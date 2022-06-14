Young Superstars – IMPACT Top 30 under 30 list unveiled in Mumbai

The much-awaited 9th edition of IMPACT Top 30 under 30 was held today where the coveted list of the most creative and impactful young professionals from the agency eco-system was unveiled

The IMPACT 30 Under 30 List for professionals from the agency eco-system – creative, design, media, digital and ad-tech has been unveiled. IMPACT recognises young professionals who have outdone their peers to reach great heights at an early age, some of whom are as young as 23 years of age.

The winners’ list this year consists of a diverse group of people, with 16 women and 14 men, thereby striking a gender equilibrium like never before. This year’s winners have contributed to some award-winning campaigns across multiple platforms.

An esteemed panel of jurors deliberated from the initial list of 130 names to come to the final list of IMPACT 30 Under 30 winners for the 9th edition this year. The winners have been selected after carefully analysing their work, leadership skills, client testimonials, and the overall IMPACT that they have had in their respective fields of work. The jury included prominent names like.

Jury List -

1) Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network (Jury Chair)

2) Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Business & Publicis Health & Chairman, BBH India

3) Hephzibah Pathak, Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer, Ogilvy India

4) Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch

5) Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India

6) Dev Shenoy, Head - Advertising Sales- Kids, Infotainment & Regional Entertainment Channels, Disney- Star India

7) Akshat Sahu, Director - Marketing, ShareChat

8) Shashank Sinha, Chief Transformation Officer, Eureka Forbes

9) Ramalingam Subramaniam, Marketing Head, CoinDCX

10) Ankur Gattani, VP, Growth & Marketing, Webengage

11) Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard

12) Pankaj Sharma, CEO & Director, MGID India

13) Amit Khurana, Director, Brand Head, Capgemini

14) Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Services India

15) Narayan Devanathan, Ex Chief Client Officer, Dentsu International

16) Indrajit Ghosh, VP, Marketing Communication, Rebel Foods

Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman APAC was the Chief Guest at the event. The event also saw special addresses delivered by Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group; and Santosh Padhi, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+ Kennedy.

The 9th edition of IMPACT 30 Under 30 was sponsored by VIACOM18 as the presenting partner, and is co-partnered by FANCODE.

