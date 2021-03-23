IMPACT and Pitch set to unveil lists of 30 Under 30 achievers today

The IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and Pitch Marketing 30under30 will be announced at a virtual soiree and streamed live on IMPACT & exchange4media’s Facebook pages from 4:30 pm

The exchange4media Group, through its two unique properties, the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and the newly launched Pitch Marketing 30under30, will reveal the brightest young industry stars aged 30 years and under this evening. The lists will be unveiled during a virtual soiree and attended by an audience, which includes the award winners, industry leaders and members of the juries. The event will begin at 4:30 pm and will also be streamed live on the IMPACT and exchange4media Facebook pages.

InMobi and ABP News are the Co-Gold Partners for Pitch Marketing 30under30. InMobi is the Co-Gold Partner for IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list.

Now in its eighth year, the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 platform is an initiative to identify the best young talent aged 30 years and under in the Indian media and advertising ecosystem. The list recognises not just young, bright talent from media, advertising and digital agencies but also talent from design, ad-tech and influencer management companies. The Pitch Marketing 30under30 will be the showcase for young, dynamic marketers who are shaping the fast-changing ecosystem with innovative and creative marketing strategies. InMobi is the Co-Gold Partner for Impact.

The juries and the process

To arrive at the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list for 2021, a high powered jury chaired by Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network pored over as many as 120 entries from individuals from diverse backgrounds. Pandey was ably supported in his role as jury chair by a diverse set of 27 jurors, consisting of industry leaders from varied backgrounds, who evaluated the entries on the basis of the work they did, propensity for leadership and testimonials from their clients and managers. These were the other members on the jury for IMPACT Top 30 under 30, 2021.

Bindu Sethi – Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson

Ashish Chakravarthy – Exec Director & Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup India

Santosh Padhi, CCO & Founder, Taproot Dentsu

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media India

Jai Lala – COO, Zenith

Lara Balsara – Executive Director, Madison World

Lavin Punjabi – President & CEO, Affinity

Aparna Bhawal, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindustan Times

Sunil Mohapatra – Chief Revenue Officer, Daily Hunt

Sameer Seth – Marketing Director, Dolby India

Ashwini Deshpande – Co-founder & Director, Elephant Design

S Yesudas – Co-founder and MD, Y&A Transformation

Tanvi Shukla – News Editor, Mirror Now

Archana Jain – Managing Director, PR Pundit

Deepshika Dharmaraj – CEO, Genesis BCW

Neena Dasgupta – CEO & Director, Zirca

Rajneesh Chaturvedi – Co-founder, ads2OTT

Rubeena Singh – CEO, iProspect

Puneet Gupt – COO, Times Internet

Aditya Tandon, Vice President, Hindi Cluster News18 Network

Ajay Gupte – CEO South Asia, Wavemaker

Anusha Shetty – Chairman & CEO, Grey

Sukesh Nayak – Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India

Pooja Jauhari – CEO, The Glitch

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas

Shripad Kulkarni – Founder, Shripad Kulkarni & associates

To determine the names on the inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, an august jury chaired by Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, met and deliberated online in the property’s first jury meet scheduled earlier this month. The jury chose young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative marketing prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and with true leadership potential. Broadly, the entries were evaluated across parameters such as vision, innovation, impact, influence, commitment to industry and society and leadership potential. Here’s a look at the high profile jury that reviewed the nominations for Pitch Marketing 30under30 across diverse categories.

Sameer Sathpathy Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC (Jury Chair)

Jury Members

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics

Arvind Saxena, Head - Marketing & Corporate Communications, NEC

Deepali Nair, Director Marketing, India & South Asia (CMO), IBM

Dola Halder, Brand Head - Doritos, Pepsico

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart

Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets Dr Reddys Laboratories

Richa Sharma, Director - Brand Marketing, Phonepe

Rajan Bhalla, Chief Business Officer & Group CMO, HT Media

Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing - India & South Asia, VISA

Trupti Bhandari, Author - Pragmarketism, Global Business Leader

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda

Vani Gupta, Dandiya, Founder, Cherry Peach Plum

Vasuta Agarwal, MD, APAC, InMobi

Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, route Mobile

Azmat Jagmag, MarCom Head - Linear & OTT, Discovery Inc

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys

Ashish Morone, Senior VP & CMO, HDFC

Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF

Ronita Mitra, Founder, Brand Eagle Consulting,

Swita Charanasonboom, Taboola

Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today

Amit Relan Founder, MFilterit

Sonal Mishra, Director of Marketing at Unacademy

Madhukar Uniyal, Director- Solution Engineering, Oracle

Amit Tiwari, Vice President of Marketing, Havells

Puneet Das, Senior Vice President Marketing - Beverages, India, TCS

Sachin Chhabra, SGM - Head of Brand Marketing, ACC Cement

Through the two distinctive properties – IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and Pitch Marketing 30under30, the exchange4media Group this evening will shine the spotlight on young industry leaders that are shaping and transforming the media, marketing and advertising space in India.

To join the evening’s proceedings, you may register here

You can also head over to the IMPACT or exchange4media Facebook pages from 4:30 pm today, to catch the action and join in the conversations using the #IMPACTTOP30 and #Pitch30under30 hashtags.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)