In new campaign, Kajal Agarwal talks about benefits of Prega News

Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand Prega News has come up with a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Kajal Agarwal. This is the first association of the actress with any pregnancy detection brand in the country. The brand has launched two TVC's as part of the campaign accentuating the point that Prega News is one of the most assured and trusted pregnancy detection kits in India.

The TVC showcases to the audience that Prega News is the most reliable pregnancy kit for expecting mothers giving accurate results in only 5 minutes. Even the product has become a preferred choice among doctors. The objective behind the film is to aware people of the benefits of the products.

The first TVC reveals a pharmacy shop where the pharmacist is shown giving an ordinary pregnancy detection card to a woman. Seeing this Kajal intervenes and suggests giving India’s No.1 pregnancy detection kit that provides accurate results and has the trust of doctors and millions of mothers. In the end, she shares that her doctors also recommended the same. The second TVC depicts that Kajal is an expecting mother, and she got the good news with the help of one and only Prega News.

The campaign involves 360-degree brand communications comprising mediums like television, digital and print. The TVC is executed and conceptualised by the team at ADK Fortune. The TVC is more about the value system that goes into the making of the product rather than the product itself, and it set forth the fact that Prega News is the most reliable and trustworthy pregnancy detection kit in India.

Speaking on the campaign, Kajal Agarwal, said, “It is indeed an honour and a pleasure to be associated with Prega News, a prominent brand in the pregnancy detection cards. Indeed, the brand has become the most preferred product among expecting mothers. I am delighted to associate with the brand to spread the message of great joy and love.”

Commenting on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Our objective of the campaign is to aware people that Prega News not only gives the rapid results but its highly accurate too. We have become a preferred choice among doctors and expecting moms to be and that is what we played up in the narrative. While saying this, our backend team at Mankind effectively works on the product kits. Our association with Kajal matches our brand ethos, and we are pleased that with the collaboration we would be able to transmit the message to a lot of mothers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)