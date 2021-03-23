IMPACT and Pitch set to unveil lists of 30 Under 30 achievers today
The IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and Pitch Marketing 30under30 will be announced at a virtual soiree and streamed live on IMPACT & exchange4media’s Facebook pages from 4:30 pm
The exchange4media Group, through its two unique properties, the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and the newly launched Pitch Marketing 30under30, will reveal the brightest young industry stars aged 30 years and under this evening. The lists will be unveiled during a virtual soiree and attended by an audience, which includes the award winners, industry leaders and members of the juries. The event will begin at 4:30 pm and will also be streamed live on the IMPACT and exchange4media Facebook pages.
Now in its eighth year, the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 platform is an initiative to identify the best young talent aged 30 years and under in the Indian media and advertising ecosystem. The list recognises not just young, bright talent from media, advertising and digital agencies but also talent from design, ad-tech and influencer management companies. The Pitch Marketing 30under30 will be the showcase for young, dynamic marketers who are shaping the fast-changing ecosystem with innovative and creative marketing strategies. InMobi is the Co-Gold Partner for Impact.
The juries and the process
To arrive at the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list for 2021, a high powered jury chaired by Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network pored over as many as 120 entries from individuals from diverse backgrounds. Pandey was ably supported in his role as jury chair by a diverse set of 27 jurors, consisting of industry leaders from varied backgrounds, who evaluated the entries on the basis of the work they did, propensity for leadership and testimonials from their clients and managers. These were the other members on the jury for IMPACT Top 30 under 30, 2021.
- Bindu Sethi – Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson
- Ashish Chakravarthy – Exec Director & Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup India
- Santosh Padhi, CCO & Founder, Taproot Dentsu
- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media India
- Jai Lala – COO, Zenith
- Lara Balsara – Executive Director, Madison World
- Lavin Punjabi – President & CEO, Affinity
- Aparna Bhawal, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindustan Times
- Sunil Mohapatra – Chief Revenue Officer, Daily Hunt
- Sameer Seth – Marketing Director, Dolby India
- Ashwini Deshpande – Co-founder & Director, Elephant Design
- S Yesudas – Co-founder and MD, Y&A Transformation
- Tanvi Shukla – News Editor, Mirror Now
- Archana Jain – Managing Director, PR Pundit
- Deepshika Dharmaraj – CEO, Genesis BCW
- Neena Dasgupta – CEO & Director, Zirca
- Rajneesh Chaturvedi – Co-founder, ads2OTT
- Rubeena Singh – CEO, iProspect
- Puneet Gupt – COO, Times Internet
- Aditya Tandon, Vice President, Hindi Cluster News18 Network
- Ajay Gupte – CEO South Asia, Wavemaker
- Anusha Shetty – Chairman & CEO, Grey
- Sukesh Nayak – Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India
- Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India
- Pooja Jauhari – CEO, The Glitch
- Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas
- Shripad Kulkarni – Founder, Shripad Kulkarni & associates
To determine the names on the inaugural Pitch Marketing 30under30 list, an august jury chaired by Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, met and deliberated online in the property’s first jury meet scheduled earlier this month. The jury chose young marketing stars who have contributed to the success of the company, displayed innovative marketing prowess that has impacted the company’s business positively and with true leadership potential. Broadly, the entries were evaluated across parameters such as vision, innovation, impact, influence, commitment to industry and society and leadership potential. Here’s a look at the high profile jury that reviewed the nominations for Pitch Marketing 30under30 across diverse categories.
- Sameer Sathpathy Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC (Jury Chair)
Jury Members
- Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics
- Arvind Saxena, Head - Marketing & Corporate Communications, NEC
- Deepali Nair, Director Marketing, India & South Asia (CMO), IBM
- Dola Halder, Brand Head - Doritos, Pepsico
- Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart
- Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets Dr Reddys Laboratories
- Richa Sharma, Director - Brand Marketing, Phonepe
- Rajan Bhalla, Chief Business Officer & Group CMO, HT Media
- Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing - India & South Asia, VISA
- Trupti Bhandari, Author - Pragmarketism, Global Business Leader
- Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda
- Vani Gupta, Dandiya, Founder, Cherry Peach Plum
- Vasuta Agarwal, MD, APAC, InMobi
- Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, route Mobile
- Azmat Jagmag, MarCom Head - Linear & OTT, Discovery Inc
- Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys
- Ashish Morone, Senior VP & CMO, HDFC
- Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF
- Ronita Mitra, Founder, Brand Eagle Consulting,
- Swita Charanasonboom, Taboola
- Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today
- Amit Relan Founder, MFilterit
- Sonal Mishra, Director of Marketing at Unacademy
- Madhukar Uniyal, Director- Solution Engineering, Oracle
- Amit Tiwari, Vice President of Marketing, Havells
- Puneet Das, Senior Vice President Marketing - Beverages, India, TCS
- Sachin Chhabra, SGM - Head of Brand Marketing, ACC Cement
Through the two distinctive properties – IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 and Pitch Marketing 30under30, the exchange4media Group this evening will shine the spotlight on young industry leaders that are shaping and transforming the media, marketing and advertising space in India.
To join the evening’s proceedings, you may register here
You can also head over to the IMPACT or exchange4media Facebook pages from 4:30 pm today, to catch the action and join in the conversations using the #IMPACTTOP30 and #Pitch30under30 hashtags.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube