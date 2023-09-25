IMPACT celebrates 10 years of Top 30 Under 30
The 30 winners have been selected from 150+ nominations
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 has year after year commemorated the most talented young agency professionals in the A&M space. The flagship property of IMPACT Magazine by the exchange4media Group celebrated the future of the industry in a glittering ceremony attended by top industry professionals, as well as some of the most illustrious names who have been on the list over the past decade. In its tenth edition, the emphasis on Digital is even more pronounced when compared to the previous editions, as the industry races forward at lightning speed.
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 this year brings to the fore professionals, who are under 30 years of age and yet are accomplished entrepreneurs or gifted admen and women. The importance of these young minds lies in the fact that they look at the world through a different lens, a more modern, and updated one. Their version of truth, reality, and society is what actually matters because they will be the champions of the future. It is pertinent that we understand and recognise their talent.
While addressing the listers of 2023, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media, and Chairman, BW Businessworld, had some words of wisdom. He said, "Keep climbing Mount Everests in your life, but do not forget to help people."
This year the award features young professionals from varied backgrounds. We have listers from five creative agencies, six Digital agencies, two marketing agencies, one long-form content studio, one ad tech, and two content agencies, among others. The even better news is that some of these are young entrepreneurs who have started their own journey, managing to create a strong impact.
Sanjiv Mehta, the former Chairman of HUL, who was also the Chief Guest at the event, answered questions posed by the listers of 2023. While answering a question on balancing ethics and selling products, he said, "You have to come from a perspective that business and brands are a force for good. Many times, people think that the age of brands is over, but they are completely wrong. When you look at it from a brand's perspective, the most important things are purpose, performance, and in today's world, personalisation. Your 'brand say', and 'brand do', have to move in tangent. If you do not, you will be called out."
Among the 30 winners, we have 12 women listers, and 19 men listers, selected from 150+ nominations. This does not add up to 30, because for the first time we have two joint winners, co-founders of a successful Digital consultancy. The scope of work featured this year transcends that of previous years, as it should.
It is safe to say that at IMPACT, we try to oppose Irish writer, George Bernard Shaw’s cynical quote, “youth is wasted on the young.” Presenting IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 2023 list.
BC Web Wise wins digital creative mandate for Joy Personal Care
The agency will drive brand love with innovative creatives across digital platforms
Joy Personal Care has joined hands with BC Web Wise as its digital marketing agency. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process initiated by Joy Personal Care. The agency will drive brand awareness and consideration across the product portfolio with creative, innovative, relatable content.
Speaking about having a new digital partner, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care, says, “We believe in the natural beauty of women. We offer products that help maintain, not accentuate their natural beauty. We have ensured that our brand beliefs are at the core of our communication strategy over the years. Our strategy has been a reflection that beauty is not just about products; it’s about crafting experiences that resonate with our audience’s aspirations. With BC Web Wise’s creative brilliance and strategic insights, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey to redefine our connection with our clientele.”
On their appointment as partners, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder & MD of BC Web Wise, says, “We are honoured and excited to onboard a brand that has set standards of elegance for generations. Our mission is to amplify Joy Personal Care’s story through innovative storytelling and strategic digital campaigns that resonate with our loyal audience and new admirers.”
e4m Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023: Celebrating timeless brands in the ‘Evergreens’ category
The category will showcase brands that have been built and preserved their identity over the years
The much-awaited upcoming edition of Pitch 50 Brands 2023 will be held on October 18 in Gurugram. The spectacular award night will honour the top five brands across ten categories for their exemplary works.
The 10 categories include - Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Digital First, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Luxe, Newsmakers, Regionals, Resurgents and Social Contributors.
The awards night will be graced by top leaders from the advertising and market fraternity.
This article delves deep into the ‘Evergreen category’ in the Pitch 50 Brands 2023 list. The ‘Evergreens’ category includes brands that are classic and timeless in their own unique ways. These brands have managed to adapt themselves to changing trends and evolving consumer preferences and have honed their identity to perfection over the years. The brands under the ‘Evergreens’ category are the ones that have made a mark in the market with their dedication and outstanding work.
The brands under the ‘Evergreens’ category possess an enduring identity that resonates with consumers across generations and takes pride in their timelessness through their design, values, and product offerings. These classic brands have stood the test of time and pioneered excellence in their respective domains. Brands under this category can be an Indian or a multinational, with existence in India for the last 30 years or more.
In 2023, the Advisory Board will be chaired by D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India. The other members include Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa (Mamaearth, BBlunt, The DermaCo, Aqualogica), Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Wavemaker; Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director, Leo Burnett; Poonam Kaul, Former CMO of Apple India; Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka India; Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Sunil Suresh, CMO, Global Head of Marketing, Corp Comm, Loyalty & Business Head eCom, Air India; Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India and Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
In the year before, a total of seven brands were awarded in the ‘Evergreens’ category. The winners including Asian Paints, Bata, Dabur, Hero Cycles, Lakmé, Parle G and Philips took home the honours for serving as a benchmark of excellence in their respective domains and leaving an indelible mark in the minds of the consumers.
