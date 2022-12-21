Japanese ad agency Hakuhodo ‘admits’ to role in Tokyo Olympics rigging
Authorities in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection
Hakuhodo, a Japanese advertising and PR company, has admitted to rigging bids for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, media networks have reported.
Authorities monitoring fair trade practices in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection.
The ad agency had allegedly informed Dentsu about the contracts it wanted to win and later they were the sole bidders for the same.
Dentus and Hakuhodo have agreed to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.
Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana team up for Dulux TVC
The ad has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:26 AM | 3 min read
AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux paints in India, has released a new TVC campaign ‘Ghar ka Champion’ for its latest innovation in exterior paints – the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the film features Ashutosh Rana in a TVC first with Ishaan Khattar.
The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx ‘Ghar Ka Champion’ campaign is driven by the improved brand promise of longer lasting 12-year assured protection of home exteriors against all-weather conditions. At the core of this promise are the Triple Defence Technology (that results in Superior Weather Resistance, Superior Crack-Proof and Superior Water Resistance) and advanced PU modified acrylic (for higher sheen and durability). Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign draws an analogy between two champions – a sportsperson on the field and the one protecting homes. The emotional storytelling is uplifted by Ashutosh Rana, who makes his TVC debut with the film as a father and Ishaan Khattar, his reel son.
The film showcases an aspiring sportsperson who leaves home (Champion Bhavan) when his father bets that the colours of Champion Bhavan would have faded long before his son ever becomes a champion. When the son finally returns home as a champion, he is surprised to see that house has retained its original sheen. Bringing alive the analogy of champions are intercuts cuts of the son training during harsh weather; and the home (painted with Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx) also weathering similar extremes. The story of champions converges at the end when the father finally reveals his confidence in both his champion son and Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx – the Ghar ka Champion, by saying that the colours were anyways not going to fade.
For both Ashutosh (who believes that colours - be it of relationships or homes - are part of our identity) and Ishaan (who has fond memories of the Dulux jingle from his childhood and is an athletic in real life), being a part of ‘Ghar ka Champion’ campaign was fulfilling on a personal level too.
Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “Given the harsh impact of climate and weather on homes - be it extreme rainfall, surface cracks, extreme heat, UV rays, dirt, or dust - consumers today are increasingly demanding high-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer. Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, the improved 12-year protection assurance is a manifestation of our confidence on the superior quality of new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, which makes it the ultimate Ghar ka Champion.”
Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India said, “Weathershield has been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. Within the exterior paints category, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx distils the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners. Ultimately, many may come and go, but it is only the champion that passes the test of time.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “The Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, helps people keep their home protected from harsh weather conditions for a long time. In a country like India, where we face different weather conditions across regions, we have created a campaign which can justify the product properties and promise of prolonged protection. The TVC also stands out with an emotional graph of a father son saga that seamlessly weaves the product story to the journey of a champion. The pairing of Ashutosh Rana and Ishaan Khattar along with collaborating on this with Dibakar Banerjee for the story to feel quintessentially Bollywood was very exciting for us.”
Tata Soulfull promises ‘non-sticky’ treat in new campaign
The campaign has been conceived by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 9:05 AM | 2 min read
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with an extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
udChalo celebrates Vijay Divas by launching #SalutingTheHeroes campaign
The film salutes the sacrifices of the war veterans of 1971 capturing their personal emotions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 4:00 PM | 2 min read
udChalo, a consumer-tech company that exclusively serves India’s defence forces and their dependents, has announced the launch of #SalutingTheHeroes campaign on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Through this campaign, udChalo aims to cement the gap between defence fraternity and the civilian world by honouring their sacrifices and virtuous actions that has helped build a nation. The film features the war veterans of 1971 marking the commencement of the first phase of the campaign.
Capturing the 1971 war veterans’ Lt Gen BT Pandit PVSM, VrC (Retd), Brig. Jayprakash D Sapatnekar (Retd), Air Cmd Ram Mohan Sridharan VM (Retd), Group Captain NG Junnarkar VrC (Retd), the movie takes you down the memory lane of the iconic war. Starting from the commencement of the war, experience of being in a war field for India and the glorious victory that became a history to remember, the veterans narrate the story for its audience. This is a first time, the war of 1971 is featured from the perspective of a war veteran who were present on ground fighting the battle.
