In comes Mountain Dew – with one sip of the drink, metaphorically, these moments of hesitation and fear are dissolved as the characters take the plunge with faith and courage to face their fears head on.

Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves forward in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. The brand acknowledges that fear is universal, and every individual is beset with the feeling of fear. Fear can arise from a myriad of situations that are unique to each one of us and in this film, we have tried to focus on everyday fears which many of us can relate to. It is our belief that real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and eventually emerge as winners. We are confident consumers across the country will relate with this touching new film and as always, the philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ will resonate strongly with them.”

Rahul Jauhari, Managing Partner, Flibbr Consulting said, “Speaking of everyday fears yet keeping the ethos, energy and adrenaline rush of the brand was a fine line one had to tread and glad we could deliver on the brief. We are confident that this TVC will help in connecting to a wider audience at a deeper level.”

The new campaign and TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)