Moreover, classic and timeless brands command a level of trust and loyalty that is unparalleled in the ever-evolving world of commerce. Their products and services are associated with consistent quality, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. This trust is built upon a foundation of reliability and a track record of delivering on promises. Consumers turn to these brands not just for the products themselves, but for the experience and heritage they represent. By maintaining their core values and adapting judiciously to changing market landscapes, classic and timeless brands continue to hold a special place in the hearts of consumers, ensuring their legacy endures for generations to come.
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 celebrates 10 years of excellence
The awards aim to identify and celebrate future leaders of the Indian marketing and advertising ecosystem
The advertising and marketing fraternity is on the heels of an incredible digital transformation. During such a time, early champions are bound to make a lasting impact on the ecosystem, making their way to the apogee of this monumental era. At IMPACT, we are mindful of the contribution that the youth may have on the industry, and in recognition of that, our IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 has been a source of inspiration to many. We aim to identify and celebrate future leaders of the Indian marketing and advertising ecosystem, as we have been doing for the last nine years. At the 10th edition of the awards to be held later today, we are looking at something special.
Some of IMPACT 30 Under 30's past listers have gone on to become illustrious figures in the industry. So, on the occasion of our 10th edition, we have invited four such past listers – P.G. Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO, Talented; Chandni Shah, Co-founder, Kinnect; Mahesh Ambaliya, Creative Director, VMLY&R India; and Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media. The four will be speaking at the event, apart from interacting with the new listers. But the jewel on the crown is our Chief Guest for this year, Sanjiv Mehta, Former Chairman & CEO, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
We have also planned an interactive session between the young guns and the top industry leaders, who are also amongst the jury members for the year, followed by a panel discussion. It includes Rohit Ohri - Global Partner, FCB; Rajdeepak Das - Chief Creative Officer and CEO, Leo Burnett, SouthAsia, India & Chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe - South Asia; Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann WorldGroup and Rathi Gangappa - CEO, Starcom India; the Moderator for the panel is Neeta Nair, Associate Editor, IMPACT.
This year, like the years before, the young professionals on the list come from varied backgrounds, working for various agencies. Some are even young entrepreneurs who have already made a remarkable impact on the industry. The listers this year have shown character, professionalism, creativity, and most importantly, grit to stand out from the crowd. In fact, some of the campaigns that the young guns have worked on this year are of such great importance that they somehow transcend personal or professional aspirations, and enter into the domain of social service.
Neeraj Chopra onboarded as brand ambassador for Noise's smartwatches
As part of the association, Chopra will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints
Lifestyle tech brand Noise has onboarded Olympic Gold Medalist and Javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra as their brand ambassador for smartwatches. "The respective journeys of Neeraj Chopra and Noise represent that from humble beginnings come great things if one never stops dreaming, persevering, and embracing the Noise within. Neeraj joins the cohort of cricketing legend and youth icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu to become the face of Noise's celebrated wearables," said the brand about the association.
Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Neeraj Chopra, the world champion and hugely inspirational Olympic Gold Medalist to the Noise family. Our prominent position in the realm of smartwatches resonates harmoniously with the path Neeraj has embarked upon to stand as a source of national pride. As we consistently channel our enthusiasm to attune to our inner drive, much like Neeraj, we are confident that our partnership will serve to reinforce our strong bond with the vibrant youth.”
"This partnership between Noise and Neeraj Chopra showcases the mutual dedication to achieving excellence, fostering empowerment, and consistently challenging conventional limits. As Noise maintains its trajectory of innovation and leadership, the role of Neeraj Chopra as a brand ambassador is poised to significantly enhance the bond and trust with the consumers," said the brand in its press release.
Commenting on the association, Neeraj Chopra said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Noise, a brand that focuses on innovation. During my conversations to understand what the brand was about, I got the impression that they are determined to push boundaries in their field, and want to inspire the youth through what they do. It is something I can relate to closely, and it’s what makes this association a good one to have.”
Over the tenure, Neeraj will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints.
Apparel Group ropes in Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassadors for Aldo
Janhvi Kapoor continues her association with Aldo for the second Year
Apparel Group India has announced actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for the upcoming collection of their brand - ALDO India.
While Aditya Roy Kapur is joining the ALDO family, Janhvi Kapoor extends her association for the second consecutive year.
Commenting on the association with Aditya Roy Kapur & Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, added “Apparel Group India is thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor into the ALDO family. Their unique style and magnetic presence perfectly resonate with our brand's spirit. Together, we’ll embark on a fashionable journey that celebrates individuality and innovation’’.
Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his excitement, saying, "ALDO has always been the brand that I love and admire so much, & am extremely excited to represent ALDO India. ALDO's dedication to blending style and comfort aligns perfectly with my fashion philosophy. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that embraces innovation but also sets trends in the world of footwear and accessories. Together, we'll make every step a stylish one."
