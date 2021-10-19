In new campaign, Bajaj Allianz emphasizes the need to help people struggling with anxiety

Social media is of late being flooded with tools for self-help especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic leading to the decline in the mental health of individuals. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and WATConsult (An Isobar Company), a hybrid digital agency from the house of dentsu India, have rolled out the ‘Unloop the Loop’ campaign to emphasise the need for helping friends, family and colleagues struggling with anxiety. The 4-film campaign highlights the psychological phenomenon of constantly being stuck in a negative thought loop, which leads to a downloadable kit to facilitate mental health-related conversations for all.

Mastering the mind is a real challenge for many as the vicious loop of worries tend to suck people in unless an external force comes to the rescue. A friend, a colleague or a partner can play a significant role in helping one become mindful as well as aid in listening without judgement. To simplify the process of reaching out, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has designed a mental health care kit with a step-by-step guide to initiate the mental health conversation.

Link to the health care kit: https://www.mentalhealthcarekit.in/

After the success of ‘The Empathy Pre-Roll’ campaign last year, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance was keen on expanding its reach to a wider audience by increasing the accessibility to these mental health care kits. Hence, with the intent to create empathy for the ones undergoing such loops every other minute of their lives, #UnloopTheLoop has been launched as the second leg.

As the second wave submerged many families into trauma, the fear of losing loved ones worsened. People subconsciously switched on to survival mode, with fight or flight as the automatic response to every situation. To mitigate the intensity of negative thoughts, the agency has stepped into these anxious shoes, to create a relevant content strategy. Videos reflecting the ‘stuck in a moment’ feeling have been released with an interactive call to action - Pause, which leads the user to the mental healthcare kit.

Each loop video is centred around a different pain point – relationship, work and general wellbeing. The notable pace of copy clubbed with a looping visual, nudges the audience to act upon the call to action.

In response to the need for mental health conversations, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “Covid-19 pandemic has not just affected us physically, but also mentally. People have been anxious and uncertain, because of this virus which has affected millions across the world. It’s during times like these where negative emotions are at their peak, we as a brand thought we needed to step in and say, that we do care and so do people around you. I’m sure that this mental healthcare kit will act as a guide and make people open up, but most importantly restore hope to emerge stronger from this and every crisis we face in future”

Reflecting upon the importance of mental health conversation, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group said, “All of us have been stuck in the loop of negative thoughts at some point of our life. But the intensity varies for each one of us. It is imperative to welcome these life-saving mental health conversations and act as a safe space for each other.”

Sharing the real origin of the insight behind Unloop the Loop, Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult added, “We often want to reach out to the other person but don’t know how to make it happen. Most of the time, it is even difficult for us to imagine what the other person is going through. I believe that empathy is an understated value. It can bridge the gaps between the listener and the worrier. Just this one simple act has the most powerful effect on the one who has been struggling to unloop the loop themselves. And I believe we have taken one big step forward through this campaign.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)