Talking about the campaign, Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO, udChalo said, “India’s history of freedom struggle highly read and known by every citizen. However, the journey to safeguard freedom and democracy post-independence has not been easy. This credit goes to our war hero’s and the defence fraternity. Through this campaign we wish to bring to the limelight these unknown, unheard stories of great sacrifices of the veterans on appropriate platform. Furthermore, giving them the due respect that they and their family always deserve.”
udChalo currently caters to a loyal customer base from the Indian armed forces and dependants of ‘Fauji Family’. Over a span of 10 years, the start-up has built a unique, convenient and effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services at competitive prices across Travel, Finance, Housing, Consumer Electronics, and Utility bills payment facility.
'Is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?' asks Ariel
The new film emphasises the brand's commitment to democratising domestic duties
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:54 AM | 2 min read
Ariel India, which is known for starting conversations around unequal division of household chores and urging more men to share the load, has tried to capture the sentiment of women in its new #CelebrateEqual film that raises a pertinent question – ‘is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?’.
The film depicts a post family dinner scenario wherein the man is seen sitting browsing through his phone, while the woman is clearing the table and attending to the baby. The man asks his wife about the photos received on the family group from the dinner earlier that day. She asks him to find a picture in which she is also a part of the festivities. In most pictures, she is in the background doing chores and missing all the festivity and celebrations.
“At Ariel, we aspire to build a better world for all of us, a world where everyone sees equal. Over the years, Ariel has brought to light through our campaigns, unconscious bias and conditioning which comes in the way of us achieving an equal world.” He further added, “Even now 61%* of women believe that they do not get to fully enjoy the celebrations because of the unequal burden of household chores. This often goes unnoticed and through #CelebrateEqual we want to help trigger conversations to drive positive change” said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India.
Celebrations have returned with family dinners, festivals, gatherings being held in all glory. However, it is often unnoticed that household chores like laundry, cleaning, or cooking, significantly increase during celebrations and the burden of these tasks are not equal. A new study by an independent third party revealed a startling fact that only 27%* women feel that their husbands shared the load equally with them during these times. This prevents women for participating equally in celebrations.
“Ariel has been championing the cause of equality and inclusion since 2015. It has been raising pertinent questions on household equality through its movement #ShareTheLoad and supporting inclusion through its campaign #MakeItPossible. #CelebrateEqual is another effort in this direction furthering the cause of gender equality in households,” the company said.
Govt hasn’t upped ad spends in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
As per figures shared by the I&B minister in the Rajya Sabha, the government has spent Rs 154.07 cr on advertising in the current FY; the total expenditure for the last five years stands at Rs 3723 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 9:01 AM | 2 min read
The government has spent over Rs 3723 crore on advertisements in the last five years, I&B minister Anurag Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
He also mentioned that there has been no increase in this expenditure in this period.
Thakur shared year-wise details of expenses incurred by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) on publicity and advertisements of policies and programmes.
For the current financial year (till December 9), the expenditure stood at Rs 154.07 crore. Last year (2021-22), the figure was Rs 264.78 crore. In 2020-21, the government’s ad expenses were Rs 349.09 crore whereas in the previous year it was Rs 627.67 crore. As per Thakur’s data, the government had spent Rs 1106.88 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs 1220.89 crore in 2017-18.
With regards to advertising in Print, the minister said Jagran Prakashan got the highest share of advertising money at Rs 5.67 crore in 2022-23. The Times of India Group, which had the highest share for the last four years (except 2019-20), received Rs 5.45 crore from the CBC, followed by The Hindustan Times Group (Rs 5.16 crore), The Daily Amar Ujala (Rs 3.52 crore) and Rajasthan Patrika (Rs 1.87 crore).
The data for advertisement incurred on TV ads reveals that at Rs 3.30 crore ZEEL received the highest share of the government’s ad spends in 2022-23 (as on December 8). While Zee Media Corporation took away Rs 2.03 crore, Sun TV Network got Rs 1.78 crore, followed by TV18 Broadcast Ltd. at Rs 1.74 crore and Associated Broadcasting at Rs 1.63 crore.