Janhvi Kapoor, shared her thoughts: "I am thrilled to continue this journey with ALDO India. It's been an incredible experience representing a brand that seamlessly combines style and comfort. ALDO's commitment to innovative fashion resonates with me, and I can't wait to step into the world of footwear and accessories once again, making every fashion statement comfortable and chic."
"Apparel Group India’s collaboration with the dynamic duo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor represents a significant milestone in our journey. Their iconic status and fashion-forward personas align seamlessly with ALDO's commitment to style and excellence. We're excited to witness this partnership elevate the fashion landscape in India and beyond,” said Tushar Ved, President, Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd commented on the association with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani come together for Myntra BFF
The couple will feature in a series of festive ad films
Myntra has rolled out its latest festive campaign starring Bollywood’s real and reel glamorous couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ahead of their highly anticipated Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the platform’s marquee annual festive shopping bonanza, to be held in October this year.
Sidharth and Kiara will feature in a series of festive ad films, where the couple will represent various categories as well as the exciting offers during BFF, setting the stage for a truly memorable festive season for the customers.
Set against a warm festive backdrop, these films capture the playful chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara, radiating charm and elegance in their stunning festive outfits. In one film, they are seen playing a festive card game, with Sidharth teasing Kiara about her plans to spend the money won. In response, Kiara playfully mentions that she would invest it in upgrading Sidharth's wardrobe, taking advantage of the fantastic offers on global brands available at Myntra's BFF. In another, Kiara asks Sidharth about his Diwali gift plans for his sister-in-law, to which he cleverly hints at shopping from Myntra's BFF with its enticing international brands on offer. This banter concludes with Sidharth's aspiration to earn the ‘Jiju of the Year' title through this gesture, with Myntra playing an important role in enabling that. These ad films not only highlight the allure of fashion during festive celebrations but also encapsulate Myntra's role as an enabler of these joyful festivities. This visual symphony and heartwarming music leave an indelible mark that reminds us of the enchantment of festivals and the timeless allure of fashion during these celebrations.
Talking about the campaign, Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing, Myntra, said, “Fashion has always played a critical role in festivities. Any celebration starts by ‘dressing up’ for it. The campaigns bring this insight alive, inviting our audience to put fashion at the heart of their celebrations. And with Sidharth and Kiara celebrating their first Diwali as a newly married couple, we have found the perfect duo to encapsulate the essence of festivities and the role that myntra plays in their celebrations.”
Speaking on this association, Sidharth Malhotra, said, “Collaborating with Myntra is more than just fashion. There is something special about spreading the warmth and happiness of festivities. This effort will allow us to infuse fashion with the spirit of celebration. It's a wonderful way to kickstart the festive season with style and elegance. This season is all about celebrating together, and I can't wait to embark on this stylish journey with each one of you."
The campaign highlights a gamut of offerings that will be on offers during the Big Fashion Festival. The festive campaign has been launched across digital mediums, with an expected reach of 250+ million. Myntra’s marketing efforts during the Big Fashion Festival includes a bevy of value-offerings for its fashion-forward shoppers. Myntra’s revolutionary social commerce offering will also play a crucial role in amplifying the campaign and MRP construct.
Influencer power: Over 700+ influencers will create more than 2000 videos, in line with the platform’s offerings, with the aim of achieving over tenfold increase in impressions compared to last year’s activation. The platform is also set to significantly scale Myntra Minis, a short-form video platform on the app, to enhance user engagement and improve shopping experience, with 500+ offer led videos, 100+ hours of video deals, and 10 engaging Mini videos every hour to help customers discover the disruptive deals of the day.
The integration of tech-led creativity with services like MyFashionGPT, and My Stylist, along with added value offers such as additional 15% off all through BFF on using the Myntra's co-branded credit brand in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank to unlock more value on your festive purchases, are further set to enhance the end-to-end user journey on the platform.
JSW Group names Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador
The Olympic and World Champion will be the face of JSW Group’s Steel, Cement and Paints businesses
JSW Group has announced Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra as its official brand ambassador, thereby extending an already solid relationship with the javelin ace.
This partnership also includes an association with JSW businesses like Steel, Cements, Paints and other Group businesses.
Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports, emphasized, “We continue to believe in Neeraj's extraordinary capabilities, not only as an athlete but also as a beacon of inspiration. His journey resonates with our ethos of pushing boundaries and redefining limits. We are happy to add another significant dimension to our relationship with him.”
Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics and Olympic champion, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve been a part of the JSW family for a few years now, and the relationship we have shared has been special. It is an honour to now be named brand ambassador for the Group and its companies. The manner in which JSW has supported Indian sport and us athletes, is truly remarkable and the work they have done in this field is an example. I am grateful and proud to represent all that they do in nation-building.”
