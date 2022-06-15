‘I want to say a big thank you to all who have joined advertisement profession’

The 9th edition of IMPACT Top 30 under 30 witnessed the presence of some of the stalwarts from the creative, design, media, digital and ad-tech industries. Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, addressed a session where he congratulated the winners.

“The advertisement profession keeps us young, energised and full of life always. So, I want to say a big thank you to all who have joined this profession,” said Jaleel.

“I know many things about audiences, but I can’t behave like them. It is fun to be that English man in New York, which I think I have the status today. It’s lovely to observe people, to see what they are about and I have been doing this all my life.”

He further elucidated, “You are going to be always at the end of something, looking in on something. It is very difficult to be native to something. I am not native to many things but I enjoy being outside and looking at the whole process. Enjoy the process of being outside, looking in and having that little insight and picking that nuance.”

“We used to get big blocks of audiences to look at and you have got little cohorts which is much intrusive and so many people to look at. Just be there and enjoy the situation. Enjoy the complete disruption and the complete explosion of tech, media and all,” he added.

Concluding the session, Jaleel noted, “As people, we are becoming very different from each other. We are not big groups. We are smaller and more individualistic and tighter as people. You can define a small community of people. So look for it in people and enjoy this profession.”