KISNA celebrates the classic friendship between a girl and her diamonds
Contract Advertising has conceptualised and created the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 9:01 AM | 3 min read
KISNA Diamond & Gold jewellery from the Hari Krishna Group marks its restage with its new campaign Teri Roshni Hun Main. The campaign speaks to the progressive Indian woman who often finds herself being questioned about her choices in life and uses her own resourcefulness to overcome any doubts. The campaign features popular actor Nakuul Mehta who represents KISNA as a confidant to this modern woman. The campaign builds on the brand’s new identity and philosophy of enabling women to shine through every step of the way.
The brand’s latest campaign, conceptualized and created by Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company, features leading television actor Nakuul Mehta in a fresh avatar representing KISNA and asking tough questions, giving a reality check, and ultimately lending support, confidence and friendship to the modern woman who has chosen her path. The campaign is a testament to this support as the brand believes that every woman has the inner assertion and belief to fulfil her ambitions to realise her true potential. KISNA is her ‘Roshni’ and the manifestation of her radiance.
Parag Shah, Director, KISNA (from Hari Krishna Group) further added, ''With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds. KISNA is best positioned to be a diamond-first brand given its Hari Krishna Group legacy. The re-stage campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on retail franchise expansion. Launched in 2005, KISNA is India’s most widely distributed diamond jewellery brand.''
Ankita Srivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, KISNA said “The campaign marks the re-stage of KISNA and consolidates its new positioning and philosophy to be more relevant to the progressive middle-India woman. Our attempt is to re-frame the jewellery category narrative by putting the focus squarely on the woman as the 'Heera' and the brand as her confidant. Nakuul Mehta, leading TV actor commands massive appeal in middle India where the brand has significant presence. His character brings about the right balance of playfulness and expertise necessary to build appeal and trust for KISNA, an everyday wear diamond jewellery brand.''
Talking about his association, actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Being surrounded by solid women forces all my life, I have always seen them as inspirational beings that embody fervour, grit, compassion and commitment through every aspect of their existence. So having an association like I have with KISNA seemed like the perfect extension of my belief. I’m truly thrilled to have such a seamless union of thought for my first-ever jewellery brand collaboration making KISNA and their vision a truly special one for me.''
vivo wants couples to #SwitchOff and reconnect
The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read
Vivo has introduced the fourth edition of its #SwitchOff campaign with a video that illustrates how couples are missing out on being fully present in each other's lives. The campaign is based on the finding from vivo - Cyber Media Research's (CMR) study "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2022," which highlights that 88% of married Indians believe that excessive smartphone use is weakening/ hurting their marriage.
The study focuses on the dynamics of marital relationships in light of the pervasiveness and excessive use of smartphones.
Conceptualized by FCB India, the film has an emotionally captivating and stimulating storyline that shows how a wife has to write an email to her husband beside her to inform him about her sickness. The husband then realizes his mental absence in the relationship and the need to switch off his smartphone to be completely involved in his relationship with his wife.
Speaking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Smartphones have permeated every aspect of life and the pandemic has only deepened its penetration. However, this is emerging as one of the stringent barriers to one-on-one human connections. Unintentionally, excessive usage of these devices is impacting the intimate relationship we share with our partners. Even while we may be physically present with them, our minds are always indulged in our phones, resulting in decreased attention towards our partner. The fourth edition of the ‘Switch off’ campaign is vivo's effort to raise awareness and initiate a dialogue on how excessive smartphone use by spouses is harming their relationships with their better halves. This heart-touching and eye-opening film depicts the changing relationship dynamics of married couples along with their addiction/dependence on their smartphones.”
Abhinav Kaushik, President FCB India, said, “While technology has been an enabler for a lot of things in our lives, the all-pervasive nature of technology has also started to intrude our lives & relationships. When we are spending too much time on the phone, we are in a way isolating the people around ourselves and compromising the human relationships. The technology should get people to come close and not create distances in relationships. ‘Switch Off’ by Vivo is a bold campaign that is not just a message but an attempt at recognizing the problem and creating ‘an act not an ad’ that encourages people to switch on human connections while switching off their device. The spousal relationship and the emotion between the couple forms for an eye-opening story that most of us can relate to.”
