India celebrates Ravi Dahiya’s silver medal. Are brands watching?

On Thursday, Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win an Olympic silver medal. The 23-year-old wrestler from a Sonipat village in Haryana, bowed out in the final of the 57-kg class after giving a good fight to his Russia rival and two-time world champion Zavur Uguev in the 7-4 verdict. With the silver medal, he also became only the sixth athlete in India’s sporting history to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Dahiya had reached the final by staging a comeback with reduction of points deficit to 5-9 and then pinning the Kazakh wrestler down in the last minutes to eventually win the bout 'by fall'. Pictures of his Kazakh opponent biting him and trying to win the match by unfair means surfaced on the internet.

So as the wrestler wrote history in Tokyo, several prominent personalities took to social media to celebrate his remarkable victory.

We hope brands too are watching the young wrestler’s popularity.

Here are some of the tweets hailing the victory.

Spectacular performance Ravi Kumar Dahiya! Congratulations on winning the #silver, you are an inspiration to millions. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3HOo2mFYEl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver .#Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

What a brilliant comeback Ravi Kumar Dahiya!



You’re a fighter!



You had us on the edge of our seat with your power play!



All the best for the final!



India ?? is cheering for you !#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/pwevoimBC5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021

Incredible Ravi Dahiya!



The way you fought for India’s glory is truly exceptional. Your hard work has created a Golden history.



We are extremely proud of you. All the very best for your future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/babV8igpVw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2021

Superb effort, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, that was such a power packed performance. You gave your everything on the mat and we are all very proud of you. ?



Congratulations on the silver?medal.#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/IJXmashU2x — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to Ravi Kumar Dahiya for the silver medal, you showed true grit and determination in your whole Olympic journey. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9xd8tT5DJW — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 5, 2021

We are proud of you #RaviDahiya. You have glorified the tricolour with your determination and dedication. #Toyko2020 https://t.co/Q5MXaWVR0H — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to the star wrestler #RaviDahiya on winning the silver medal for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020



Your performance will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/VowFngG68k — JINDAL STEEL & POWER (@JSPLCorporate) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are Indian hero! You have made India proud by winning Olympic Silver medal !!

Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics #Cheer4India ?? pic.twitter.com/OuthaKWzRI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)