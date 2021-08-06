India celebrates Ravi Dahiya’s silver medal. Are brands watching?

The 23-year-old wrestler is from a Sonipat village in Haryana

Updated: Aug 6, 2021 8:58 AM
ravi dahiya

On Thursday, Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win an Olympic silver medal. The 23-year-old wrestler from a Sonipat village in Haryana, bowed out in the final of the 57-kg class after giving a good fight to his Russia rival and two-time world champion Zavur Uguev in the 7-4 verdict. With the silver medal, he also became only the sixth athlete in India’s sporting history to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Dahiya had reached the final by staging a comeback with reduction of points deficit to 5-9 and then pinning the Kazakh wrestler down in the last minutes to eventually win the bout 'by fall'. Pictures of his Kazakh opponent biting him and trying to win the match by unfair means surfaced on the internet.
So as the wrestler wrote history in Tokyo, several prominent personalities took to social media to celebrate his remarkable victory.
We hope brands too are watching the young wrestler’s popularity.
Here are some of the tweets hailing the victory.

